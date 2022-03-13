Ukraine news – live: Peace talks to resume on Monday, Moscow says, as US journalist killed by Russian forces
Another reporter was also injured in Irpin, near Kyiv
Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are expected to continue on Monday, according to the Kremlin.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said talks were not taking place on Sunday but would resume the next day.
His comments were in direct contradiction to those of Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych who earlier said the two countries were conducting talks on Sunday, with particular focus on the situation in the besieged city of Mariupol.
It comes after US filmmaker Brent Renaud was fatally shot by Russian forces in Irpin, close to Kyiv, on Sunday, according to officials in Ukraine.
The 50-year-old, from Arkansas, was said to be gathering material for a report about refugees when his vehicle was hit at a checkpoint in Irpin.
Another reporter was also injured, according to Kyiv region police chief Andrey Nebitov, who shared a photograph of what appeared to be Renaud’s press credentials previously issued by The New York Times. He was not on assignment with the publication at the time.
Ukrainian president holds talks with Boris Johnson and Petr Fiala
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky says he has held talks with Boris Johnson and Petr Fiala, the prime minister of the Czech Republic.
He tweeted: "Held talks with (UK) PM BorisJohnson and (Czech Republic) PM P-Fiala. Talked about (Ukrainian) people's struggle against Russian aggression, about Russia's criminal attacks on civilians.
"Thanked the partners for their important support. We appreciate it. #StopRussia".
Zelensky calls on software giants including Microsoft to stop supporting their products in Russia
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has called on US software firms Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp and German business software group SAP to halt support services for their products in Russia.
He wrote on Twitter: “Now can be no 'half' decisions or 'halftones'! There is only black and white, good or evil!
“You are either for peace or support the bloody Russian aggressor to kill Ukrainian children and women. @Microsoft @Oracle @SAP, stop supporting your products in Russia, stop the war!
Five rockets have hit Metinvest’s Avdiivka coke plant, says Ukraine’s general prosecutor
The office of Ukraine’s general prosecutor said five rockets had hit the territory of Avdiivka Coke Plant on Sunday that belongs to Ukraine’s largest steel company, Metinvest.
In a statement, it said it was not yet clear if there were any casualties but some of the facility including a pipeline had been damaged and heating supply to the neighbouring town of Avdiivka was severed.
Kremlin says next Russia-Ukraine talks to take place Monday
Talks between Russia and Ukraine are not taking place right now but will continue on Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said, according to state-owned RIA news agency.
Peskov made the comments in direct contrast to Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych, who earlier said Ukraine and Russia had been actively conducting talks today, with the situation around the besieged city of Mariupol a particular focus.
Ukraine and Russia engaged in talks, with particular focus on city of Mariupol
Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said Ukraine and Russia were actively conducting talks today, with the situation around the besieged city of Mariupol a particular focus for the Ukrainian authorities.
"Talks are continuing right now," he said in an interview on national television.
He said Ukraine had enough troops deployed in Mariupol to prevent its capture by encircling Russian forces.
President Zelensky visits wounded Ukrainian soldiers in hospital
This video clip shows Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky visiting wounded Ukrainian soldiers at a hospital
Sponsor route ‘falls short’, say charities as Britons asked to ‘match’ with refugees on social media
Refugee charities have said the government’s new sponsorship route for Ukrainian refugees falls short of the response required, amid growing fears it will be too “slow and cumbersome” to meet the scale of the crisis.
Cabinet minister Michael Gove said he hoped “tens of thousands” would be able to use the route set to be opened up this week, as he announced that local authority areas would get £10,000 per Ukrainian refugee sponsored in their area.
But opposition parties said the scheme – which will also provide £350 per month to Britons who provide homes to Ukrainian refugees – placed too much of the burden on the public and community groups.
Adam Forrest has more on this:
Britons asked to ‘match’ with Ukrainian refugees using social media
‘This is a serious crisis – it’s not an online dating situation,’ says Labour
Trump’s Ukraine phone call central to impeachment may have emboldened Putin, former ambassador says
Transcripts revealing Donald Trump’s attempts to withhold congressionally approved military aid from Ukraine during a 2019 phone call with Volodymyr Zelensky likely emboldened Vladimir Putin, according to a former US ambassador to Ukraine.
The former US president was impeached for the first time by the US House of Representatives following a congressional inquiry finding he sought to withhold military aid and an invitation to the White House in exchange for President Zelensky’s announcement of an investigation into his political opponent Joe Biden, and to promote a conspiracy theory that Ukraine – not Russia – interfered in 2016 elections.
Alex Woodward has the full story:
Trump’s Ukraine phone call may have emboldened Putin, former ambassador says
Ex-president ‘showed the world’ he was willing ‘to trade our national security for personal and political gain’
Tens of thousands protest in Berlin against war in Ukraine
Up to 30,000 men, women and children joined an anti-war demonstration in central Berlin today, with many waving Ukrainian flags or holding banners with slogans opposing the Russian invasion.
Gathering near the Brandenburg Gate, a symbol of a divided Germany during the Cold War, protesters - including people in wheelchairs and toddlers in pushchairs - walked through the streets of Berlin, at times chanting and singing.
Slogans on posters and banners included “Stop Putin”, “Stop War”, “Russian soldiers go home” and “Solidarity with Ukraine!”
Some demonstrators even backed deliveries of weapons to Ukraine.
The Russian invasion has prompted Germany to break a post-Second World War taboo of not supplying arms to conflict zones and is now sending Ukraine anti-tank weapons and Stinger surface-to-air missiles from its military stocks.
Video appears to show fire and smoke after Russian attack on a school in Mykolaiv
This video footage appears to show fire and smoke after a Russian attack on a school in Mykolaiv, Ukraine
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies