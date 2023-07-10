✕ Close Zelensky accompanies Azovstal commanders back to Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukrainian forces have taken the “initiative” after making gains outside the eastern city of Bakhmut as part of a wider counteroffensive.

Stating that Ukraine is “advancing, albeit not as fast [as we would like]”, Mr Zelensky said: “We would all love to see the counteroffensive accomplished in a shorter period of time. But there is reality. Today, the initiative is on our side.”

On the 501st day of the war, Ukraine is attempting to retake territory and villages that were captured by Russia not long after its invasion began, to the east and south of the country.

Heavy fighting continues to rage in two southeast areas, deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar said.

This comes as a group of Western allies, including the US, the UK, France, and Germany have huddled in “frantic, last-minute” negotiations as they look to provide security assurance for Ukraine ahead of the Nato summit in Vilnius.

And Vladimir Putin’s close aide Dmitry Medvedev has threatened to attack Ukraine’s nuclear power plants and other nuclear facilities in eastern Europe in retaliation over unconfirmed allegations on Telegram that Ukrainian forces tried to strike a nuclear power plant in Russia’s Smolensk with British missiles.