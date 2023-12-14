✕ Close Kyiv suffers ‘largest ever’ drone attack by Russia leaving ‘five wounded’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

At least 51 people, including six children, were injured in a Russian missile attack on Kyiv in the early hours of Wednesday as Putin’s pre-war troops suffers devastating losses.

Loud explosions rocked Kyiv at 3am as the city’s air defences started intercepting Russian missiles headed for the peaceful capital for the second time this week.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said debris from the intercepted missiles fell in the capital’s eastern Dniprovskyi district, damaging several buildings including a children’s hospital and the water supply system.

All missiles targeting the capital were downed by Ukraine’s air defence systems, Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration said.

The attack comes as a war monitoring think-tank reported that pre-war Russian forces have been devastated.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), citing a declassified US intelligence document, said Putin’s army has lost 87 per cent of their pre-war active-duty ground troops.

The intelligence assessment reportedly stated that Russian forces lost 315,000 out the 360,000 military personnel in their inventory before February 2022.

Although intelligence suggests 420,000 Russian personnel are currently in occupied Ukraine, the ISW said they “likely have lower combat capabilities” than those they replaced.