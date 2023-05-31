Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin responds after Moscow hit with drone attack
Ukraine has denied any involvement in the attack
Moscow drone attack: Buildings damaged in wake of suspected strike
Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of “terrorist activity” after Moscow was hit with a drone attack for the first time since the war in the besieged country began.
The Russian president accused Ukraine, which has denied any involvement in the drone attack, of choosing the path of attempting “to intimidate Russia, Russian citizens and attacks on residential buildings”.
Drones hit several buildings in Moscow, forcing some people to evacuate their homes after Russia launched its third attack on Kyiv in 24 hours.
Two people sought medical assistance following the drone attack on the Russian capital, which president Putin has claimed was aimed at “civilian tragets”, but none were seriously injured, mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.
Moscow blamed Ukraine for the attack, which came after Russian air strikes hit Kyiv overnight in the third attack on the Ukrainian capital in 24 hours, which killed one person and injured 11.
Russia’s defence ministry said its forces carried out strikes on Ukrainian “decision-making centres” in Ukraine.
US’s new package worth $300m for Ukraine includes munitions for drones
A US military aid package for Ukraine that is expected to be announced today will total up to $300m (£242m) and will include additional munitions for drones, officials said.
The drone ammunition comes after new attacks by unmanned aircraft targeted Moscow, which the Kremlin has blamed on Kyiv.
There has been no suggestion that US-made drones or munitions were used in the recent attacks on Moscow. Additionally, the US officials have repeatedly said that Ukraine has agreed not to use any American-provided weapons for attacks on Russian soil.
The newest package will be munitions for Patriot missile batteries and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), Stinger missiles for the Avenger system, mine-clearing equipment, anti-armour rounds, unguided Zuni aircraft rockets, night vision goggles, and about 30 million rounds of small arms ammunition, said the US officials.
Read the full story here:
New US aid package for Ukraine will total about $300 million and include munitions for drones
U.S. officials say a military aid package for Ukraine that is expected to be announced this week will total up to $300 million, and will include additional munitions for drones
Russia and Ukraine not willing to protect nuclear plant, fail to align on UN agency’s plan
Neither Russia nor Ukraine are committing to respect five principles laid out by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi to try to safeguard Ukraine‘s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
The situation at Zaporizhzhia is “extremely fragile and dangerous,” the UN nuclear watchdog’s chief said, adding that “military activities continue in the region and may well increase very considerably in the near future.”
Mr Grossi said that the he has tried for months to craft an agreement to reduce the risk of a catastrophic nuclear accident from military activity like shelling at Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant.
His five principles included that there should be no attack on or from the plant and that no heavy weapons such as multiple rocket launchers, artillery systems and munitions, and tanks or military personnel be housed there.
Mr Grossi also called for off-site power to the plant to remain available and secure; for all its essential systems to be protected from attacks or sabotage; and for no actions that undermine these principles.
Four killed, 16 injured in shelling in Luhansk, says Russia-backed officials
At least four people were killed and 16 injured in shelling by Ukraine in Luhansk region’s Karpaty village, a Moscow-installed local coordination centre said today.
The shelling struck a poultry farm in the village, the centre said.
Russia accuses Washington of ‘Ukrainian terrorists’
Russia’s envoy to the US has blamed Washington for encouraging Kyiv by publicly ignoring the drone attacks on parts of Moscow.
“What are these attempts to hide behind the phrase that they are ‘gathering information’?” Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador to the US, said in remarks published on Telegram.
“This is an encouragement for Ukrainian terrorists.”
The White House said it was still gathering information yesterday on the incidents but added that it did not support attacks inside of Russia.
While a Ukrainian presidential aide denied Kyiv was directly involved in the drone attack on Moscow, he said Ukraine was enjoying watching events and forecast more to come.
Multiple drones attack Russia’s Krasnodar oil refinery
Russia puts top Ukrainian generals on “wanted list”
Russia’s interior ministry has put two of Ukraine’s top generals on a “wanted list”, the state-run RIA news agency said on Tuesday.
On the list is Commander in Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi and Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of Ukraine’s ground forces.
The articles they are wanted under have not been specified, RIA reported, citing the ministry’s wanted person database.
Deputy Ukrainian defence minister Hanna Maliar dismissed the listings as a failed attempt to demoralise pro-Kyiv forces.
“Putting psychological pressure on commanders who are fighting against an enemy that significantly outnumbers them in terms of personnel and weaponry is pointless,” she wrote in a Telegram post.
No agreement on protecting Russian-held Ukrainian nuclear plant
Ukraine and Russia have been urged to safeguard a nuclear power plant in Ukraine, suggesting no agreement is in place to protect it.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi asked both countries to respect five principles to safeguard Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia plant.
Grossi has tried for months to craft an agreement to reduce the risk of a catastrophic nuclear accident from military activity like shelling at Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant, which is in southern Ukraine and has been occupied by Russia for more than a year.
His five principles included that there should be no attack on or from the plant and that no heavy weapons such as multiple rocket launchers, artillery systems and munitions, and tanks or military personnel be housed there.
Why the Moscow drone attacks pose a problem for Putin
Russia’s regular strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities are now being met with counter-punches in Russia’s capital city.
After 15 months of Vladimir Putin’s war rhetoric and assurances that his ‘special military operation’ wouldn’t affect them, the conflict has moved into a different phase.
But it is a welcome new element for Kyivans who now know they can play offence and not just defence, writes James Nixey, director of the Russia and Eurasia Programme at Chatham House.
He has more on why the targeting of Moscow is another sign that the Kremlin’s war isn’t going as planned.
“This will boost Ukrainian morale and sap that of Russia accordingly,” he adds.
Moscow drone attack exposes Russia’s vulnerabilities as more soil comes under fire
A drone attack that targeted Moscow on Tuesday exposed glaring breaches in its air defenses and underlined the capital’s vulnerability as more Russian soil comes under fire amid expectations of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
The attack, which lightly damaged three apartment buildings, angered Russia‘s hawks who criticised President Vladimir Putin and the military brass for failing to protect the heart of Kremlin power more than 310 miles from the front line.
Five of the eight drones that took part in the raid were shot down, the Defense Ministry said.
While three others were jammed and forced to veer off course.
Moscow faces large-scale drone attacks as Putin’s war comes home
The Kremlin has lashed out at Kyiv in the wake of Moscow being targeted by a large-scale drone attack for the first time since its invasion of Ukraine began.
Residents of some of the capital’s most exclusive neighbourhoods woke to the sound of explosions as Moscow and its outskirts came under attack from the drones, which may have numbered close to 30.
The incident exposes just how far Vladimir Putin‘s decision to invade Ukraine 15 months ago has come home to roost.
The Russian President labelled the drone volley a “terrorist attack” and claimed it was in response to what he described as an attack on a Ukrainian command centre in recent days but provided no evidence.
He appeared on state television to decry the attack, blaming Kyiv for trying to “intimidate Russia, Russian citizens” and claiming that the attacks were focused on “residential buildings”.
