A US airman who was arrested on Thursday over the leak of classified military intelligence online is set to appear in court today.

The 21-year-old suspect has been identified as Jack Teixeira, a junior member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard.

He was arrested by armed FBI officers outside his home in North Dighton, Massachusetts.

The so-called “Pentagon Papers” include hundreds of pages of classified military intelligence that were shared with an online gaming group before becoming public in a string of disclosures last week.

After Teixeira’s arrest on Thursday the Pentagon said it would review its intelligence access procedures.

Meanwhile, UN secretary general Antonio Guterres has said that he is “not surprised” to find out he was being spied on by the US, as fresh revelations from the leaked documents reveal details of his private conversations.

This morning, China said that it was willing to work with Germany towards an end to the war in Ukraine, during a visit by the German foreign minister to Beijing.