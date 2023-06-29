Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow ‘arrests General Armageddon’ over Wagner rebellion
Kremlin claims it does not know whereabouts of General Sergei Surovikin
Russian General Sergei Surovikin has been reportedly arrested for allegedly having knowledge about Yevgeny Prigozhin’s attempted coup over the weekend.
The defence ministry is yet to officially comment on the alleged arrest of “General Armageddon”, who has not been seen in public since last Saturday, when the Wagner chief launched an armed rebellion against Vladimir Putin.
“Apparently, he [Surovikin] chose Prigozhin’s side during the uprising” and they have got hold of him, a source was quoted by Moscow Times as saying.
Adding fuel to the rumours, the Kremlin admitted on Thursday it did not know Mr Surovikin’s whereabouts and appeared to dodge questions on whether he stil had the trust of Mr Putin, as it referred questions to the silent defence ministry.
Meanwhile, Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko said he persuaded Mr Putin not to “wipe out” Wagner mercenary chief, in response to the shortlived mutiny.
“I also understood: a brutal decision had been made (and it was the undertone of Putin‘s address) to wipe out” the mutineers, he said, according to Belarusian state media.
The Kremlin has declined to answer questions about General Sergei Surovikin, who is claimed in reports to have been arrested for having knowledge of Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin’s weekend rebellion.
The former commander in Ukraine, nicknamed General Armageddon for his wanton tactics during the Syrian war, has been absent from view since Saturday, when he appeared in a video appealing to Mr Prigozhin to halt his mutiny.
He had looked exhausted in that video and it was unclear if he was speaking under duress. There have since been unconfirmed reports that he is being questioned by the security services.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov referred questions about Surovikin to the defence ministry, which has so far not made any statement about him.
Asked if Mr Surovikin still had Vladimir Putin’s trust, Mr Peskov said that, as commander-in-chief of Russia’s armed forces, Mr Putin worked with the defence minister and the chief of the general staff.
Mr Peskov said he did not have information about Mr Prigozhin’s whereabouts at the present time.
Strong support for Putin remains among Russians, Kremlin insists
The Kremlin has insisted that there is continued strong support among Russians for its war in Ukraine and for Vladimir Putin.
Asked by reporters about a survey suggesting there was an equal number of people who supported negotiations to end the 16-month military operation in Ukraine and those who favoured continuing the conflict, spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: “The data we have show something quite different - dominant support for the special military operation and for the president.”
“The main thing for Russians is achieving the goals before us which were formulated by the president,” he added.
A top Russian general has reportedly been arrested for having knowledge of Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin’s weekend rebellion.
General Sergei Surovikin, nicknamed “General Armageddon” by the Russian press for his aggressive tactics in the Syrian conflict, has been missing since Saturday when Wagner’s troops launched an armed revolt.
The 56-year-old second-in-command of the Russian armed forces is said to be under interrogation. “Apparently, he [Surovikin] chose Prigozhin’s side during the uprising” and they have gotten ahold of him,” the Moscow Times quoted a source as saying.
My colleague Alisha Rahaman Sarkar has the full report:
Aircraft shot down by Wagner ‘played key role in orchestrating’ Russian troops in Ukraine, says UK
A “command and control” aircraft reportedly shot down by Wagner during its aborted mutiny “played a key role in orchestrating Russian forces” in Ukraine and will “undermine” Moscow’s ability to coordinate its troops, Britain’s Ministry of Defence has claimed.
In its latest update, the ministry said: “On 24 June, air defence forces of the Wagner private military company reportedly shot down Russian military helicopters and an Ilyushin Il-22M airborne command post aircraft.
“The Il-22M is part of a relatively small fleet of up to 12 aircraft, heavily utilised for both airborne command and control, and radio relay tasks. These special mission aircraft have played a key role in orchestrating Russian forces in their war against Ukraine.
“As high value assets they have operated within the safety of Russian airspace, far beyond the range of Ukrainian air defence systems.
“The loss of this aircraft is likely to have a negative impact on Russian air and land operations. In the short term the psychological shock of losing a large number of aircrew in this manner will almost certainly damage morale within the Russian Aerospace Force.
