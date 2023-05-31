✕ Close Moscow drone attack: Buildings damaged in wake of suspected strike

Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of “terrorist activity” after Moscow was hit with a drone attack for the first time since the war in the besieged country began.

The Russian president accused Ukraine, which has denied any involvement in the drone attack, of choosing the path of attempting “to intimidate Russia, Russian citizens and attacks on residential buildings”.

Drones hit several buildings in Moscow, forcing some people to evacuate their homes after Russia launched its third attack on Kyiv in 24 hours.

Two people sought medical assistance following the drone attack on the Russian capital, which president Putin has claimed was aimed at “civilian tragets”, but none were seriously injured, mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Moscow blamed Ukraine for the attack, which came after Russian air strikes hit Kyiv overnight in the third attack on the Ukrainian capital in 24 hours, which killed one person and injured 11.

Russia’s defence ministry said its forces carried out strikes on Ukrainian “decision-making centres” in Ukraine.