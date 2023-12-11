✕ Close Kyiv suffers ‘largest ever’ drone attack by Russia leaving ‘five wounded’

Russia has launched a “concerted campaign” intended to damage Ukraine’s key energy infrastructure, Britain’s Ministry of Defence said.

In the UK’s latest defence intelligence update, they said the Russian Air Force had conducted a “major wave” of strikes overnight on Thursday December 7.

It is believed that Putin’s forces almost certainly used missiles they had stockpiled to carry out the attacks with their heavy bomber fleet, which has not been used since September.

the MoD update read.: “Russia has almost certainly been stockpiling these missiles for use in the winter campaign. This was probably the start of a more concerted campaign by Russia aimed at degrading Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.”

Initial reports indicate the majority of these missiles were intercepted by Ukrainian air defences and while one civilian was killed, there appears to be minimal infrastructural damage.

There have been fears that Russia would target Ukraine’s energy grid in a similar way to last winter’s attacks - which left millions of people without electricity, heating and water.

It comes after analysts said Russia would likely seek a military push in Ukraine over the harsh winter period ahead of presidential elections in March.