“In the longer term, there is a possibility that current tasking levels may have to be reduced to safely manage the remaining fleet. This will likely undermine Russia's ability to command and coordinate its forces, particularly during periods of high tempo operations.”
Kyiv advancing ‘slowly but surely’ on frontlines as Russia ‘bringing in best reserves'
Kyiv’s forces are advancing “slowly but surely” on the front lines in Ukraine’s east and southeast – and around Bakhmut – senior military officials have said.
Ukrainian commander-in-chief General Valery Zaluzhniy told top US general Mark Milley that his forces had “succeeded in seizing the strategic initiative”, and told him about weapons and demining equipment required by Kyiv’s forces.
“Ukraine’s defence forces are proceeding with their offensive action and we have made advances. The enemy is offering strong resistance, while sustaining considerable losses,” Zaluzhniy wrote on Telegram.
Defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov told the Financial Times that the liberation of a group of villages was “not the main event” in the offensive.
His deputy Hanna Maliar noted advances towards the occupied cities of Berdiansk and Mariupol, telling a national broadcaster: “Every day, there is an advance. Yes, the advances are slow, but they are sure.”
She cited the recapture this week of the village of Rivnopol in the southeast, saying “mopping up operations were complete” and that the army was now well dug in – with the Russian military now diverting forces to both Bakhmut and the southern front.
“They are redirected their paratroops and assault brigades to both the south and the east,” she said. “They are bringing in their best reserves now.”
Watch: Footage shows of scale destruction after Russian strike on Kramatorsk restaurant
Kramatorsk death toll rises to 12
Rescuers have pulled another body from the ruins of a restaurant in Kramatorsk, taking to 12 the death toll following a Russian missile strike, Ukraine’s emergency services said.
Three children were among the dead, while 60 more people were wounded, the authorities said.
EU shouldn’t ‘lower the bar’ to accommodate Ukraine, says Danish finance minister
Denmark supports EU membership for Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia and the western Balkans but “geopolitical circumstances” did not justify skating over governance reforms, finance minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen has said.
The EU risks “importing instability” if it relaxes its standards on democracy and corruption to hasten the accession of Ukraine and other candidate countries, Mr Rasmussen told the Financial Times.
Asked about Ukraine’s membership in the EU, Mr Rasmussen said that EU shouldn’t “lower the bar” but instead help Ukraine with investments and assistance to help it align with the bloc’s standards, the FT reported.
Although Ukraine met two of seven conditions to launch the EU membership process, an EU official familiar with the bloc’s recommendations to Ukraine told Reuters that some key judicial reforms were needed.
In 2019, the European Commission proposed changes to the system for letting new countries into the EU to give existing members more say, after countries including France and Denmark objected to the expansion of the EU to include six countries in the Balkans.
Mr Rasmussen said Denmark had reversed its position and was even open to internal EU reform, including more majority voting, to accommodate new members.
Papal envoy to meet Patriarch Kirill in Moscow, say reports
Papal envoy Cardinal Matteo Zuppi and Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, will meet in Moscow on Thursday, the state-backed RIA news agency reported.
It comes a day after Mr Zuppi discussed humanitarian issues with Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy adviser, according to the Kremlin.
EU leaders to debate Russia mutiny today
EU leaders will debate today the repercussions of the aborted mutiny in Russia as they pledge further support for Ukraine in its war against Moscow’s invasion.
At a summit in Brussels, the leaders will also talk with Nato boss Jens Stoltenberg and discuss what role the EU could play in Western commitments to bolster Ukraine’s security.
Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas said the leaders were certain to discuss Saturday’s dramatic abandoned mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group, even though it is not on the agenda of the summit or mentioned in drafts of its written conclusions.
“It will definitely come up,” she told reporters in Brussels on the eve of the two-day summit.
The West should not be swayed and continue to support Ukraine and bolster its own defences, Ms Kallas said.
Charles Michel, the president of the European Council of EU leaders, struck a similar note.“
Ever more in these circumstances, we will reassert our commitment to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, including through sustainable financial and military assistance,” he wrote in a letter inviting leaders to the summit.
