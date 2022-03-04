Ukraine-Russia war latest news: Three of Putin’s commanders killed on frontline
Three Russian commanders have been killed after moving towards the frontline in a suspected bid to restore momentum to Vladimir Putin’s flagging invasion of Ukraine, Western sources have claimed.
The “surprising” development came as Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky urged the world to “wake up” to the dangers posed by Russia, after its forces started a fire at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.
The Kremlin’s troops attacked and captured the Zaporizhzhia facility in the early hours of Friday, according to Ukrainian authorities.
A Russian projectile caused the fire in one of the plant’s buildings but it did not damage any of the reactors, the International Atomic Energy Agency said, adding that radiation levels appeared normal.
Mr Zelensky appealed to Russian citizens to protest against the attack, urging them to “take to the streets and say that you want to live, you want to live on earth without radioactive contamination.”
Russia continued to intensively bombard cities including Kharkiv, Odesa and Mariupol. Thousands have been killed or wounded and over a million refugees have fled Ukraine so far.
The world “narrowly averted a nuclear catastrophe” when a fire broke out during the Russian seizure of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant last night, the US Ambassador to the UN has said.
Speaking at an emergency UN security council meeting, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear site reflected a “dangerous new escalation” in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
“By the grace of God, the world narrowly averted a nuclear catastrophe last night. We all waited to exhale as we watched the horrific situation unfold in real time,” she said.
Demanding assurances from Moscow that such an assault will not happen again, Ms Thomas Greenfield warned that this “imminent danger” persisted – pointing to Russian troops whom she said were 20 miles from Ukraine’s second largest nuclear facility.
Scotland Yard’s war crimes unit to assist ICC probe
War crimes detectives with the Metropolitan Police are gathering evidence in the UK to support the International Criminal Court’s investigation into the conflict in Ukraine.
Detectives are appealing for anyone in the UK to come forward if they have direct evidence of war crimes in Ukraine since the run-up to Russia’s annexation of Crimea in November 2013, and officers at ports will be asking arrivals to the UK whether they may have any evidence for the international probe.
Commander Richard Smith, head of the Met's Counter Terrorism Command, which includes the War Crimes Team, said the evidence could be in the form of messages which Ukrainians have sent to relatives in the UK.
“Or it could be somebody who was previously in Ukraine and who may have witnessed or even been a victim of a war crime and has since travelled to the UK,” he said.
“To be clear though, we specifically want to hear from people who are now here in the UK, and who have a direct link to any relevant information or evidence – this is not about the general public highlighting or telling us about things they might have simply come across or seen in the media, online or on social media.”
Novaya Gazeta to stop reporting on Putin’s invasion as Kremlin censorship ‘enters new phase’
Russia's Novaya Gazeta newspaper, whose editor Dmitry Muratov was a co-winner of last year's Nobel Peace Prize, has announced that it will remove material on Vladimir Putin’s military actions in Ukraine from its website because of censorship.
In an announcement made as the BBC also announced a temporary suspension of its news operations in Russia (see post at 4:35pm), the newspaper said it would continue to report on the consequences that Russia is facing, including a deepening economic crisis and the persecution of dissidents.
“Military censorship in Russia has quickly moved into a new phase: from the threat of blocking and closing publications (almost fully implemented) it has moved to the threat of criminal prosecution of both journalists and citizens who spread information about military hostilities that is different from the press releases of the Ministry of Defence,” the paper said in a message to readers. “There is no doubt that this threat will be realised.”
The newspaper said it could not risk the freedom of its staff but also could not ignore its readers' desire for it to continuing working, even under military censorship, and was therefore removing materials “on this topic” from its website and social networks.
“We continue to report on the consequences that Russia is facing: the developing economic crisis, the rapid decline in living standards, problems with access to foreign medicines and technologies, and the persecution of dissidents, including for anti-war statements,” it said.
Last year, Mr Muratov dedicated his Nobel prize to six of the newspaper’s journalists who had been murdered for their work.
Russian soldiers have raped Ukrainian women, minister alleges
Ukraine’s foreign minister has accused invading Russian soldiers of raping women in Ukrainian cities during the invasion ordered by Vladimir Putin nine days ago.
Backing calls for Mr Putin to face a special tribunal over the continued war in Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba said: “When bombs fall on your cities, when soldiers rape women in the occupied cities – and we have numerous cases of, unfortunately, when Russian soldiers rape women in Ukrainian cities – it's difficult of course to speak about the efficiency of the international law.
“But this is the only tool of civilisation that is available to us to make sure that, in the end, eventually all those who made this war possible will be brought to justice and the Russian Federation, as a country that committed an act of aggression, will also be held accountable for its deeds.”
Speaking at an online event held by the Chatham House think-tank, Mr Kuleba called on the media to “spread the truth about Russia's crimes against Ukraine”, saying: “We are fighting against the enemy who is much stronger than us.
“But international law is on our side, and hopefully it will help us. It will make its own contribution to help us prevail.”
US has seen no evidence Russia attacked reactors at nuclear plant, official says
The US has not seen evidence that Russia attacked the nuclear reactors themselves at Europe’s largest nuclear plant last night, and it appears that small arms were used in the fight, a top US nuclear official has said.
Jill Hruby, the US undersecretary of energy for nuclear energy, told MSNBC in an interview that the Biden administration feels well-prepared for any scenarios involving radiation released from the targeted power plant in Zaporizhzhia.
BBC to suspend news operation in Russia, citing apparent Kremlin bid to criminalise journalism
The BBC has announced that it will temporarily suspend the work of all its journalists and support staff in Russia in response to a new law which could jail anyone found to be intentionally spreading “fake” news.
Tim Davie, the director general of the BBC, said in a statement the legislation appeared to criminalise the process of independent journalism.
“It leaves us no other option than to temporarily suspend the work of all BBC News journalists and their support staff within the Russian Federation while we assess the full implications of this unwelcome development,” he said.
He said the BBC News service in Russian would continue to operate from outside Russia, adding: “The safety of our staff is paramount and we are not prepared to expose them to the risk of criminal prosecution simply for doing their jobs.”
Mariupol mayor: ‘We are simply being destroyed’
The mayor of Mariupol has reiterated the dire situation facing the city’s inhabitants as Russia continues to besiege it.
Mariupol currently does not have access to water, heat or electricity and food is in short supply, Vadym Boychenko warned on Friday.
He called for military help and for a humanitarian corridor to be created so that civilians can evacuate the city.
“We are simply being destroyed,” he said.
Three commanders in Russia’s army have been killed after moving up to the frontline in an apparent attempt to renew momentum into the invasion of Ukraine, according to Western sources.
Ukraine and Russia face each other at ICJ on Monday
Ukraine and Russia will face each other at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday.
The case was lodged by Kyiv, which argues that Russia has misinterpreted a 1948 on genocide to justify its invasion.
Russian president Vladimir Putin has said his war is justified “to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide...for the last eight years” in eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine has rejected this claim, saying there is no evidence for it. It has asked the ICJ to establish “Russia has no lawful basis to take action in and against Ukraine for the purpose of preventing and punishing any purported genocide”.
Coming days ‘likely to be worse’, warns Nato boss
Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg has said that the coming days in Putin’s war against Ukraine are “likely to be worse”.
This will include “more deaths, more suffering, and more destruction,” he added.
