Ukraine-Russia war live: Kremlin lashes out after Zelensky brings home ‘hero’ commanders on 500th day of war
‘We are bringing our heroes home,’ tweets Ukraine’s president
Volodymyr Zelensky has returned home after a visit to Turkey along with five commanders from Ukraine’s former garrison in Mariupol, something Russia has termed a “direct violation” of a prisoner exchange deal from last year.
The commanders had led last year’s defence of Mariupol, the biggest Ukrainian city captured by Russia. Thousands of Ukrainians have either died or left the city.
On Saturday, Mr Zelensky posted video of his trip back home on Saturday, that marked the 500th day of the invasion.
“We are returning home from Turkey and bringing our heroes home,” he said after meeting Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Elsewhere, Ukraine’s forces have made “tactically significant gains” against Russian troops in Bakhmut, said a US think tank.
The Institute for the Study of War said Ukraine made progress against Vladimir Putin’s forces in “at least three other sectors of the front,” including north and south of Bakhmut.
This comes after Rishi Sunak made clear Britain “discourages” the use of cluster munitions after Joe Biden agreed to send the bombs to Ukraine.
Mariupol commanders coming back to Ukraine is ‘direct violation’ of prisoner exchange deal, Russia says
Russia has accused Ukraine and Turkey of violating agreements by releasing the commanders who had led last year’s defence of Mariupol, the biggest Ukrainian city captured by Russia.
“The return of the leaders of the Azovites from Turkey to Ukraine is nothing more than a direct violation of the terms of the existing agreements. Moreover, in this case, the terms were violated by both the Ukrainian side and the Turkish side,” said Kremlin spokesperson Mr Peskov.
“No one informed us about this. According to the agreements, these ringleaders were to remain on the territory of Turkey until the end of the conflict,” he said.
Sunak ‘discourages’ cluster bomb use after Biden agrees to send them to Ukraine
Rishi Sunak has made clear Britain “discourages” the use of cluster munitions after Joe Biden agreed to send the bombs to Ukraine to aid the fight against Russia.
The prime minister on Saturday highlighted that the UK was one of 123 signatories of a convention banning their use after the US president made the “difficult decision”.
Read more:
Sunak ‘discourages’ cluster bomb use after Biden agrees to send them to Ukraine
Britain is one of 123 signatories of a convention banning their use.
Cluster munitions not ‘appropriate weapons’ to send to Ukraine, shadow chancellor says
Cluster munitions are not the “appropriate weapons” to send to Ukraine, Rachel Reeves has said.
The shadow chancellor told the Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme on Sky News: “We all agree that Ukraine needs to be properly armed to fight Russia and their illegal invasion.
“But I am concerned about the use of cluster bombs, and it is not just the UK who has these concerns, other countries clearly do as well.
“So I would like to find a way to properly arm Ukraine but without using these weapons which can have an impact, not just on the battlefield that time, on that day, but for months and years afterwards.
“That is something that causes me deep concern, and many other people as well.
“While I support President Biden’s desire to ensure Ukraine is fully armed to fight Russia, I am not convinced that these are the appropriate weapons.”
Wimbledon set for first Ukraine-Belarus clash of this year’s tournament
Wimbledon set for first Ukraine-Belarus clash of this year’s tournament
Ukrainian Elina Svitolina will take on Belarusian Victoria Azarenka in the fourth round.
Ukraine worried about US’s alleged back-channel diplomacy with Russia
Ukraine is worried about alleged secret talks between former US officials and Kremlin-linked Russians concerning Ukraine’s Nato membership, NBC News reported on Saturday, citing an unnamed Ukrainian official.
“Given the timing of the appearance of these materials in the mass media on the eve of the Vilnius summit, the question arises whether Washington’s tough position regarding the invitation of Ukraine to NATO is somehow not connected with these backroom consultations,” the official said in a statement on behalf of the Ukrainian government.
Minister claims Russia’s war has caused $56bn ‘ecocide’
Ukraine’s State Environmental Inspectorate said Russia’s full-scale invasion has caused $55.9bn in environmental damage.
On Saturday, Ruslan Strilets, minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, said: “Russia will pay for every day of this war. For every tree it burns. For every piece of Ukrainian land desecrated. That is why we are uniting with the whole civilised world and working towards the recognition of ecocide in international law.”
According to Mr Strilets, a single day of war causes $111m in environmental damage.
Ukraine’s defence minister weighs in on Kyiv’s Nato stance
Ukrainian defense minister Oleksii Reznikov has weighed in on the country’s Nato stance.
On Saturday, during a national television interview, Mr Reznikov said: “If Russia is the main threat to Nato, I have a simple question for my fellow defense ministers. If only one country in the world has modern, effective, successful experience with countering the Russian army, what other arguments do you need to invite Ukraine to the Alliance?”
“I am convinced - Ukraine is a de facto Nato country and will become a de jure Nato country,” the minister said.
In photos: Zelensky brings home Azovstal commanders from Turkey
Twitter Blue accounts allegedly spreading Ukraine War misinformation
Misleading posts about the Ukraine war seem to be going viral on Twitter.
In the last week, one post, featuring a screengrab of what appeared to be a headline from a news website along with an image of two rifles, was shared by many accounts with Twitter Blue subscriptions.
“French police are fired upon with American rifles that may have come from Ukraine,” read the headline.
The BBC traced the article back to pro-Kremlin channels on the Telegram messaging app. The image used in the post appears in a Russian military blog from 2012 about a shooting competition held on a firing range in Moscow.
The outlet claimed that it wasn’t able to find any evidence of weapons provided to Ukraine by the US have been used during the recent riots in France.
Zelensky brings home Azovstal commanders from Turkey
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has returned home from a visit to Turkey, with five commanders of Ukraine’s former garrison in Mariupol.
This is a move Russia said violated the terms of a prisoner exchange deal engineered last year.
The five commanders, established as heroes in Ukraine, led last year’s defence of the southern port of Mariupol, the biggest city Russia has captured in its invasion.
“We are returning home from Turkey and bringing our heroes home,” Mr Zelensky said in a video.
“Ukrainian soldiers Denys Prokopenko, Svyatoslav Palamar, Serhiy Volynsky, Oleh Khomenko, Denys Shleha. They will finally be with their relatives.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies