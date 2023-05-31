Russia-Ukraine war – live: Another drone attack destroys oil refinery as border town hit
Governor of Russia’s Krasnodar region says drone was the likely cause of a fire at the site
Moscow drone attack: Buildings damaged in wake of suspected strike
A Ukrainian drone sparked a fire at an oil refinery in southern Russia and shelling hit a Russian town close to the border for the third time in a week, damaging buildings and setting vehicles ablaze, Russian officials said on Wednesday.
A day after Russia accused Ukraine of sending drones to attack buildings in Moscow, the governor of Russia’s Krasnodar region said a drone was the likely cause of a fire that broke out at the Afipsky oil refinery.
The report could not be immediately independently verified.
Earlier, Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of “terrorist activity” after Moscow was hit with a drone attack for the first time since the war in the besieged country began.
The Russian president accused Ukraine, which has denied any involvement in the drone attack, of choosing the path of attempting “to intimidate Russia, Russian citizens and attacks on residential buildings”.
Drones hit several buildings in Moscow, forcing some people to evacuate their homes after Russia launched its third attack on Kyiv in 24 hours.
‘Ukraine drone attack’ sparks fire at oil refinery in southern Russia - Russia
A Ukrainian drone sparked a fire at an oil refinery in southern Russia and shelling hit a Russian town close to the border for the third time in a week, damaging buildings and setting vehicles ablaze, Russian officials said on Wednesday.
A day after Russia accused Ukraine of sending drones to attack buildings in Moscow, the governor of Russia’s Krasnodar region said a drone was the likely cause of a fire that broke out at the Afipsky oil refinery.
We’ll have more on this story as it comes in.
Europe's biggest gas supplier says all clear from pipeline security checks
Inspections of Norway’s offshore gas pipelines after the Nord Stream blasts found nothing suspicious, an executive at energy major Equinor has said, in the first official word on the security sweep.
However, risks remain after last year’s still-unexplained explosions at the Nord Stream pipelines built to carry Russian gas to Germany via the Baltic Sea, warned Jannicke Nilsson, who manages security for Equinor.
Europe’s largest gas supplier after a drop in Russian flows last year, Equinor also acts as technical service provider for offshore pipelines operator Gassco. It launched the inspections shortly after the explosions on Sept. 26.
"We did find the things that we wanted to check, and when we checked it, it was OK," Jannicke Nilsson, Equinor’s executive in charge of security, safety and sustainability, said in an interview.
The company said inspections had been conducted to identify anything out of the ordinary, like damages, foreign objects or any changes to how the pipelines are covered on the seabed.
Moscow drone attacks will ‘embarrass Kremlin’ - former air vice martial
Recent drone attacks in Moscow will have embarrassed the Kremlin, a retired air vice marshall has said.
Sean Bell told Times Radio the strikes, denied by Ukraine, will also have unsettled the population in Russia’s capital.
The drone attacks, which targeted wealthy areas of Moscow - including an suburb where president Putin has a residence - hurt two people and caused minor damage to buildings, Russia said.
More comments from Mr Bell below:
Russia’s former president says UK officials are ‘legitimate military targets’
British public officials are a “legitimate military target” because of the UK’s support for Ukraine, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has warned.
Mr Medvedev, deputy chairman of Vladimir Putin’s security council, claimed the UK’s support for Kyiv amounted to an “undeclared war” against Russia.
His comments came after foreign secretary James Cleverly said Ukraine had the right to “project force beyond its borders” into Russia to resist Mr Putin’s invasion.
Full report:
Russia’s former president says UK officials are ‘legitimate military targets’
The former Russian president said the UK was his county’s ‘eternal enemy’ and was behind an ‘undeclared war’ against Moscow.
Russia accuses Washington of encouraging Ukraine in its attacks
Washington is encouraging Kyiv by publicly ignoring the drone attack that struck several districts of Moscow on Tuesday, Russia’s envoy to the United States said on Wednesday, after president Vladimir Putin blamed Ukraine for the strikes.
The White House said it did not support attacks inside of Russia and that it was still gathering information on the incident, which Putin called an attempt to scare and provoke Moscow.
"What are these attempts to hide behind the phrase that they are ‘gathering information’?" Anatoly Antonov, the ambassador, said in remarks published on the Telegram messaging channel.
"This is an encouragement for Ukrainian terrorists."
Putin on Tuesday cast the assault, which brought the 15-month war in Ukraine to the heart of Russia, as a terrorist act. Ukraine also accuses Russia of terrorism for its bombing of Ukrainian civilians, allegations Moscow denies.
A Ukrainian presidential aide denied Kyiv was directly involved in the drone attack on Moscow, but said Ukraine was enjoying watching events and forecast more to come.
Russia’s Medvedev: UK officials helping Ukraine war are ‘legitimate target
Russian Security Council deputy chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that Britain was Moscow’s "eternal enemy" and that any British officials who facilitated the war in Ukraine could be considered legitimate military targets.
Medvedev, responding to British foreign secretary James Cleverly’s remark that Ukraine had a right to project force beyond its own borders, said Britain’s "goofy officials" should remember that Britain could be "qualified as being at war".
"The UK acts as Ukraine’s ally providing it with military aid in the form of equipment and specialists, i.e., de facto is leading an undeclared war against Russia," Medvedev said on Twitter.
"That being the case, any of its public officials (either military, or civil, who facilitate the war) can be considered as a legitimate military target."
Five dead in Ukraine shelling of Luhansk village - Moscow-installed centre
Five people were killed and 19 wounded in Ukrainian shelling of a village in the Russian-controlled east Ukrainian region of Luhansk, a Moscow-installed coordination centre said on Wednesday.
The centre said on the Telegram messaging service that Ukrainian forces had used HIMARS rocket launchers to attack a poultry farm in the village of Karpaty.
The claim could not be immediately independently verified. Moscow controls nearly all of the Luhansk region in Ukraine.
There was no immediate response from Ukraine, but Kyiv almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks in Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine or in Russia.
Both sides deny targeting civilians in the 15-month long war that Russia launched in February 2022.
Russia seeing little success in countering Ukraine’s improved air defences, says UK MoD
Russia has increasingly ceded the initiative in the conflict and is reacting to Ukrainian action rather than actively progressing towards its own war aims since the start of this month, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) said today.
It noted that Russia has launched 20 nights of one-way-attack uncrewed aerial vehicle and cruise missile attacks deep inside Ukraine this month.
“Russia has had little success in its likely aims of neutralising Ukraine’s improved air defences and destroying Ukrainian counter-attack forces. On the ground, it has redeployed security forces to react to partisan attacks inside western Russia,” the ministry said.
It added that, operationally, Russian commanders are “likely attempting to generate reserve forces and position them where they believe a Ukrainian counter-attack will occur”.
“However, this has probably been undermined by uncommitted forces instead being sent to fill gaps in the front line around Bakhmut,” the ministry said.
US’s new package worth $300m for Ukraine includes munitions for drones
A US military aid package for Ukraine that is expected to be announced today will total up to $300m (£242m) and will include additional munitions for drones, officials said.
The drone ammunition comes after new attacks by unmanned aircraft targeted Moscow, which the Kremlin has blamed on Kyiv.
There has been no suggestion that US-made drones or munitions were used in the recent attacks on Moscow. Additionally, the US officials have repeatedly said that Ukraine has agreed not to use any American-provided weapons for attacks on Russian soil.
The newest package will be munitions for Patriot missile batteries and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), Stinger missiles for the Avenger system, mine-clearing equipment, anti-armour rounds, unguided Zuni aircraft rockets, night vision goggles, and about 30 million rounds of small arms ammunition, said the US officials.
Read the full story here:
New US aid package for Ukraine will total about $300 million and include munitions for drones
U.S. officials say a military aid package for Ukraine that is expected to be announced this week will total up to $300 million, and will include additional munitions for drones
Russia and Ukraine not willing to protect nuclear plant, fail to align on UN agency’s plan
Neither Russia nor Ukraine are committing to respect five principles laid out by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi to try to safeguard Ukraine‘s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
The situation at Zaporizhzhia is “extremely fragile and dangerous,” the UN nuclear watchdog’s chief said, adding that “military activities continue in the region and may well increase very considerably in the near future.”
Mr Grossi said that the he has tried for months to craft an agreement to reduce the risk of a catastrophic nuclear accident from military activity like shelling at Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant.
His five principles included that there should be no attack on or from the plant and that no heavy weapons such as multiple rocket launchers, artillery systems and munitions, and tanks or military personnel be housed there.
Mr Grossi also called for off-site power to the plant to remain available and secure; for all its essential systems to be protected from attacks or sabotage; and for no actions that undermine these principles.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies