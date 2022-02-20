Ukraine-Russia news – live: Boris Johnson warns of ‘biggest war in Europe since 1945’ as Putin tests missiles
World at ‘eleventh hour’ to avoid conflict, says PM
Car engulfed in flames following explosion at Donetsk gas station
Boris Johnson said that a war in Ukraine could be the “biggest in Europe since 1945”, in terms of size.
In a BBC interview, the prime minister said that he wanted people to “understand the sheer cost in human life” that an invasion of Ukraine would bring
Elsewhere, speaking at the Munich security conference, Mr Johnson warned that the world was at “the eleventh hour” to avert a conflict and said any invasion would encourage other countries to resort to military aggression.
His comments come as Vladimir Putin oversaw strategic nuclear exercises involving launches of ballistic missiles, in an apparent “show of strength”.
Western leaders in Munich said they wanted to continue dialogue with Russia, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz saying there were clear indications Russia was still open to diplomacy.
Speaking from Washington, Joe Biden said he was “convinced” Russian forces would launch an invasion “within days” beginning with an attack on the Ukrainian capital of Kiev. He said he did not think Mr Putin was considering the use of nuclear force, despite tests.
“We still don’t know what’s going to happen, I can’t look into the mind of Vladimir Putin, I can’t look into his soul,” says Mr Johnson.
Boris Johnson calls Vladimir Putin “irrational.”
He says that economic sanctions on Russia businesses “may not be enough to deter an irrational actor” who he says may not be thinking clearly.
“We’re making sure that we expose the ownership of companies, open up the Russia doll of property ownership, of company ownership in London.
“We’ve got to do it and it will hit very hard,” says Boris Johnson.
The UK will “support [Ukraine] to the extent that they can,” says Boris Johnson.
“We have to use the tools that we have, those tools are economic sanctions against Russia.”
Boris Johnson in an interview with BBC’s Sophie Rayworth
“What matters is the sovereignty and independence on Ukraine and ultimately that is still for Ukrainians to determine.”
Ukraine suspends operations Donbass checkpoints
Ukraine suspended operations at one of the seven checkpoints to territory in the eastern Donbass region on Sunday, controlled by Russia-backed separatists, because of to heavy shelling, the Ukrainian military said.
Incidents of shelling across the line dividing government forces and separatists have sharply increased in the past week, in what the Ukrainian government has called a provocation.
Separatists fired three times on the Schastya checkpoint on Saturday using mortars and heavy anti-tank grenade launchers.
This came as ceasefire violations by separatists along the frontline increased to 136 from 66 on Friday, the military said on social media.
Explosions heard in Donetsk
A number of explosions were heard on Sunday in the centre of the eastern Ukrainian separatist-held city of Donetsk, a Reuters witness said.
A loudspeaker in the area called on citizens to be cautious.
As yet, the origin of the explosions is not clear.
Biden to convening a National Security Council meeting on Ukraine on Sunday
President Biden will be convening a National Security Council meeting on Ukraine on Sunday, the White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced in a statement.
“President Biden continues to monitor the evolving situation in Ukraine, and is being updated regularly about events on the ground by his national security team. They reaffirmed that Russia could launch an attack against Ukraine at any time,” she said.
Ms Psaki went on to say that the president had received an update on Vice President Harris’s meetings at the Munich Security Conference.
‘Russia has show itself to be a very aggressive neighbour and it needs to stop,' James Cleverly
Europe minister James Cleverly told Trevor Phillips “we’re seeing more belligerent behaviour from Russia” but “we’re trying very hard to prevent conflict from happening.”
“Unfortunately, at the moment, an attack, an invasion seems far more likely than unlikely but we will continue to work to try and avert that,” Mr Cleverly told Sky News.
“Everything that we see indicates that invasion is very, very, highly likely and very, very imminent.”
Speaking in an interview, Mr Cleverly added that there was a “continued aggression coming out of the Kremlin,” adding that “Russia has show itself to be a very aggressive neighbour and it needs to stop”
The minister went on to say that the “unprecedented accumulation” of military troops, the largest since World War Two, meant that NATO could not lie flat.
Ukraine is not a NATO member state and hence, Mr Cleverly explained that although the UK would send weapons to aid the country and would put sanctions on Russia, they would not send troops.
Ukraine and Russia: Join our expert panel as they discuss the simmering conflict and what could happen next
Join our free virtual event expert panel on Wednesday 23 February hosted by The Independent’s International Editor David Harding.
David will be joined by Deputy International Editor Kieran Guilbert, broadcaster Mary Dejevsky and Defence and Diplomatic Editor Kim Sengupta, who has been on the ground in Ukraine to discuss what’s happening and what could happen next.
Ukraine: What is the story behind the crisis with Russia?
Sign up for The Independent’s free virtual event on Russia and Ukraine with host David Harding and panellists Kieran Guilbert, Mary Dejevsky and Kim Sengupta
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies