Military pilots from Belarus have completed training to use Russia’s tactical nuclear weapons, Moscow’s defence ministry has claimed, after president Vladimir Putin announced plans to station part of his arsenal there.

In addition to the agreed-upon smaller tactical nuclear weapons, Belarusian defence minister Viktor Khrenin threatened the West on Friday that “it could be the next step” to also host part of Moscow’s strategic arsenal, claiming: “We are already preparing the sites that we have.”

On the battlefield in neighbouring Ukraine, Kyiv has been forced to concede ground in the bloody battle for Bakhmut after being bombarded with “particularly intense” Russian artillery fire over the past 48 hours, according to Britain’s Ministry of Defence.

Russia’s attack on the Donetsk city has been “re-energised”, amid “improved co-operation” between troops fighting with Moscow’s defence ministry and the Wagner mercenary group, the ministry said, citing UK intelligence.

Ukrainian forces, who still hold the city’s western districts, “face significant resupply issues but have made orderly withdrawals from the positions they have been forced to concede”, it added.