Ukraine-Russia war latest: ‘Shoot down trespassing Russian jets if necessary’, Czech president tells Nato
It comes as the UK sent fighter jets to Poland in a warning to Putin to stay out of Nato territory after repeated incursions
Czech president Petr Pavel has said Nato forces must shoot down Russian jets if necessary, demanding a more forceful response to Moscow’s repeated violations of the alliance’s airspace.
"Russia will realise very quickly that they have made a mistake and crossed the acceptable boundaries,” Mr Pavel said according to the Czech News Agency.
“Unfortunately, this is teetering on the edge of conflict, but giving in to evil is simply not an option.”
It came after the UK sent fighter jets to Poland on Friday night in a clear warning to Vladimir Putin that Western nations will not tolerate Russia’s repeated incursions.
The RAF Typhoons took part in a Nato operation to bolster European security after Russia provoked global outrage when its jets flew into Estonian airspace on Friday.
Polish fighter jets were scrambled in the early hours of Saturday to protect the Nato-member country’s airspace during a major Russian air attack across Ukraine.
Donald Trump warned of “big trouble” as he grows increasingly dismayed by Russia’s provocations, which also includes drone and fighter jet incursions into Poland and Romania.
UN security council to meet over Russian incursion into Estonia
The United Nations Security Council is due to meet on Monday over Estonia's accusation that Russian fighter jets violated its airspace, diplomats said.
Russia's Defence Ministry has denied its jets violated Estonian airspace, saying they flew over neutral waters
Russian jets over Estonia ‘ignored signals from NATO pilots’
Russian military aircraft violated Estonian airspace on Friday, ignoring signals from Italian jets on NATO's Baltic Air Policing Mission, a senior Estonian military official confirmed.
The 12-minute incursion represents the latest test of the alliance's response to Russian airborne threats, following around 20 Russian drones entering Polish airspace on 10 September.
Russia’s Defence Ministry denied the breach, but Tallinn dismissed this, citing radar and visual confirmation. Officials suggested the incident could be a tactic to divert Western resources from Ukraine.
Read more here:
Russian jets over Estonia ‘ignored signals from NATO pilots’
Nato's borders are being intentionally tested, says Lithuania's defence minister
Lithuanian Defence Minister Dovilė Šakalienė said NATO’s borders were being tested for a reason.
In a post on X, she said: “Three russian fighter jets over Tallinn is one more hard proof that #EasternSentry is long due.
“PS. Türkiye set an example 10 years ago. Some food for thought.”
In 2015, a Russian aircraft was shot down by the Turkish air force after it was claimed to have violated its airspace.
Inside Russia’s revamped answer to Eurovision as winner crowned in night of glitter and geopolitics
Vietnamese singer Duc Phuc has been crowned the inaugural winner of Intervision, a new Russian song contest widely perceived as a political counterpoint to Eurovision.
Phuc triumphed at Moscow’s Live Arena on Saturday night, lifting the crystal cup trophy after a show overflowing with "thundering vocals and pyrotechnics." His winning entry, "Phu Dong Thien Vuong," a dynamic blend of pop, rap, and dubstep, secured him the grand prize of 30 million rubles, beating second-place Kyrgyzstan.
Read more here:
Inside Russia’s answer to Eurovision as winner crowned amid glitter and geopolitics
'Russia are testing the doorknobs like a burglar' says David Frum as Russian jets violate Nato airspace
Two killed and four injured in Ukrainian attack on Russia's Belgorod region
Two civilians were killed and four injured in Russia's Belgorod region in Ukrainian attacks, the regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on Telegram on Sunday.
We earlier reported Gladkov’s statement that one woman died when a shell hit a private house in the settlement of Shebekino.
In an update, another man was killed in a drone attack on Rakitnoe, he said.
Belgorod region has come under regular attack from Kyiv's forces since Russia ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.
Kremlin accuses Britain of leading Europe's party of war
The Kremlin was quoted as saying on Sunday that Britain was one of the leaders of the camp which wants to continue the war in Ukraine, Russian state news agency RIA reported.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said that attempts by Western powers to increase the pressure on Russia would not work and would not help attempts to end the war.
UK flies fighter jets over Poland in warning shot to Putin
The UK has sent fighter jets to Poland in a clear warning shot to Vladimir Putin that Western nations will not tolerate Russia’s repeated incursions into Nato territory.
The RAF Typhoons took part in a Nato operation to bolster European security after Russia provoked global outrage when its jets flew into Estonian airspace on Friday.
Defence secretary John Healey said the use of British fighter planes sent “a clear signal: Nato airspace will be defended”.
Watch: RAF's first aircraft deployed to secure Polish airspace after Russian drone breach
Vietnam wins Intervision, Russia's Eurovision rival
Vietnam was crowned the winner of the Russian-hosted Intervision song contest in the early hours of Sunday morning, a competition backed by president Vladimir Putin and conceived as a geopolitical and socially conservative rival to Eurovision.
Putin in February ordered the revival of Intervision, a Soviet-era regional musical contest based on "traditional family values" after Moscow was excluded from the Eurovision Song Contest in 2022 following Putin's decision to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.
Kyiv has called the event "an instrument of hostile propaganda".
Shown live on Russian TV and broadcast across parts of Asia, Africa, South America and Europe, Intervision was held at an arena outside Moscow with singers hailing from more than 20 countries accounting for 4 billion people, half the world's population, including China, India and Brazil.
Vietnam's Duc Phuc, whose song was based on a folktale about a king famous for repelling an enemy army, was crowned the strongest act by a jury made up of participating countries.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments