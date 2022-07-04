Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘to switch focus to Donetsk’ after capturing key Luhansk city
Zelensky promised his troops will return to defeated city
Russia will “almost certainly” shift its focus to capturing Donetsk Oblast now that Ukrainian troops have withdrawn from Luhansk, the UK Ministry of Defence has said.
The Ministry added that the fight for the Donbas “has been grinding and attritional and this is highly unlikely to change in the coming weeks”.
Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Ukrainian fighters left the last major city in Luhansk but said his troops will return and regain the control of territory with the help of modern weapons.
Mr Zelensky said in an address last night: “If the command of our army withdraws people from certain points of the front where the enemy has the greatest fire superiority, in particular this applies to Lysychansk, it means only one thing: we will return thanks to our tactics, thanks to the increase in the supply of modern weapons.
“And when someone over there in Moscow reports something about the Luhansk region - let them remember their reports and promises before February 24, in the first days of this invasion, in the spring and now.”
Kharviv strikes: six dead in Sloviansk
Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had “brutally” struck Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk with rocket attacks, leaving six dead and 20 wounded in Sloviansk alone.
Russia‘s defence ministry also said on Sunday it had struck the military infrastructure of Kharkiv, Ukraine‘s second-largest city in the northeast, where a Reuters reporter said Ukrainian forces had been building fortifications after nightly shelling.
Outside a school in Kharkiv, some residents threw debris into a large crater created by an early morning rocket strike while others got help repairing damaged houses.
“The wife was lucky that she woke up early in the morning because the roof fell exactly where she had been sleeping,” one resident, Oleksii Mihulin, told Reuters.
About 70 km (44 miles) from Kharkiv on the Russian side of the border, Russia also reported explosions on Sunday in Belgorod, which it said killed at least three people and destroyed homes.
“The sound was so strong that I jumped up, I woke up, got very scared and started screaming,” a Belgorod resident told Reuters, adding the blasts occurred around 3 a.m. (0000 GMT).
Moscow has accused Kyiv of numerous attacks on Belgorod and other areas bordering Ukraine. Kyiv has never claimed responsibility for any of these incidents.
ICYMI- Ukrainian army announces withdrawal from last major city in Luhansk
The Ukrainian military has confirmed it has withdrawn from Lysychansk, the last major city the country’s forces held in the key eastern province of Luhansk.
Earlier on Sunday, Russia’s defence minister Sergei Shoigu had told president Vladimir Putin that Luhansk had been “liberated” – a claim Ukrainian defence officials initially denied.
But in a statement posted Sunday evening to an official Facebook page, Ukraine’s office of the general staff said after “heavy fighting” they had pulled back to protect their troops, writes Bel Trew.
At least 345 children killed, 644 injured in Ukraine war - officials
The Russian war on Ukraine has killed at least 345 children and injured another 64, officials from the besieged country’s prosecutor general office said.
The numbers are expected to be higher as they do not include casualties from the occupied regions and from the areas where the military warfare in underway, the officials said, reported The Kyiv Independent.
Focus in Ukraine war moves to next separatist territory Donetsk
The Russian military warfare is set to shift targets to the neighbouring Donetsk region next, a region under Kyiv’s control in large parts.
Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian soldiers are now concentrating their firepower on the Donbas front but added that his troops will hit-back with long-range weapons such as the HIMARS rocket launchers, provided by the US.
“The fact that we protect the lives of our soldiers, our people, plays an equally important role. We will rebuild the walls, we will win back the land, and people must be protected above all else,” Mr Zelensky said.
UK ‘fair’ option to host Eurovision if not Ukraine, says former Ukrainian winner
Ukrainian Eurovision 2023’s song contest should be held in the UK if her home country is unable to host, winner Jamala has said.
The 38-year-old who won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2016 with her tune 1944, fled Kyiv in March following the Russian invasion.
Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra went on to win this year’s contest in Turin, but the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said it was in talks with the BBC to “potentially host” the 2023 event after concluding next year’s contest cannot be held in Ukraine.
‘Grinding’ fight for Donbas highly unlikely to change in coming weeks - British MoD
The British defence ministry has said that it is highly unlikely that the fight in Donbas in Ukraine will change as Russia now plans to switch its focus to capturing Donetsk.
“The fight for the Donbas has been grinding and attritional and this is highly unlikely to change in the coming weeks,” the ministry said on Monday in its intelligence update.
Confirming the withdrawl of Ukrainian forces from Lysychansk, the British MoD said that these fighters are likely falling back to prepared defensive positions. “Russia’s ministry of defence had earlier claimed to have completed the encirclement of Lysychansk and secured full control of the city,” the ministry said in its latest intelligence update.
It added that heavy fighting “in and around the city in Luhansk Oblast has intensified over the past week with Russian forces making steady progress”.
“The city was the last remaining major population centre in Luhansk Oblast under Ukrainian control. Russia’s focus will now almost certainly switch to capturing Donetsk Oblast, a large portion of which remain under the control of Ukrainian forces,” the ministry added.
On the supply of grains via Europe, the ministry said that the Russian invasion continues to have a devastating impact on Ukraine’s agricultural sector as the harvesting season gets underway.
“The war has caused major disruption to the supply chains of seed and fertiliser which Ukrainian farmers rely on,” the ministry said.
It added: “Russia’s blockade of Odesa continues to severely constrain Ukraine’s grain exports. Because of this, Ukraine’s agricultural exports in 2022 are unlikely to be more than 35% of the 2021 total”.
The British ministry also rejected the Russian claims over retreat from the Black Sea outpost of Snake Island where it has said that ‘the ball is now in Ukraine’s court’ in relation to improving grain exports.
“In reality, it is Russia’s disruption of Ukraine’s agricultural sector which continues to exacerbate the global food crisis,” the ministry said.
UK to pledge ‘long haul’ support to help rebuild Ukraine
UK foreign secretary Liz Truss is set to pledge Britain’s support to Ukraine for the “long haul” to resist Vladimir Putin’s invasion and to rebuild the nation at a conference in Switzerland today.
Ms Truss is set to inform a recovery conference in Switzerland that the UK will “do everything possible to ensure Ukraine wins the war and recovers”, with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky having asked Britain to champion the recovery of Kyiv and the surrounding region, according to the Foreign Office.
The top foreign official will use the Lugano conference to set out a vision to give immediate support and long-term commitments to work alongside the Ukrainians, and will announce plans to host next year’s recovery conference as the government commits to a Marshall Plan-style programme, echoing the one used to rebuild Europe after the Second World War.
“Ukraine’s recovery from Russia’s war of aggression will be a symbol of the power of democracy over autocracy. It will show Putin that his attempts to destroy Ukraine have only produced a stronger, more prosperous and more united nation,” she is expected to say.
“The UK is resolute in its support of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and will remain at Ukraine’s side as it emerges as a strong, thriving and cutting-edge democracy. We have led on support for Ukraine during the war and will continue to lead in supporting the Ukrainian government’s reconstruction and development plan.”
Britain pledges ‘long haul’ support to Ukraine over war and recovery
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is to address a recovery conference in Switzerland.
Russia lost more than 35,000 soldiers, claims Zelensky
Counting Moscow’s losses, Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Russia has lost thousands of soldiers and he is cetain of Ukraine’s win in the ongoing war in Europe.
“They lost more than 35 thousand soldiers, and this is a conservative estimate. What is all this for? For the sake of insane propagandists to be able to show a Russian or Soviet flag on the ruins somewhere in their broadcasts... There is simply no other answer,” Mr Zelensky said late on Sunday.
He claimed that the Russian economy has landed itself in the “biggest crisis in the last 50 years”.
“The world severs ties with Russia. The words ‘collapse’, ‘deficit’ and ‘poverty’ will be the description of Russian life as long as this state wants to be a terrorist state,” he said.
Mr Zelensky added: “It is clear to everyone in the world – and, I am sure, to all the sane people in Russia itself – that Ukraine will win. It’s only a matter of time”.
“It is a matter, unfortunately, of the losses we suffer, primarily of people. It is a matter of modern weapons, which we must get and will definitely get,” he said in his nightly address.
Exiled oligarch says what comes after Vladimir Putin ‘one of my biggest concerns’
An oligarch-turned-dissident, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, has said that the person who will eventually replace Vladimir Putin, and the type of political system that emerges around them, is “probably one of my biggest concerns”,
In an interview with The Independent, Mr Khodorkovsky – once the richest man in Russia before his persecution and imprisonment by the Kremlin – said: “Russian people would like a good tsar. And the West would like a good tsar.
“But in Russia, a good tsar is always an imperialist. The only way to destroy that imperialistic mentality of Russian power is to change the system.”
Mikhail Khodorkovsky: What comes after Vladimir Putin is one of my biggest concerns
Interview: Once Russia’s richest man, the oligarch-turned-dissident talks to Samuel Lovett about the current state of war in Ukraine, stopping Vladimir Putin’s war machine, and succession in the Kremlin
Australian PM announces new measures to aid Ukraine
Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese has said that his country will aid Ukraine with 34 additional armoured vehicles and prohibit Russian gold imports.
On his symbolic visit to Kyiv, Mr Albanese on Sunday said Australia would impose sanctions and travel bans on 16 more Russian ministers and oligarchs, bringing the total number of Russian individuals sanctioned by Australia to 843.
Australia will give Ukraine 14 more armoured personnel carriers and 20 Bushmaster vehicles, the newly elected PM said.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky also thanked the Australian PM for his visit and called it a “historical moment”.
“Australia is one of the top countries in terms of its level of support. We have already received significant defense assistance from it. Today, Mr. Prime Minister announced a new support package. I am grateful to him for that,” Mr Zelensky said.
He added: “Australia will also increase sanctions against Russia. This is the result of our constant activity, which increases the cost of this war for Russia”.
