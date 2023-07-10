Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukrainian forces have taken the “initiative” after making gains outside the eastern city of Bakhmut as part of a wider counteroffensive.
Stating that Ukraine is “advancing, albeit not as fast [as we would like]”, Mr Zelensky said: “We would all love to see the counteroffensive accomplished in a shorter period of time. But there is reality. Today, the initiative is on our side.”
On the 501st day of the war, Ukraine is attempting to retake territory and villages that were captured by Russia not long after its invasion began, to the east and south of the country.
Heavy fighting continues to rage in two southeast areas, deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar said.
This comes as a group of Western allies, including the US, the UK, France, and Germany have huddled in “frantic, last-minute” negotiations as they look to provide security assurance for Ukraine ahead of the Nato summit in Vilnius.
And Vladimir Putin’s close aide Dmitry Medvedev has threatened to attack Ukraine’s nuclear power plants and other nuclear facilities in eastern Europe in retaliation over unconfirmed allegations on Telegram that Ukrainian forces tried to strike a nuclear power plant in Russia’s Smolensk with British missiles.
Putin’s aide Medvedev threatens attack on nuclear plants in Kyiv and Europe
Vladimir Putin’s close aide Dmitry Medvedev has threatened to attack Ukraine’s nuclear power plants and other nuclear facilities in eastern Europe in retaliation over unconfirmed allegations on Telegram that Ukrainian forces tried to strike a nuclear power plant in Russia’s Smolensk with British missiles.
“If the attempted Nato missile attack on Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant is confirmed, then it is necessary to consider the scenario of a Russian strike on the south Ukraine nuclear power plant, Rivne nuclear power plant, and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant, as well as nuclear facilities in eastern Europe,” he said in a post on Telegram messaging app.
The former Russian president and now deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia was referring to online claims about an attempted attack – not reported by any authorities – on Russia’s Smolensk nuclear facility by Ukraine’s armed forces.
The same report claimed there had been an attempted strike on a military air base in the Kaluga region using either 5В28 or British Storm Shadow missiles.
The claims were made by the popular Telegram channel Mash, which said Russian air defence systems shot down the missiles.
No Russian state media reports of the attack have been broadcast so far, and officials in the Smolensk and Kaluga regions did not report any incidents on Sunday.
The Russian nuclear facility said its two power units are operating routinely, while the third unit is under scheduled repairs.
‘Important’ call between US and Ukraine’s top diplomats before Nato summit
An ‘important’ call between US secretary of state Antony Blinken and Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba took place late last night ahead of the critical Nato Summit in Vilnius.
“I had an important discussion with Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba today ahead of this week’s Nato Summit,” Mr Blinken said on Twitter last night.
The two leaders also spoke about “progress in Ukraine’s counteroffensive”, US Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller said.
In Kyiv, Mr Kuleba said details of the Nato summit were discussed on the call, hinting towards a “win” for Ukraine.
“I had a productive call with Secretary Blinken ahead of Vilnius,” Mr Kuleba said on Twitter. “With 48 hours left, we are working to make its final decisions a win for all: Ukraine, Nato and global security.”
The summit starts tomorrow in Lithuania’s Vilnius.
Ukraine is hoping for positive steps towards Nato membership, which it has aggressively sought after Russia’s full-scale invasion, and expects a clear signal in Vilnius tomorrow.
The White House said that Joe Biden and his counterparts in the alliance will discuss the steps that still need to be completed by Ukraine.
Zelensky says Ukraine holds ‘initiative’ on battlefield
Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukrainian forces have taken the “initiative” after making gains outside the eastern city of Bakhmut as part of a wider counteroffensive.
Stating that Ukraine is “advancing, albeit not as fast [as we would like]”, Mr Zelensky said: “We would all love to see the counteroffensive accomplished in a shorter period of time. But there is reality. Today, the initiative is on our side.”
“All of us, we want to do it faster because every day means new losses of Ukrainians. We are advancing. We are not stuck,” he said in an interview with US news network ABC, noting that the military had overcome a “kind of stagnation” in previous months.
Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Monday, 10 July.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies