Ukraine-Russia war – live: US airman, 21, to appear in court after arrest over Pentagon leaks
Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the Air National Guard, was arrested by armed FBI officers on Thursday
FBI arrests Pentagon leaks suspect
A US airman who was arrested on Thursday over the leak of classified military intelligence online is set to appear in court today.
The 21-year-old suspect has been identified as Jack Teixeira, a junior member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard.
He was arrested by armed FBI officers outside his home in North Dighton, Massachusetts.
The so-called “Pentagon Papers” include hundreds of pages of classified military intelligence that were shared with an online gaming group before becoming public in a string of disclosures last week.
After Teixeira’s arrest on Thursday the Pentagon said it would review its intelligence access procedures.
Meanwhile, UN secretary general Antonio Guterres has said that he is “not surprised” to find out he was being spied on by the US, as fresh revelations from the leaked documents reveal details of his private conversations.
This morning, China said that it was willing to work with Germany towards an end to the war in Ukraine, during a visit by the German foreign minister to Beijing.
Leaked documents suspect to appear in court
Jack Teixeira, a junior member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard who was arrested on Thursday over the leak of classified US military intelligence, is set to appear in court today.
The 21-year-old suspect was arrested by armed FBI officers outside his home in North Dighton, Massachusetts yesterday.
The authorities raided his Massachusetts home as footage taken from a helicopter showed the suspect in handcuffs as he was marched to a car by heavily-armed federal agents.
The so-called “Pentagon Papers” include hundreds of pages of classified military intelligence that were shared with an online gaming group before becoming public in a string of disclosures last week.
Marjorie Taylor Greene defends alleged Pentagon leaker as ‘white, male, christian, and antiwar’
US politician Marjorie Taylor Greene has defended the Air National Guardsman arrested by the FBI for allegedly leaking national security documents, my colleague Graeme Massie reports.
The far-right Republican took to Twitter to show her support for Jack Teixeira who she lauded for being “white, male, christian and antiwar” – although she referred to him as “Jake Teixeira”.
Authorities raided the Massachusetts home of the 21-year-old who worked in cyber security for the Guard and took him into custody on Thursday.
Marjorie Taylor Greene defends alleged Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira
Jack Teixeira arrested by FBI at his home in Massachusetts amid leak probe
China willing to work with Germany on peace in Ukraine
China has said that it is willing to work with Germany towards an end to the war in Ukraine, and described the two countries as partners not adversaries.
The comments were made by Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang while addressing a joint press conference in Beijing on Friday with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.
On the issue of Ukraine, Mr Qin said China was willing to continue to work for peace and hoped that all parties involved in the crisis would remain “objective and calm” and work together.
After talks between the two minister concluded, Ms Baerbock said that China has been warned against using military force in Taiwan.
“Conflicts must be solved peacefully,” she said, adding Germany was monitoring the tensions in the Taiwan Strait with great concern.
“A unilateral, violent change of the status quo would be unacceptable for us Europeans.”
Cannot trust China if it does not seek peace, says EU
The European Union (EU) has said that China cannot be trusted if it does not try to seek peace in the ongoing Ukraine crisis.
The remarks by foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell were published on the EU’s website which were due to be delivered at a think tank in Beijing on Friday.
Mr Borrell said in his remarks that it would be very difficult, if not impossible, for Europe to trust China if it did not try to seek a political solution to the Ukraine crisis.
The foreign policy chief had to cancel his trip to China after contracting Covid.
Ukraine bans national sports teams from competing with Russia
Ukraine has banned its national sports teams from competing with athletes from Russia and Belarus.
The decision came through a decree issued by Ukraine’s ministry of youth and sports on Thursday.
It comes as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has recommended the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to international sporting events.
Pentagon to review intelligence access after major leak
The Pentagon will review its intelligence access procedures after classified military information was leaked online.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement that the Pentagon would conduct a review of its “intelligence access, accountability and control procedures” to prevent such a leak from happening again.
Mr Austin’s statement came after armed FBI officers arrested 21-year-old Jack Teixeira, a relatively junior member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, on suspicion of leaking documents.
The 21-year-old National Guardsman suspected of leaking secret Pentagon documents
Armed FBI officers have arrested 21-year-old Jack Teixeira, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard over the alleged leak of classified military intelligence online.
Video showed the suspect in handcuffs as he was marched by heavily-armed federal agents from a home in North Dighton, Massachusetts, wearing shorts and a t-shirt.
Joe Sommerlad and Graeme Massie report on what we know about the suspect:
What we know about suspect in leak of secret Pentagon documents
Reports suggest links to an online gaming community, write Joe Sommerlad and Graeme Massie
Ukraine says UN Security Council has lost 'meaning'
As Russia continues to preside over the UN Security Council, Ukraine has said that the body has lost any “meaning”.
Ukraine’s national security and defence secretary Oleksii Danilov said in a Telegram post on Thursday that Russia’s presidency is “incompatible with any logic.”
“This institution (UN Security Council), currently chaired by Russia, with the norms and rules that were fixed after the Second World War, has already lost its meaning,” he said.
“It is no longer the influential institution whose decisions are binding for all countries. When an aggressor country, a terrorist country that killed and continues to kill children, is the chairman of the UN Security Council , then these things are generally incompatible with any logic, not to mention justice. Where is this justice then?”
Russia became the chair of the UN Security Council on 1 April and will hold the presidency for one month.
US thinks UN chief too accommodating to Russia, leaked files suggest
The US believes that UN secretary general Antonio Guterres is too willing to accommodate Russian interests, according to fresh revelations in leaked classified documents.
The documents suggest that the US has been closely monitoring the secretary general, reported BBC.
They also describe private communications involving Mr Guterres and his deputy as well as candid observations about the war in Ukraine and a number of African leaders.
“Guterres emphasised his efforts to improve Russia’s ability to export,” the document says of the Black Sea Grain deal brokered by the UN and Turkey that was brokered in July amid fears of a global food crisis.
“Even if that involves sanctioned Russian entities or individuals,” the document adds.
Mr Guterres’ spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that the secretary general is not surprised that he was being spied on.
“The Secretary-General has been at this job, and in the public eye, for a long time,” he was quoted as saying.“He’s not surprised by the fact that people are spying on him and listening in on his private conversations. What is surprising is the malfeasance or incompetence that allows for such private conversations to be distorted and become public.”
US, EU, UK brief finance chiefs on sanctions evasion
Senior officials from the United States, Europe and Britain met representatives of financial institutions to brief them on efforts by Russia to evade Western sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine, a senior US Treasury official told reporters.
The firms indicated they were working hard to prevent Russian efforts to evade sanctions and export controls, said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Western countries are ratcheting up their efforts to crack down on sanctions evasion efforts, the official said, noting Moscow was in a critical period where it needed not only weapons and electronics, but also smaller components to make ammunition.
