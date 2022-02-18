✕ Close Sirens sounds in rebel-held capital in east Ukraine

Pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine have begun a mass evacuation of civilians from the Donetsk region of the country to Russia, a move the west fears Moscow may use to justify an invasion.

After two days of shelling between Ukrainian government forces and Russian-backed separatists, Denis Pushilin, head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, said he believed Kiev was planning to attack the separatist state and announced the evacuation of its citizens to Russia.

The Luhansk People’s Republic, another Russian-backed separatist state, announced similar plans.

However, there are no signs that Kiev is planning an offensive in east Ukraine, where the front lines of the conflict have remained consistent for seven years. Its foreign ministry has rejected Mr Pushilin’s claims.

Vladimir Putin has not commented on the evacuation announcement, but claimed he was witnessing an “aggravation of the situation in the Donbas”.

The west says Russia has increased its presence near the Ukrainian border despite Moscow's claims to have drawn down forces. Joe Biden and Boris Johnson have said they believe the missile and artillery attacks since Thursday are “false flag operations” in preparation for an imminent invasion.

Follow live updates below