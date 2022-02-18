Ukraine news - live: Rebels to evacuate civilians to Russia as Putin says situation in east ‘deteriorating’
UK government says there is no evidence Russian forces are withdrawing
Pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine have begun a mass evacuation of civilians from the Donetsk region of the country to Russia, a move the west fears Moscow may use to justify an invasion.
After two days of shelling between Ukrainian government forces and Russian-backed separatists, Denis Pushilin, head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, said he believed Kiev was planning to attack the separatist state and announced the evacuation of its citizens to Russia.
The Luhansk People’s Republic, another Russian-backed separatist state, announced similar plans.
However, there are no signs that Kiev is planning an offensive in east Ukraine, where the front lines of the conflict have remained consistent for seven years. Its foreign ministry has rejected Mr Pushilin’s claims.
Vladimir Putin has not commented on the evacuation announcement, but claimed he was witnessing an “aggravation of the situation in the Donbas”.
The west says Russia has increased its presence near the Ukrainian border despite Moscow's claims to have drawn down forces. Joe Biden and Boris Johnson have said they believe the missile and artillery attacks since Thursday are “false flag operations” in preparation for an imminent invasion.
Germany joins nations betting on Russian false flags
Over to Germany, where foreign minister Annalena Baerbock has said Russian false flag operations are the most likely way Vladimir Putin will justify violence against Ukraine.
“The scenario of a full invasion might be possible but I am not sure this is really the most likely scenario,” she told the Munich Security Conference, speaking in English.
“I would be more afraid that the most likely scenario is a false flag operation, or a coup or also other things like... if all the electricity will fall down here at this hotel, we would all go nuts and totally crazy,” she added, in what appeared to be an allusion to a cyber attack or an attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure.
Car blown up in Donetsk is ‘jeep’ amid further evacuations
More from Donetsk now, where the car blown up has been identified as a jeep.
A Reuters witness said it had been “completely torn apart”.
Authorities have said nobody was inside the vehicle when it exploded near the government building of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.
The region has urged residents to remain calm and not to move around the city if possible, however there are reports the separatists are planning to evacuate around 700,000 people from Donetsk to Russia amid tensions with Ukraine.
In images: Car ‘blown up’ in Donetsk
ICYMI: Biden jokes he’s returning to DC due to ‘little thing going on in Europe’
What is a false flag operation?
On that note, you may be wondering what a so-called false flag operation is.
Boris Johnson on Thursday joined the chorus of Western leaders accusing Russia of plotting to create a pretext for war with Ukraine by carrying out such attacks. It came after Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, announced pro-Russian forces had bombed a kindergarten in the Donbass separatist region of southeast Ukraine, in what he called a “big provocation”.
So, what is a false flag? The terms refers to a covert operation designed to appear as if it was carried out by another group or country – such operations are generally used to set a pretext for war. It also refers to activities carried out by individuals or government organisations to undermine political and military opponents. In legal terms, false flags are commonly described as “stitch ups” and “setups”.
Car ‘blown up’ near Russian-backed separatist building - reports
Following my last post, more information has surfaced about the potential explosion in eastern Ukraine.
Russian-backed separatist authorities said on Friday that a car had been blown up near their government building in the centre of the city of Donetsk, TASS reports.
Alongside that, Russia’s RIA news agency reported there had been a large explosion.
It comes one day after western leaders, including Boris Johnson and Joe Biden, accused Russian president Vladimir Putin of using false flag tactics to create a pretext for invading Ukraine.
We’ll continue to bring you more on this when we have it.
BREAKING: Reports of ‘explosion’ in Ukraine’s Donetsk
There are reports of an “explosion” near the government building of “Donetsk People’s Republic”, Oksana Pokalchuk, head of Amnesty International Ukraine, has said.
Russia’s Interfax news agency has already reported that “no one was hurt”, according to Reuters.
We’ll bring you more on this when we have it.
Good afternoon
Hello, Sam Hancock here. I’m taking over our live coverage of the Ukraine crisis and will be with you for the rest of the day.
Amid reports of an explosion in eastern Ukraine, it’s set to be another tense evening as western leaders urge Russia to back down from what they believe is a clear intention to invade.
Stay tuned for the latest updates.
RAF aircraft was flown 330 miles for Boris Johnson photoshoot
A Royal Air Force aircraft travelled 330 miles from a base in Scotland for a photoshoot with Boris Johnson, before flying straight back.
Pictures of the prime minister with RAF aircraft made some of the front pages about the Ukraine crisis on Friday, following his visit to the Waddington base in Lincolnshire on Thursday.
An RAF P-8A Poseidon – which Mr Johnson was pictured standing in front of – was flown a distance of more than 330 miles from its base in Lossiemouth, Moray.
Adam Forrest reports:
RAF aircraft was flown 330 miles for Boris Johnson photoshoot
PM pictured next to maritime patrol plane flow down from north of Scotland to Lincolnshire
Ukraine and Russia: Join our expert panel as they discuss the simmering conflict and what could happen next
Join our free virtual event expert panel on Wednesday 23 February hosted by The Independent’s International Editor David Harding.
David will be joined by Deputy International Editor Kieran Guilbert, broadcaster Mary Dejevsky and Defence and Diplomatic Editor Kim Sengupta, who has been on the ground in Ukraine to discuss what’s happening and what could happen next.
Ukraine: What is the story behind the crisis with Russia?
Sign up for The Independent’s free virtual event on Russia and Ukraine with host David Harding and panellists Kieran Guilbert, Mary Dejevsky and Kim Sengupta
