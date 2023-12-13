✕ Close Kyiv suffers ‘largest ever’ drone attack by Russia leaving ‘five wounded’

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskywill make a last-ditch push to try to get more US weapons and aid for his country during a meeting with Joe Biden at the White House.

Congress has blocked tens of billions in fresh funding in a spat over the number of asylum seekers and migrants crossing the southern US border, a bugbear for Republicans.

The White House has said current funding will run out at the end of the month and so there is now a race against time before legislators soon leave for their end-of-year break.

It comes as Moscow attacked Ukraine with eight long-range ballistic missiles as four people were wounded by debris after air defences shot down the incoming salvo, officials said.

The strike at around 4am on Tuesday marked the first major attack on Kyiv in recent months using ballistic missiles, which travel faster than drones and cruise missiles and are harder to shoot down.

Four people were hurt by shards of shattered glass in the Darnitskyi district, in southeastern Kyiv, and needed medical assistance, the national police said in a statement.