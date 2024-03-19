Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin threatens Nato with World War 3 as nuclear risk at ‘highest point in decades’
Vladimir Putin has made at least 11 threats of nuclear war against the West since he launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022
Vladimir Putin has warned against any move that would risk direct conflict with Russia, saying it would be “one step away from World War 3”.
Asked about the dangers of a wide-scale Nato-Russia conflict, Putin said: “Everything is possible in the modern world.”
It is the latest example of the Russian president dangling the threat of a larger, or even nuclear, conflict in Europe as he attempts to pressure Ukraine’s Western allies against an escalation of their involvement in his war.
It comes as United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres said the risk of nuclear war was the highest it has been in decades.
“Geopolitical tensions and mistrust have escalated the risk of nuclear warfare to its highest point in decades,” he said during a UN security Council meeting.
He said the Doomsday Clock – the symbol for humanity’s proximity to self-destruction - “is ticking loudly enough for all to hear”.
Referencing the Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer, he added: “Humanity cannot survive a sequel.”
Grant Shapps forced to cancel Ukraine port trip due to threat of Russian missile attack
UK defence minister Grant Shapps was forced to abandon a trip to the Ukrainian port city of Odesa after Russia became aware of his whereabouts, it has been reported.
It comes just days after it was revealed that an RAF jet transporting Mr Shapps back to England from Poland earlier this week had its GPS signal jammed while flying over the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.
Mr Shapps, accompanied by UK army chief Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, was preparing to visit Odesa earlier this month during a three-day visit to Ukraine.
Footage published by Mr Shapps showed him in the capital of Kyiv on 8 March.
British intelligence warned the UK defence minister that there was a threat of Russian missile strikes against him
About 250 detained in occupied Ukraine territories for refusing to vote
At least 249 people have been detained in Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine for refusing to take part in Moscow’s sham elections and for criticising the Russian authorities, the Ukrainian Eastern Human Rights Group said.
“Voting in the occupied territories took place literally at gunpoint, when members of election commissions walked from door to door accompanied by military men with weapons,” said Pavlo Lysianskyi, head of the organisation.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky slammed the election and voting in the illegally annexed regions saying “everything Russia does on the occupied territory of Ukraine is a crime”.
US leads West’s condemnation of Putin’s Russia reelection
Western governments lined up yesterday to condemn Russian president Vladimir Putin’s landslide reelection as unfair and undemocratic.
“Mr Putin has imprisoned political opponents and prevented others from running against him,” said John Kirby, White House national security spokesperson.
British foreign secretary David Cameron said the election outcome highlighted the “depth of repression” in Russia.
“Putin removes his political opponents, controls the media, and then crowns himself the winner. This is not democracy,” Lord Cameron said.
France, Britain and others condemned the fact that Russia had also held its election in occupied regions of Ukraine that it claims to have annexed during the war.
The Kremlin claims the 87 per cent of the vote won by Mr Putin during the three-day election showed the Russian people were consolidating around him.
South Korean defense chief says North Korea has supplied 7,000 containers of munitions to Russia
North Korea has shipped around 7,000 containers filled with munitions and other military equipment to Russia since last year to help support its war in Ukraine, South Korea’s defense minister said Monday.
Shin Won-sik shared the assessment at a news conference hours after the South Korean and Japanese militaries said the North fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles into its eastern waters, adding to a streak of weapons displays amid growing tensions with rivals.
Since the start of 2022, North Korea has used Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a distraction to ramp up its weapons tests and has also aligned with Moscow over the conflict, as leader Kim Jong Un tries to break out of diplomatic isolation and join a united front against the United States.
Three men killed while disassembling drone in Kherson
Three men in Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast died while disassembling a drone that detonated, according to reports.
The men, aged 45, 55, and 67, found a first-person view (FPV) kamikaze drone and began disassembling it. “As a result, the ammunition detonated,” said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of Kherson Оblast military administration.
The men died while on their way to the hospital, he said, urging people to not pick up suspicious items.
Putin says Navalny’s name for the first time just minutes after declaring victory in sham election
Vladimir Putin has said the late opposition figure Alexei Navalny’s name for the first time in public just minutes after declaring victory in the rigged Russian presidential elections.
Speaking at his campaign headquarters hours after exit polls predicted he would win more than 87 per cent of the vote in the sham election, Putin described the death of Mr Navalny as a “sad event” - before claiming that he had given the all-clear for the opposition figure to be in a prisoner swap.
Mr Navalny died last month in the Arctic Circle penal colony where was being held on lengthy, trumped up charges of extremism.
The Russian authorities maintain he died of natural causes; Mr Navalny’s allies say he was murdered.
The story of Putin’s move 10 years ago that led to war with Ukraine and rising tensions with the West
A decade ago, President Vladimir Putin seized Crimea from Ukraine, a land grab that set the stage for Russia to invade its neighbor in 2022.
The quick and bloodless seizure of the diamond-shaped peninsula, home to Russia’s Black Sea fleet and a popular vacation site, touched off a wave of patriotism and sent Putin’s popularity soaring. “Crimea is ours!” became a popular slogan in Russia.
Now that Putin has been anointed to another six-year term as president, he is determined to extend his gains in Ukraine amid Russia’s battlefield successes and waning Western support for Kyiv.
US envoy travels to Montenegro to support its EU bid as war in Ukraine rages on
A senior U.S. official visited Montenegro Monday to offer support to the small Balkan nation seeking to join the European Union.
During a press conference in the capital Podgorica, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Gabriel Escobar said Montenegro should be next in line to join the 27-nation bloc.
“There is absolutely no doubt in our mind... (the) strategic goal of this country is to become (a) full EU member,” said Escobar after talks with Prime Minister Milojko Spajic.
US envoy travels to Montenegro to support its EU bid as war in Ukraine rages on
A senior U.S. official has visited Montenegro to offer support to the small Balkan nation seeking to join the European Union
Yes, the Russian election is rigged – but there could still be surprises for Putin
With the results of the vote already known in advance, it may be tempting to cast a blind eye to the proceedings, writes Mary Dejevsky. But after the death of Alexei Navalny, and uncertainty around Ukraine, things may not be quite as predictable as they seem...
