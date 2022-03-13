✕ Close Zelensky says Russian troops 'transitioned into new stage of terror'

Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are expected to continue on Monday, according to the Kremlin.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said talks were not taking place on Sunday but would resume the next day.

His comments were in direct contradiction to those of Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych who earlier said the two countries were conducting talks on Sunday, with particular focus on the situation in the besieged city of Mariupol.

It comes after US filmmaker Brent Renaud was fatally shot by Russian forces in Irpin, close to Kyiv, on Sunday, according to officials in Ukraine.

The 50-year-old, from Arkansas, was said to be gathering material for a report about refugees when his vehicle was hit at a checkpoint in Irpin.

Another reporter was also injured, according to Kyiv region police chief Andrey Nebitov, who shared a photograph of what appeared to be Renaud’s press credentials previously issued by The New York Times. He was not on assignment with the publication at the time.