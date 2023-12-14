Ukraine-Russia war – live: Dozens injured in Kyiv missile strike as ‘90% of Putin’s pre-war troops lost’
At least 51 people, including six children, were injured in a Russian missile attack on Kyiv in the early hours of Wednesday as Putin’s pre-war troops suffers devastating losses.
Loud explosions rocked Kyiv at 3am as the city’s air defences started intercepting Russian missiles headed for the peaceful capital for the second time this week.
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said debris from the intercepted missiles fell in the capital’s eastern Dniprovskyi district, damaging several buildings including a children’s hospital and the water supply system.
All missiles targeting the capital were downed by Ukraine’s air defence systems, Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration said.
The attack comes as a war monitoring think-tank reported that pre-war Russian forces have been devastated.
The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), citing a declassified US intelligence document, said Putin’s army has lost 87 per cent of their pre-war active-duty ground troops.
The intelligence assessment reportedly stated that Russian forces lost 315,000 out the 360,000 military personnel in their inventory before February 2022.
Although intelligence suggests 420,000 Russian personnel are currently in occupied Ukraine, the ISW said they “likely have lower combat capabilities” than those they replaced.
EU unblocks billions for Hungary even though its leader threatens to veto Ukraine aid
The European Union on Wednesday relented and granted Hungary access to billions of euros in frozen funds just as Prime Minister Viktor Orban appeared ready to defy his EU partners and veto the opening of membership talks and vital financial aid for Ukraine.
A year ago, the European Union’s executive branch blocked substantial amounts of money out of concern that democratic backsliding by Orban’s nationalist government could put the bloc’s budget at risk.
The billions withheld mostly concern “cohesion funds” earmarked for Hungary. This envelope of money, one of the biggest slices of the 27-nation bloc’s budget, helps countries maintain their infrastructure at EU standards. They must apply for the money to fund building and other projects.
Analysis - Russia’s intensifying missiles strikes on Ukraine’s cities are a grim reminder how key Western support is
With critical military supplies from Ukraine’s most important ally, America, in danger of drying up, Russia is stretching Ukraine’s air defences to the limit with an intensified onslaught using drones and ballistic missiles.
More than 50 people, including six children, were injured after Russia launched 10 ballistic missiles at the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, early on Wednesday.
Ballistic missiles are more difficult to detect than other types like cruise missiles or drones, whose entire journey is powered by engines. The important difference in ballistic missiles is that the last stage of their trajectory is unpowered giving less warning where they will land.
Askold Krushelnycky has the full report
Russia’s intensifying strikes on Ukraine’s cities show how vital Western support is
As the impasse over passing billions of dollars in aid continues in the US Congress, civilians are being killed or injured by Moscow’s aerial bombardment, writes Askold Krushelnycky
US lawmakers grapple with border security deal details linked to foreign aid
U.S. lawmakers and the White House are discussing what level of border arrests should trigger stringent new asylum rules under a possible border security deal that would also include aid for Ukraine and Israel, a Republican senator said on Wednesday.
Senator Thom Tillis, a Republican involved with bipartisan talks over a border deal, said the White House had offered a proposal that included the creation of a new migrant expulsion authority similar to the COVID-era Title 42 policy.
“The administration has set something forward,” Tillis told reporters. “It’s not a detailed proposal, but it actually does define some of the contours that I think could dramatically reduce future flows.”
A group of Senate lawmakers have been negotiating a border agreement that would be paired with the Ukraine and Israel military aid. But they face a tight timeline to pass a bill amid opposition from both liberals and conservatives. Lawmakers are scheduled to leave Washington at the end of the week for a three-week holiday break.
The White House offer raised hopes that the Senate could act before Christmas on a bill the Republican-led House of Representatives could then take up in January. But some lawmakers warned that such a move would doom the legislation.
The House has pushed to pair aid for Ukraine with an enforcement-focused immigration bill known as H.R. 2., a measure Democrats have opposed.
Meet the women helping Putin’s frontline
Natalia Yermakova’s husband, Alexander, has been fighting in Ukraine for over a year after responding to President Vladimir Putin’s mobilisation call as a volunteer. Wounded in the leg, he was operated on and then sent back to the front.
A believer in what Russia calls its “special military operation” against Ukraine, Natalia is toiling as a volunteer in a “Family Battalion” in Moscow.
She is one of a group of around 40 mostly female relatives of mobilised men who thread camouflage netting, make signs to mark minefields, gather candles to be used in dug-outs, and put food parcels together in their free time.
As Putin positions himself to win a fifth presidential term in March, casting himself as the right man to lead a military campaign that the West says is a colonial-style war of aggression, it is people like Yermakova whom Putin is relying on to hold his support base together.
Her work takes place in an office belonging to the ruling United Russia party, which is adorned with Russia’s red, blue and white flag and portraits of politicians such as Putin.
There are similar groups working around Moscow, she said.
The relatives take turns accompanying the deliveries they assemble - in a more-than-30-year-old van - to the Russian military in what Yermakova calls “the new territories” - Ukrainian land annexed by Russia.
“We really want to support them (the soldiers) morally and emotionally and send them a message...that what they are doing there is needed by people here,” Yermakova told Reuters, while taking a break from threading a giant camouflage net.
Germany’s government clinched a last-minute deal on its 2024 budget on Wednesday that will see Berlin return to its self-imposed limits on new debt despite warnings this could hamper growth in Europe’s top economy and its green transition.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-party coalition was faced with either suspending what is known as the debt brake or finding some 17 billion euros ($18.3 billion) in savings and tax hikes after a Nov. 15 constitutional court ruling threw its plans into disarray.
Weeks of tense talks that had raised doubts the coalition could survive ended at around 5 a.m. (0400 GMT) on Wednesday with an agreement to go down the path of austerity - a win for fiscally hawkish junior partner, the Free Democrats (FDP).
Scholz of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) nevertheless said the brake to limit debt could be suspended again if Ukraine needed more funding to fight off Russia’s invasion. He was speaking hours before flying to Brussels to an EU summit at which support for Kyiv will be top of the agenda.
“The government will stick to its goals ... but we must do so with less money which means cuts and savings,” Scholz told a press conference flanked by Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the FDP and Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the Greens.
After the court ruled that 60 billion euros of unused pandemic debt could not be moved to a climate and transformation fund, Scholz said that fund would be reduced by 12 billion euros in 2024 and by 45 billion euros in budget planning up to 2027.
US says Russia has lost 315,000 troops in Ukraine, equivalent to 90% of invading force
Russia has had 315,000 of its troops killed or injured in Ukraine, the equivalent of nearly 90 per cent of the total number of soldiers it sent to war when the invasion first began, a declassified US intelligence report said.
Vladimir Putin’s personnel losses in the 22 months of the conflict have set back Russia’s military modernisation by 18 years, a source familiar with the assessment told Reuters.
The numbers represent a far greater tally than Russian officials have ever admitted to, and also outstrip Western estimates of Ukrainian losses.
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine with a total of 360,000 personnel in February last year. After failing in its attempts to rapidly capture the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Moscow has since launched several major recruitment drives to further bolster its numbers on the frontline, and replace tiring troops.
Voices - The mysterious prison disappearance of Putin’s most powerful opponent
Russia’s best-known opposition figure Alexei Navalny has gone missing, from the one place you would have thought no one could go missing: a high-security Russian prison camp.
The alarm was sounded by his lawyers, who said they had been told that Navalny was no longer listed at the penal colony north of Moscow, but were not informed of his whereabouts. Amnesty International has designated Navalny a prisoner of conscience and called on the Russian authorities to “disclose his fate and whereabouts immediately”.
The most prosaic explanation for Navalny’s disappearance is that he is in the process of being transferred to another camp. In August, he was sentenced to an additional 19 years for offences, including “inciting and financing extremism”, which his supporters see as politically motivated.
Read the full comment piece by Mary Dejevsky here
ICYMI - 10 Russian drones shot down over night
10 Russian drones were shot down, most of them in the Odesa region, the Ukrainian air force said.
The Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe said in a report that Russian forces this year have “continued to use explosive weapons with wide area effects in their attacks on densely populated urban areas of Ukraine ... both in areas close to heavy fighting and in cities far from the contact line”.
The governmental organisation added in the report published on Wednesday that Ukrainian armed forces, though on a much smaller scale, also shelled populated areas of Ukraine that are occupied by Russia, causing civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.
Polish PM Tusk: "apathy on Ukraine is unacceptable"
Poland’s new Prime Minister Donald Tusk, arriving at a European Union summit in Brussels, said that his role would be to strengthen European determination to effectively support Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.
“Apathy on Ukraine is unacceptable,” Tusk said, adding that he will try to convince “some member states”.
Hungary locked horns with fellow European Union members on Wednesday over Ukraine‘s bid to join the bloc, aggravating a dispute that could hold up Kyiv’s membership drive and was set to overshadow an EU summit.
