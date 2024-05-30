Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1717050126

Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin-backed think tank says Kremlin should consider nuclear blast to warn West

France and Germany want Kyiv to be able to use Western weapons to attack across border

Tom Watling ,Jane Dalton,Namita Singh
Thursday 30 May 2024 07:22
Putin will be made to pay to rebuild Ukraine, says US secretary of state

A senior member of a Russian think tank with influence over the Kremlin has suggested president Vladimir Putin consider a “demonstrative” nuclear explosion to scare the West into blocking Ukraine from using its arms on Russian targets.

Dmitry Suslov, of the Council for Foreign and Defence Policy, wrote: “The political and psychological effect of a nuclear mushroom cloud, which will be shown live on all TV channels worldwide, will hopefully remind Western politicians of the one thing that has prevented wars between the great powers since 1945 and that they have now largely lost - fear of nuclear war.”

On Tuesday, Mr Putin warned the West that Nato members in Europe were playing with fire by proposing to let Ukraine use Western weapons to strike inside Russia, which he said could trigger a global conflict.

But within 24 hours, the French and German leaders said Kyiv should be allowed to “neutralise” military bases inside Russia used to attack Ukraine.

French president Emmanuel Macron said “we don’t want escalation” but Ukraine could attack “military sites from which missiles are fired”.

Russian troops are reportedly gathering on the Ukrainian border in preparation for fresh offensive operations.

1717050126

Here are some of the latest photos coming from Ukraine

Good morning.

Below are some of the latest photos coming from Ukraine.

Elementary school teacher Natalya Pyasetska teaches her pupils during a lesson dedicated to the Day of Heroes at the 61st secondary school in Kyiv
Elementary school teacher Natalya Pyasetska teaches her pupils during a lesson dedicated to the Day of Heroes at the 61st secondary school in Kyiv (AFP via Getty Images)
Ukrainian volunteers deliver humanitarian aid to the territories close to the frontline in northeast Kharkiv
Ukrainian volunteers deliver humanitarian aid to the territories close to the frontline in northeast Kharkiv (EPA)
Damaged buildings and a shelling hall in Katerynivka village are pictured in the Kharkiv area
Damaged buildings and a shelling hall in Katerynivka village are pictured in the Kharkiv area (EPA)
Tom Watling30 May 2024 07:22
1717048800

Search teams find 19 bodies after bombing in Kharkiv

Search-and-recovery teams have identified 19 bodies at a hardware store hit by Russian bombs last weekend in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, interior minister Ihor Klymenko said on Wednesday.

The dead in Saturday’s attack included two young people.

Mr Klymenko said: “The search for the dead was conducted round-the-clock in the ash with special equipment and they were promptly identified with the help of a DNA laboratory.”

Russia made no comment on the incident, but says it does not target civilian sites.

Jane Dalton30 May 2024 07:00
1717047955

Mayor of Russia’s Novorossiisk issues air raid alert

The mayor of the Russian Black Sea port city of Novorossiisk issued an air raid alert this morning, but said the city was not under attack at the moment.

Mayor Andrei Kravchenko said on the Telegram messaging app that security services have warned authorities about a potential threat.

Namita Singh30 May 2024 06:45
1717047055

Russia downs eight ATACMS missiles over Sea of Azov – report

Russian air defences downed eight ATACMS missiles over the Sea of Azov and intercepted eight drones over the Black Sea near Crimea on Thursday, the TASS news agency cited its defence ministry as saying.

Earlier, a Russia-installed official in Crimea said missile debris damaged two ferries near the city of Kerch and movement on the ferry line there had been suspended.

Separately, the Russian authorities said car traffic had also been suspended on the key Crimea bridge linking the peninsula with Russia.

Namita Singh30 May 2024 06:30
1717046284

Ukraine destroys seven Russia-launched missiles, says air force

Ukraine’s air defence systems destroyed seven Russia-launched missiles and 32 drones overnight, its air force commander said this morning.

On the Telegram messaging app the official said Russia had launched a total of 51 missiles and drones.

Namita Singh30 May 2024 06:18
1717046155

Sweden to donate £962m in military aid to Ukraine

The Swedish government has said it will donate military aid to Ukraine worth £962m in the largest help package Sweden has so far donated.

“It consists of equipment that is at the top of Ukraine’s priority list,” deputy prime minister Ebba Busch said.

It includes air defence, artillery ammunition and armoured vehicles.

Sweden’s defence minister Pal Jonson reiterated that the country has ruled out for now sending any Swedish-built JAS 39 Gripen jets to Ukraine, saying the focus on the Ukrainian side is on implementing the F-16 programme.

Mr Jonson said Sweden “is still working on possibly being able to contribute with the Gripen system later”.

The donation also includes two Swedish-made SAAB ASCC airborne early warning and control airplanes, which Mr Jonson said would have the “greatest effect on the Ukrainian air defence” because they would complement and reinforce the promised donations of American F-16 fighter jets.

“You can identify incoming cruise missiles, you can identify drones and identify targets both on land and at sea,” he said.

“The overall assessment is that a donation of the ASCC 890 radar reconnaissance and command aircraft would be the most impactful for the Ukrainian Air Force right now,” Mr Jonson added.

Tom Watling30 May 2024 06:15
1717045200

Police search European Parliament over suspected Russian interference

In case you missed it:

Police search the European Parliament over suspected Russian interference, prosecutors say

Belgium’s federal prosecutor’s office says police have carried out searches at the residence of an employee of the European Parliament and at his office in the Parliament’s building in Brussels over suspected Russian interference

Jane Dalton30 May 2024 06:00
1717044355

US accuses China's leadership over Ukraine, delivers new sanctions warning

The United States has accused China’s leadership of supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine and warned that Beijing could face further sanctions in response from the United States and other Nato countries.

Speaking to reporters on a visit to Brussels, US deputy secretary of state Kurt Campbell said there was an urgent need for European and Nato countries “to send a collective message of concern to China about its actions, which we view are destabilizing in the heart of Europe.”

The Biden administration has stepped up warnings about China’s support for Russia and issued an executive order in December that threatened sanctions on financial institutions helping Russia skirt Western sanctions.

Mr Campbell said he had briefed Nato’s main political decision-making body, the North Atlantic Council (NAC), about US concerns on Tuesday.

He said Chinese support was helping Moscow reconstitute elements of its military, including long-range missile, artillery and drone capabilities, and its ability to track battlefield movements.

“What we’ve seen from China to Russia is not a one-off or a couple of rogue firms involved in supporting Russia,” Mr Campbell said. “This is a sustained, comprehensive effort that is backed up by the leadership in China that is designed to give Russia every support behind the scenes.”

Mr Campbell said the Chinese actions had created capacities for Russia not only on the battlefield in Ukraine, but to be “able to pose a strategic challenge to others in Europe. “We see this as a matter of utmost urgency,” he said.

Namita Singh30 May 2024 05:45
1717043455

Recovery operation ends at bombed Kharkiv store, 19 dead, minister says

Search and recovery teams have identified 19 bodies at a hardware store hit by Russian bombs last weekend in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, interior minister Ihor Klymenko said yesterday.

Mr Klymenko said on the Telegram messaging app that recovery work was now complete. The dead in Saturday’s attack included two minors.

“This was not a simple matter,” Mr Klymenko said. “The search for the dead was conducted round-the-clock in the ash with special equipment and they were promptly identified with the help of a DNA laboratory,” he said.

A firefighter works at the site where a printworks was hit by Russian missile strikes, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine 23 May 2024
A firefighter works at the site where a printworks was hit by Russian missile strikes, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine 23 May 2024 (Reuters)

Dogs were deployed and residents submitted 16 requests to investigate the fate of missing relatives.

Russia made no comment on the incident, but says it does not target civilian sites in the more than two-year-old war.

Kharkiv, which withstood a Russian advance in the early weeks of the conflict, has been increasingly targeted by strikes in recent weeks. A missile attack on Saturday targeted a city centre district, with 25 people injured.

Namita Singh30 May 2024 05:30
1717042555

US weapons helping stabilise Ukraine's front line, Blinken says

US secretary of state Antony Blinken said that American weapons being delivered to Kyiv were helping stabilise the front line in Ukraine amid intensifying Russian attacks and that Washington would “adapt and adjust” its support.

The top US diplomat travelled to the Moldovan capital Chisinau, holding talks with pro-Western President Maia Sandu on the first stop of a brief European tour aimed at solidifying support for Kyiv among Nato allies and neighbouring countries.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks on during a visit to the Moldelectrica Chisinau Substation in Braila, south of Chisinau, on 29 May 2024
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks on during a visit to the Moldelectrica Chisinau Substation in Braila, south of Chisinau, on 29 May 2024 (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Russian president Vladimir Putin has warned of the threat of a global conflict if Kyiv’s Western allies allow it to use weapons they have supplied to strike inside Russia, something Ukraine’s government is urging its partners to permit.

The US has said it does not encourage or enable the use of US weapons for direct attacks on Russia, but Mr Blinken said it would “adjust and adapt” when asked at a press conference about Washington’s current position on the matter.

“I think what you’ve seen over the two plus years, as the nature of the battlefield has changed, as the locations, the means that Russia is employing changed, we’ve adapted and adjusted to that ... That’s exactly what we’ll do going forward,” he said.

Namita Singh30 May 2024 05:15

