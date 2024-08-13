✕ Close Ukraine getting ‘closer and closer’ to becoming Nato member, says secretary general

Volodymyr Zelensky says the war is “coming home” to Russia as Ukraine continued to hold large swathes of Russian territory in the border region of Kursk.

Earlier Vladimir Putin vowed to “kick the enemy out” in his most extensive comments yet on the incursion, which caught Russia’s military off guard and forced thousands of Russians to flee from areas near the Ukraine border.

“The enemy will undoubtedly receive a worthy response,” Putin said, “and there is no doubt that we will reach our objectives” amid fears that he could launch vicious attacks against the country’s civilian-populated areas.

Russia’s main task is “to squeeze out, drive the enemy out of our territories and, together with the border service, to ensure reliable cover of the state border,” he said.

Ukraine’s top military commander says his forces now control 1,000 sq km (386 square miles) of Kursk region. Gen Oleksandr Syrskyi made the statement in a video posted last night to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s Telegram channel. In the video, he briefed the president on the frontline situation.

“The troops are fulfilling their tasks. Fighting continues actually along the entire frontline. The situation is under our control,” Syrskyi said.