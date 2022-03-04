✕ Close Zelensky speaks after fire breaks out at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Three Russian commanders have been killed after moving towards the frontline in a suspected bid to restore momentum to Vladimir Putin’s flagging invasion of Ukraine, Western sources have claimed.

The “surprising” development came as Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky urged the world to “wake up” to the dangers posed by Russia, after its forces started a fire at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

The Kremlin’s troops attacked and captured the Zaporizhzhia facility in the early hours of Friday, according to Ukrainian authorities.

A Russian projectile caused the fire in one of the plant’s buildings but it did not damage any of the reactors, the International Atomic Energy Agency said, adding that radiation levels appeared normal.

Mr Zelensky appealed to Russian citizens to protest against the attack, urging them to “take to the streets and say that you want to live, you want to live on earth without radioactive contamination.”

Russia continued to intensively bombard cities including Kharkiv, Odesa and Mariupol. Thousands have been killed or wounded and over a million refugees have fled Ukraine so far.