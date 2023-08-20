Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin’s forces kill seven in Chernihiv strike as drone crashes in Kursk
Ukraine’s Zelenksy says Russia turned an ‘ordinary day’ in the city into ‘pain and loss’
Ukraine war: Footage appears to show moment drone attack hits building in central Moscow
Ukraine has said that a Russian missile strike in the northern city of Chernihiv has killed seven people and injured 144 others, as five people were injured in a Ukrainian drone in the Russian city of Kursk.
Around 15 children, including a six-year-old girl, and 15 police officers were among the dead following the strike, which hit a central square in the historic city, about 92 miles northeast of the capital, Kyiv, as locals walked to church to celebrate a religious holiday.
Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the news while on a visit to Sweden on Saturday. “An ordinary Saturday, which Russia turned into a day of pain and loss,” he wrote on the Telegram messaging service.
Ukraine’s Air Force said Vladimir Putin’s troops used Iranian-made Shahed drones to attack targets in the country’s central, northern and western regions.
It comes as a Ukrainian drone crashed into the rooftop of a railway station in the Russian city of Kursk, injuring five people and setting off a fire, the TASS news agency said on Sunday, citing regional governor Roman Starovoit.
Seven killed in Chernihiv missile strike
Seven people including a 6-year-old child were killed and 90 wounded when a Russian missile struck a central square in the historic northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, the interior ministry said on Saturday.
People had been on their way to church to celebrate a religious holiday when the strike took place, the ministry said, adding 12 of the wounded were children and 10 were police officers.
"A Russian missile hit right in the centre of the city, in our Chernihiv.
A square, the polytechnic university, a theatre," President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was on a working visit to Sweden, posted on Telegram.
"An ordinary Saturday, which Russia turned into a day of pain and loss," he added.
Drone crashes into railway station in Russia’s Kursk, five injured
A Ukrainian drone crashed into the rooftop of a railway station in the Russian city of Kursk, injuring five people and setting off a fire, the TASS news agency said on Sunday, citing regional governor Roman Starovoit.
Ukraine already preparing for ‘worst-case scenario’ winter siege, says UK
Ukraine is already stockpiling fuel ahead of another challenging winter under siege from Russia, the UK’s Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.
The ministry said in its intelligence report that “despite the consistent pressures of war, Ukrainian efforts to build up fuel stockpiles will likely be successful in ensuring that it will have sufficient fuel reserves during the approaching winter period.”
It also noted that “Ukraine has been effective in mobilising its mining sector to maintain output, ensuring a continuous supply of coal is available for thermal power and heating plants in the winter, with substantial gas stocks providing a further reserve”.
Ukraine already preparing for ‘worst-case scenario’ winter siege, says UK
Ukraine prepares fuel reserves for upcoming winter amid ongoing Russian seige, UK MoD says
UN condemns ‘heinous’ Russia’s Chernihiv missile attack
The UN condemned Russia for carrying out the “heinous” missile strike in the historic northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv.
“It is heinous to attack the main square of a large city, in the morning, while people are out walking, some going to the church to celebrate a religious day for many Ukrainians,” said Denise Brown, the UN’s humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine.
“I condemn this repeated pattern of Russian strikes on populated areas of Ukraine, causing deaths, massive destruction and soaring humanitarian needs.
“Attacks directed against civilians or civilian objects are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law. It must stop.”
Training has begun for Ukrainians to operate US F16
Training had begun for Ukrainians to operate US F16 fighter jets but it would take at least six months and possibly longer, defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov, two days after a US official said F16s would be transferred to Ukraine once its pilots were trained.
Mr Reznikov said in a TV interview that six months of training was considered the minimum for pilots, but it was not yet known how long it would take to train engineers and mechanics.
Ukraine wants sophisticated US-made warplanes so it can counter the air superiority of Russia, whose forces invaded the country in February 2022.
“Therefore, to build reasonable expectations, set a minimum of six months in your mind, but do not be disappointed if it is longer,” he told Kanal 24 anchor Andriana Kucher, who shared the interview on her YouTube channel.
A US official said on Thursday that Washington had approved sending F16s to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands to defend against Russia as soon as pilot training was completed.
Mr Reznikov said he would not give details on where and when the training was taking place.
Number of injured in the missile attack on Chernihiv rises to 144
The number of people injured from Russia’s missile strike in the historic northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv has risen to 144.
Seven people including a 6-year-old girl and 15 children were left dead in the missile strike that tore into the roof of theatres and buildings, sparked a fire and damaged infrastructure.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that of the 144 people injured, 15 were children, and named the girl killed as Sofia.
Fifteen others were police officers, interior minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram. He said most of the victims were in vehicles, crossing the road, or returning from church.
The deadly strike coincided with the Orthodox holiday of the Feast of the Transfiguration of the Lord.
Drone attack on railway station in central Russia, governor claims
A Ukrainian drone crashed into the rooftop of a railway station in Kursk, the central Russian city.
Five people were injured and the attack set off a fire at the railway station, Kursk region governor Roman Starovoit said, according to Tass.
“Ukrainian drone attack in Kursk. According to preliminary information, it crashed into the roof of the railway station building, setting off a fire on the rooftop. Five people were slightly injured by shards of glass,” he said on Telegram.
The city is located 150kms from the border with Ukraine.
Ukraine war troop deaths and wounded nearing 500,000, say US officials
The number of troops killed or wounded in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion is approaching 500,000, according to US officials, in an estimate not accounting for civilian deaths.
Russia’s military casualties are approaching 300,000, including up to 120,000 deaths, while Ukraine has lost 70,000 troops, with between 100,000 and 120,000 injured, according to Washington officials quoted by the New York Times.
In addition, Ukraine has suffered at least 26,384 civilian casualties since the beginning of the invasion on 24 February, 2022.
This is according to the latest estimates from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and includes 9,444 killed and 16,940 injured.
Read the full report below.
Ukraine war troop deaths and wounded nearing 500,000, say US officials
Russia’s military casualties are approaching 300,000, compared to Ukraine’s 170,000
How much of a threat does Wagner mercenary group pose in Belarus?
The newfound presence of Wagner mercenaries in Belarus, exiled from Russia after their mutinous march on Moscow, has fuelled fresh anxieties in Ukraine and on Nato’s eastern flank.
Belarus’s neighbours have moved to a heightened state of alert since dictator Alexander Lukashenko appeared to broker a last-minute deal with the Kremlin to defuse the short-lived mutiny on 23 June and host Wagner troops on Belarusian soil.
During a recent meeting at the strategically important Suwalki Gap, a sparsely populated land corridor near their countries’ borders with Belarus and Russia’s enclave of Kaliningrad, Lithuania’s president Gitanas Nauseda warned that north of 4,000 mercenaries were believed to be in Belarus, while Poland’s premier Mateusz Morawiecki branded them “extremely dangerous”.
Read the full report by Andy Gregory below.
Wagner threat in Belarus explained as mercenary group ‘a victim of its brand name’
Any attempt to breach Ukraine’s northern border would make no logistical sense, experts tell The Independent
Russian-backed general admits his troops 'cannot win'
Alexander Khodakovsky, chief of the pro-Russian Vostok Battalion of the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic, wrote a lengthy Telegram post.
He said his troops "cannot win" against Ukraine and suggested freezing the current front line.
According to a translation by the Kyiv Post, he said: "Can we bring down Ukraine militarily? Now and in the near future, no.
"When I talk to myself about our destiny in this war, I mean that we will not crawl forward, like the Ukrainians, turning everything into destroyed Bakhmuts in our path. And, I do not foresee the easy occupation of cities."
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies