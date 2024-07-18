✕ Close Ukraine getting ‘closer and closer’ to becoming Nato member, says secretary general

Germany plans to halve its military aid to Ukraine to €4bn next year, despite concerns of dwindling support from the US. According to a draft of the 2025 budget, the military aid for Ukraine will be cut down to €4bn (£3.36bn) in 2025 from around €8bn (£6.72bn) in 2024.

The country’s finance minister assured that the bulk of the money and military aid Kyiv needs has been secured “for the foreseeable future thanks to European instruments and the G7 loans.”

Germany has faced criticism for repeatedly missing a Nato target of spending 2 per cent of its economic output on defence.

The blow to Kyiv comes as Donald Trump named as his vice presidential pick Senator JD Vance, who opposes military aid for Ukraine and warned Europe will have to rely less on the US to defend the continent.

Ukraine’s defence minister has said the war-hit nation will find a way to battle Russia’s invading forces even if Mr Trump wins a second term and imperils vital US support. “At this stage, we will focus on the battlefield,” Rustem Umerov said. “Whatever the outcome” of the US elections, “we will find solutions.”