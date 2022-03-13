Liveupdated1647198109

Ukraine news – live: Peace talks to resume on Monday, Moscow says, as US journalist killed by Russian forces

Another reporter was also injured in Irpin, near Kyiv

Emily Atkinson,Joe Middleton,Lamiat Sabin,Sravasti Dasgupta
Sunday 13 March 2022 19:01
Zelensky says Russian troops 'transitioned into new stage of terror'

Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are expected to continue on Monday, according to the Kremlin.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said talks were not taking place on Sunday but would resume the next day.

His comments were in direct contradiction to those of Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych who earlier said the two countries were conducting talks on Sunday, with particular focus on the situation in the besieged city of Mariupol.

It comes after US filmmaker Brent Renaud was fatally shot by Russian forces in Irpin, close to Kyiv, on Sunday, according to officials in Ukraine.

The 50-year-old, from Arkansas, was said to be gathering material for a report about refugees when his vehicle was hit at a checkpoint in Irpin.

Another reporter was also injured, according to Kyiv region police chief Andrey Nebitov, who shared a photograph of what appeared to be Renaud’s press credentials previously issued by The New York Times. He was not on assignment with the publication at the time.

1647198094

Ukrainian president holds talks with Boris Johnson and Petr Fiala

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky says he has held talks with Boris Johnson and Petr Fiala, the prime minister of the Czech Republic.

He tweeted: "Held talks with (UK) PM BorisJohnson and (Czech Republic) PM P-Fiala. Talked about (Ukrainian) people's struggle against Russian aggression, about Russia's criminal attacks on civilians.

"Thanked the partners for their important support. We appreciate it. #StopRussia".

Chiara Giordano13 March 2022 19:01
1647197097

Zelensky calls on software giants including Microsoft to stop supporting their products in Russia

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has called on US software firms Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp and German business software group SAP to halt support services for their products in Russia.

He wrote on Twitter: “Now can be no 'half' decisions or 'halftones'! There is only black and white, good or evil!

“You are either for peace or support the bloody Russian aggressor to kill Ukrainian children and women. @Microsoft @Oracle @SAP, stop supporting your products in Russia, stop the war!

Chiara Giordano13 March 2022 18:44
1647196290

Five rockets have hit Metinvest’s Avdiivka coke plant, says Ukraine’s general prosecutor

The office of Ukraine’s general prosecutor said five rockets had hit the territory of Avdiivka Coke Plant on Sunday that belongs to Ukraine’s largest steel company, Metinvest.

In a statement, it said it was not yet clear if there were any casualties but some of the facility including a pipeline had been damaged and heating supply to the neighbouring town of Avdiivka was severed.

Chiara Giordano13 March 2022 18:31
1647195324

Kremlin says next Russia-Ukraine talks to take place Monday

Talks between Russia and Ukraine are not taking place right now but will continue on Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said, according to state-owned RIA news agency.

Peskov made the comments in direct contrast to Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych, who earlier said Ukraine and Russia had been actively conducting talks today, with the situation around the besieged city of Mariupol a particular focus.

Chiara Giordano13 March 2022 18:15
1647194724

Ukraine and Russia engaged in talks, with particular focus on city of Mariupol

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said Ukraine and Russia were actively conducting talks today, with the situation around the besieged city of Mariupol a particular focus for the Ukrainian authorities.

"Talks are continuing right now," he said in an interview on national television.

He said Ukraine had enough troops deployed in Mariupol to prevent its capture by encircling Russian forces.

Chiara Giordano13 March 2022 18:05
1647194107

President Zelensky visits wounded Ukrainian soldiers in hospital

This video clip shows Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky visiting wounded Ukrainian soldiers at a hospital

President Zelensky visits wounded Ukrainian soldiers at the hospital
Chiara Giordano13 March 2022 17:55
1647193207

Sponsor route ‘falls short’, say charities as Britons asked to ‘match’ with refugees on social media

Refugee charities have said the government’s new sponsorship route for Ukrainian refugees falls short of the response required, amid growing fears it will be too “slow and cumbersome” to meet the scale of the crisis.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove said he hoped “tens of thousands” would be able to use the route set to be opened up this week, as he announced that local authority areas would get £10,000 per Ukrainian refugee sponsored in their area.

But opposition parties said the scheme – which will also provide £350 per month to Britons who provide homes to Ukrainian refugees – placed too much of the burden on the public and community groups.

Adam Forrest has more on this:

Britons asked to ‘match’ with Ukrainian refugees using social media

‘This is a serious crisis – it’s not an online dating situation,’ says Labour

Chiara Giordano13 March 2022 17:40
1647192007

Trump’s Ukraine phone call central to impeachment may have emboldened Putin, former ambassador says

Transcripts revealing Donald Trump’s attempts to withhold congressionally approved military aid from Ukraine during a 2019 phone call with Volodymyr Zelensky likely emboldened Vladimir Putin, according to a former US ambassador to Ukraine.

The former US president was impeached for the first time by the US House of Representatives following a congressional inquiry finding he sought to withhold military aid and an invitation to the White House in exchange for President Zelensky’s announcement of an investigation into his political opponent Joe Biden, and to promote a conspiracy theory that Ukraine – not Russia – interfered in 2016 elections.

Alex Woodward has the full story:

Trump’s Ukraine phone call may have emboldened Putin, former ambassador says

Ex-president ‘showed the world’ he was willing ‘to trade our national security for personal and political gain’

Chiara Giordano13 March 2022 17:20
1647190975

Tens of thousands protest in Berlin against war in Ukraine

Tens of thousands of people take part in an anti-war demonstration in Berlin in solidarity with Ukraine

(Lisi Niesner/Reuters)

People sing Ukraine’s national anthem during an anti-war demonstration in Berlin

(Christian Mang/Reuters)

Up to 30,000 men, women and children joined an anti-war demonstration in central Berlin today, with many waving Ukrainian flags or holding banners with slogans opposing the Russian invasion.

Gathering near the Brandenburg Gate, a symbol of a divided Germany during the Cold War, protesters - including people in wheelchairs and toddlers in pushchairs - walked through the streets of Berlin, at times chanting and singing.

Slogans on posters and banners included “Stop Putin”, “Stop War”, “Russian soldiers go home” and “Solidarity with Ukraine!”

Some demonstrators even backed deliveries of weapons to Ukraine.

The Russian invasion has prompted Germany to break a post-Second World War taboo of not supplying arms to conflict zones and is now sending Ukraine anti-tank weapons and Stinger surface-to-air missiles from its military stocks.

Chiara Giordano13 March 2022 17:02
1647187889

Video appears to show fire and smoke after Russian attack on a school in Mykolaiv

This video footage appears to show fire and smoke after a Russian attack on a school in Mykolaiv, Ukraine

Video appears to show fire and smoke after Russian attack on a school in Mykolaiv
Chiara Giordano13 March 2022 16:11

