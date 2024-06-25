✕ Close Zelensky says China trying to undermine Ukraine peace summit

The Kremlin has blamed the US for an attack on Crimea’s Sevastopol with US-supplied ATACMS missiles over the weekend and warned of “retaliatory action”.

Sunday’s Ukrainian missile strike killed at least four people and injured 151. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the US is now party to the conflict and holds direct blame for strikes on Russian soil.

“You should ask my colleagues in Europe, and above all in Washington, the press secretaries, why their governments are killing Russian children,” Mr Peskov said.

Russia has not acknowledged its own strikes on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure like maternity hospitals, schools, residential complexes among many others since February 2022 in its course of military invasion. More than 10,000 civilians have been killed in the 27-month-old war, including 587 children.

However, after the latest Crimea strike, the Russian foreign ministry summoned the US ambassador Lynne Tracy and told her Washington was “waging a hybrid war against Russia and has actually become a party to the conflict”.

Pentagon spokesperson Major Charlie Dietz said that “Ukraine makes its own targeting decisions and conducts its own military operations.”