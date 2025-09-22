Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump says US would defend Poland and Baltic states from Russian attack

Donald Trump has said the US would come to the defence of Poland and the Baltic states if Russia were to attack in future.
Asked by reporters whether Washington would come to the aid of the Nato members if Russia were to continue escalating, he replied: “Yeah I would.”
His comments follow a number of incursions from Moscow in Nato territory. In the past fortnight, Russian drones and fighter jets have entered Estonian, Polish and Romanian air space - drawing international condemnation.
Under Nato’s Article 5 mutual defence clause, the US would be obliged to assist Poland, Estonia and Romania in the event of a Russian attack as military action against one member is considered an attack against all members.
Last week, Trump said the drone and fighter jet incursions could spell “big trouble” in an indication that he is becoming increasingly frustrated with Russia’s actions. However, he has not outlined plans to respond.
Czech president Petr Pavel has said Nato forces must shoot down Russian jets if necessary, demanding a more forceful response to Moscow’s repeated violations of the alliance’s airspace.
UN Security Council to meet today over Estonia and Russia
The United Nations Security Council is due to meet today over Estonia's accusation that Russian fighter jets violated its airspace, diplomats said.
Russia's defence ministry has denied its jets violated Estonian airspace, saying they flew over neutral waters.
Tallinn said three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace without permission on Friday and stayed for a total of 12 minutes before they were forced to withdraw.
Estonia has now requested consultations with Nato allies under Article 4 of the Washington Treaty after the incident that it described as an "unprecedentedly brazen" incursion.
Zelensky looks to finalize security guarantees at UN General Assembly
Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine and its partners have laid the groundwork for long-term security guarantees and that he hopes to gauge how close they are to finalizing such commitments during this week's meetings in New York.
He said European nations are prepared to move forward with a framework if the United States remains closely engaged. He noted that discussions have taken place at multiple levels, including among military leadership and general staffs from both Europe and the US.
"I would like to receive signals for myself on how close we are to understanding that the security guarantees from all partners will be the kind we need," Mr Zelensky said.
He said sanctions against Russia must remain on the table if peace efforts stall, and that he plans to press the issue in talks with Trump.
"If the war continues and there is no movement toward peace, we expect sanctions," he said, adding that Trump is looking for strong steps from Europe.
Ukrainian drone attack triggers fire at power substation in southern Russia
Debris from falling drones triggered a fire at an electricity substation in Krasnodar region in southern Russia, emergency services said this morning.
The emergency services, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the fire had broken out at the substation in the town of Staraoderevyankovskaya in the region, east of the Sea of Azov.
It said there had been no injuries and emergency crews were working at the site.
Russia blames Ukraine and Nato for attack on Crimea resort that killed three
Russia has accused Ukraine of a “premeditated terrorist attack” after a Ukrainian drone hit a resort area of the Crimea peninsula yesterday.
The Russian defence ministry said: "At about 19.30 Moscow time (1630 GMT) in the resort area of Crimea where there are no military targets whatsoever, the Ukrainian armed forces launched a terrorist strike using strike drones equipped with high-explosive payloads."
The attack on Faros town also injured 16 others, said Sergei Aksyonov, the Moscow-appointed head of Crimea.
According to Krymsky Veter, an independent website devoted to Crimean affairs, senior Russian officials were likely staying in the region's guest houses.
The Russian defence ministry described the incident as a "premeditated terrorist attack on a civilian target".
The incident is "yet another act of terrorism by the Kyiv regime, said Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.
"And Nato and the European Union, when seeking the aggressor on the European continent, need to look into the mirror to see this," she told the TASS news agency.
"They are the ones driving destabilisation and the spread of terrorism in Europe by virtue of their sponsorship of the Kyiv regime and as supplier of arms to it,” the Russian spokesperson said.
Nato North Atlantic Council to discuss Russian incursion
Nato's North Atlantic Council will meet on Tuesday to discuss Russia's violation of Estonian airspace, two officials familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday, specifying the date that so far has only been described as early next week.
Tallinn said three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace without permission on Friday and stayed for a total of 12 minutes before they were forced to withdraw.
Estonia requested consultations under Article 4 of the Washington Treaty after the incident that it described as an "unprecedentedly brazen" incursion.
Article 4 states that Nato members will consult together whenever, in the opinion of any of them, the territory, political independence or security of any of them is threatened.
Russia's Defence Ministry denied its jets violated Estonian airspace, saying they flew over neutral waters.
With tensions already high because of the war in Ukraine, the incursion came just over a week after more than 20 Russian drones entered Polish airspace on the night of September 9-10.
That prompted Nato jets to down some of them and Western officials to say Russia was testing the alliance's readiness and resolve.
Russian jets over Estonia ‘ignored signals from NATO pilots’
Russian military aircraft violated Estonian airspace on Friday, ignoring signals from Italian jets on NATO's Baltic Air Policing Mission, a senior Estonian military official confirmed.
The 12-minute incursion represents the latest test of the alliance's response to Russian airborne threats, following around 20 Russian drones entering Polish airspace on 10 September.
Russia’s Defence Ministry denied the breach, but Tallinn dismissed this, citing radar and visual confirmation. Officials suggested the incident could be a tactic to divert Western resources from Ukraine.
Two killed and four injured in Ukrainian attack on Russia's Belgorod region
Two civilians were killed and four injured in Russia's Belgorod region in Ukrainian attacks, the regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on Telegram on Sunday.
We earlier reported Gladkov’s statement that one woman died when a shell hit a private house in the settlement of Shebekino.
In an update, another man was killed in a drone attack on Rakitnoe, he said.
Belgorod region has come under regular attack from Kyiv's forces since Russia ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.
Kremlin accuses Britain of leading Europe's party of war
The Kremlin was quoted as saying on Sunday that Britain was one of the leaders of the camp which wants to continue the war in Ukraine, Russian state news agency RIA reported.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said that attempts by Western powers to increase the pressure on Russia would not work and would not help attempts to end the war.
Trump says US would come to Poland and Baltic states' defence if Russia attacks
Donald Trump has said the US would come to the defence of Poland and the Baltic states if Russia continued to escalate its attacks.
Speaking to reporters ahead of Charlie Kirk’s funeral, the US president was asked by reporters: “Will you help defend Poland and the Baltic states from Russia if Russia keeps escalating?”
“Yeah, I would,” Trump responded.
It follows increased incursions from Moscow in Nato territory, after Russian drones and fighter jets have entered Estonian, Polish and Romanian air space in recent weeks.
