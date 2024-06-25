Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin’s aide warns of ‘retaliation’ after US-missile attack on Crimea
Pentagon defends Washington and says ‘Ukraine makes its own targeting decisions’
The Kremlin has blamed the US for an attack on Crimea’s Sevastopol with US-supplied ATACMS missiles over the weekend and warned of “retaliatory action”.
Sunday’s Ukrainian missile strike killed at least four people and injured 151. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the US is now party to the conflict and holds direct blame for strikes on Russian soil.
“You should ask my colleagues in Europe, and above all in Washington, the press secretaries, why their governments are killing Russian children,” Mr Peskov said.
Russia has not acknowledged its own strikes on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure like maternity hospitals, schools, residential complexes among many others since February 2022 in its course of military invasion. More than 10,000 civilians have been killed in the 27-month-old war, including 587 children.
However, after the latest Crimea strike, the Russian foreign ministry summoned the US ambassador Lynne Tracy and told her Washington was “waging a hybrid war against Russia and has actually become a party to the conflict”.
Pentagon spokesperson Major Charlie Dietz said that “Ukraine makes its own targeting decisions and conducts its own military operations.”
Russia says nearly 30 Ukrainian drones destroyed overnight
At least 29 Ukrainian-launched drones have been drowned by Russia’s air defence systems in an overnight aerial assault, the Russian defence ministry claimed this morning.
“Air defence systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 29 UAVs over the territory of the Belgorod region and destroyed one UAV over the territory of the Voronezh region,” it claimed on Telegram channel, blaming “Kyiv regime”.
No immediate casualties have been reported so far.
Ukraine to begin EU membership talks along with Moldova
The European Union will open membership talks with Ukraine today, giving the country a political boost in the midst of its war against Russia’s invasion, although a long and tough road still lies ahead before it could join the bloc.
The ceremony in Luxembourg will be more about symbolism than the nitty-gritty of negotiations, which will start in earnest only after the EU has screened reams of Ukrainian legislation to assess all the reforms needed to meet the bloc’s standards.
Ihor Zhovkva, foreign policy adviser to president Volodymyr Zelensky, said it would give Ukrainians morale a big lift. “It is very important,” he told Reuters in an interview in Kyiv. “The path to full-fledged membership, which Ukraine deserves ... is irreversible.”
By marking the start of talks with Ukraine, and with its neighbour Moldova later in the day, the EU is signalling that both countries are on a path away from Russian influence and towards greater integration with the West.
The moment will be poignant for many Ukrainians, who trace their current conflict with Moscow back to the Maidan uprising of 2014, when protesters toppled a pro-Russian president who reneged on a pledge to develop closer ties with the EU.
North Korea warns US of ‘new world war’ over support for Ukraine
Top North Korean military officials criticised the United States on Monday for its expanding military assistance to Ukraine and warned of a “new world war”.
North Korea‘s vice minister of defence, Kim Kang Il, said the U.S. sending an aircraft carrier to the Korean peninsula was a “very dangerous” show of force, leaving doors open for North Korea‘s “overwhelming, new demonstration of deterrence,” state media KCNA reported.
A nuclear-powered US aircraft carrier, the Theodore Roosevelt, arrived in the South Korean port city of Busan on Saturday to take part in joint military exercises later this month with the host nation and Japan, naval officials said.
Just days after Russian president Vladimir Putin’s visit to Pyongyang, Pak Jong Chon, one of North Korea‘s top military officials, said Moscow had the “right to opt for any kind of retaliatory strike” if Washington kept pushing Ukraine to a “proxy war” against Russia.
It could provoke a stronger response from Moscow, and a “new world war”, Pak said, according to KCNA.
Four people injured in Ukraine attacks on Russia’s Belgorod
Four people were injured and scores of buildings damaged in multiple attacks by Ukraine on the Belgorod region, the governor of the southern Russian region that borders Ukraine said today.
At least six Ukraine-launched drones were destroyed over the Yakovlevsky district in the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the region said on Telegram. Two people were injured there with shrapnel wounds, he added.
Another person was injured after a drone was downed over the city of Belgorod, which is the administrative centre of the Belgorod region, and another woman was injured in one of the region’s villages, Gladkov said.
He said that scores of buildings and cars across the region were damaged.
Zelensky orders purge of Ukraine’s state guard
Volodymyr Zelensky has ordered the new chief of Ukraine’s state guard service to purge its ranks after two of its officers were accused of plans to assassinate senior officials.
The state security service (SBU) said last month that it had caught two guard service colonels accused of cooperating with Russia to plot the assassination of the Ukrainian president, military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov and other officials.
Mr Zelensky introduced staff to the new head of Ukraine’s state guard, Colonel Oleksiy Morozov, on Monday and said his main task was to ensure that only those who see their future tied with Ukraine could join the agency.
He said on Telegram: “And, of course, the agency must be cleared of anyone who chooses not Ukraine for themselves or discredits the state guard service.” The guard service provides security for various governement officials.
US to send Ukraine $150m more in munitions to fight off Russia
The US is expected to announce an additional package of $150m in critically needed munitions to Ukraine today, two US officials said.
The upcoming shipment is expected to include munitions for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS. The air defence system is capable of firing the longer-range missiles from the Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMS, which Russia has said would prompt retaliation and risk escalating the conflict. One of the US officials said they could not verify whether this aid package included ATACMS munitions, but said the aid did not include cluster munitions.
The package also includes anti-armour weapons, small arms and grenades and the highly sought-after 155 mm and 105 mm artillery rounds, among other support.
The continued flow of US munitions, which will be drawn from existing stockpiles, is intended to help Ukrainian forces repel intensified Russian attacks.
This comes at a time Moscow is accuses Ukraine of using US-provided munitions to strike inside Russia or Russian-held territory.
A U.S. envoy visits Hanoi days after Putin, saying US-Vietnam trust is at 'all-time high'
A senior U.S. diplomat held talks in Vietnam on Saturday and said that the trust between the two countries was at an “all-time high,” just days after Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s state visit to Hanoi.
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink insisted that his trip was unrelated to Putin’s visit on Thursday.
Vietnam had elevated the United States to its highest diplomatic status, comprehensive strategic partner, last year, putting it at the same level as China and Russia. The elevation of the U.S. ties suggested that Vietnam wanted to hedge its friendships as Western companies look to diversify their supply chains away from China.
Ukrainians in Warsaw jump over a bonfire, float braids to celebrate solstice custom away from home
Ukrainians in Warsaw jumped over a bonfire and floated braids to honor the vital powers of water and fire on the Vistula River bank Saturday night, as they celebrated their solstice tradition of Ivan Kupalo Night away from war-torn home. Hundreds joined the event, most of them war refugees.
“We are doing this traditional thing here to keep up our culture which needs all our support now because Russia is trying to kill everything that is Ukrainian,” said Viktoria Pogrebniak, 29, of the Euromaidan-Warszawa social initiative of the Ukrainians that organized the festivities.
“We want the people who have left Ukraine to remember their tradition and to remember that they have a bond with Ukraine,” Pogrebniak told The Associated Press.
Thousands of Ukrainians mark pagan festival with bonfire jumping and air raid notifications
Despite war-time restrictions, Ukrainians marked midsummer with festivals that featured frenetic folk dancing, flower decoration and jumping over bonfires.
The festival of Ivana Kupala on Sunday was held as Ukrainians start their third summer at war, with Kyiv and other cities hit by regular blackouts and remaining under nightly curfew.
An hour’s drive south of the capital, several thousand joined the summer festival, many wearing shirts and dresses embroidered with traditional patterns.
