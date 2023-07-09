✕ Close Zelensky visits Snake Island to mark 500th day of Ukraine war

Volodymyr Zelensky has returned home after a visit to Turkey along with five commanders from Ukraine’s former garrison in Mariupol, something Russia has termed a “direct violation” of a prisoner exchange deal from last year.

The commanders had led last year’s defence of Mariupol, the biggest Ukrainian city captured by Russia. Thousands of Ukrainians have either died or left the city.

On Saturday, Mr Zelensky posted video of his trip back home on Saturday, that marked the 500th day of the invasion.

“We are returning home from Turkey and bringing our heroes home,” he said after meeting Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Elsewhere, Ukraine’s forces have made “tactically significant gains” against Russian troops in Bakhmut, said a US think tank.

The Institute for the Study of War said Ukraine made progress against Vladimir Putin’s forces in “at least three other sectors of the front,” including north and south of Bakhmut.

This comes after Rishi Sunak made clear Britain “discourages” the use of cluster munitions after Joe Biden agreed to send the bombs to Ukraine.