Russia will “almost certainly” shift its focus to capturing Donetsk Oblast now that Ukrainian troops have withdrawn from Luhansk, the UK Ministry of Defence has said.

The Ministry added that the fight for the Donbas “has been grinding and attritional and this is highly unlikely to change in the coming weeks”.

Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Ukrainian fighters left the last major city in Luhansk but said his troops will return and regain the control of territory with the help of modern weapons.

Mr Zelensky said in an address last night: “If the command of our army withdraws people from certain points of the front where the enemy has the greatest fire superiority, in particular this applies to Lysychansk, it means only one thing: we will return thanks to our tactics, thanks to the increase in the supply of modern weapons.

“And when someone over there in Moscow reports something about the Luhansk region - let them remember their reports and promises before February 24, in the first days of this invasion, in the spring and now.”