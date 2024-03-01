✕ Close Russian forces clear out abandoned military equipment after Ukrainian troops' retreat from Avdiivka

Ukrainian forces have repelled dozens of attacks across the 600-mile frontline over the past 24 hours, Kyiv has claimed, as well as shooting down multiple fighter jets.

The Ukrainian military said there had been Russian attacks in all five regions through which the frontline bisects. The largest concentration of attacks, however, was in Donetsk Oblast, notably around the Avdiivka area where Russia has made recent advances.

“The enemy continues active offensive actions in many areas of the front line. The situation is particularly tense in the Avdiivka and Zaporizhzhia sectors," Ukrainian military chief General Oleksandr Syrskyi said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine has withdrawn from three towns this week around Avdiivka. They withdrew from the city itself on 17 February.

It comes as Ukraine’s military has claimed it shot down three more Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers overnight and into today, the latest successes it has reported against Moscow’s air force.

“After successful combat operations against an enemy aircraft in the night on 29 February, two more Russian aircraft were destroyed: Su-34 fighter-bombers in the Avdiivka and Mariupol sectors,” Army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on the Telegram messaging app.