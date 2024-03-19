✕ Close Putin threatens Nato with ‘World War 3’

Vladimir Putin has warned against any move that would risk direct conflict with Russia, saying it would be “one step away from World War 3”.

Asked about the dangers of a wide-scale Nato-Russia conflict, Putin said: “Everything is possible in the modern world.”

It is the latest example of the Russian president dangling the threat of a larger, or even nuclear, conflict in Europe as he attempts to pressure Ukraine’s Western allies against an escalation of their involvement in his war.

It comes as United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres said the risk of nuclear war was the highest it has been in decades.

“Geopolitical tensions and mistrust have escalated the risk of nuclear warfare to its highest point in decades,” he said during a UN security Council meeting.

He said the Doomsday Clock – the symbol for humanity’s proximity to self-destruction - “is ticking loudly enough for all to hear”.

Referencing the Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer, he added: “Humanity cannot survive a sequel.”