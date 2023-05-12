Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin’s spokesman threatens ‘adequate response’ over UK missile pledge
Ukraine has been asking for months for long-range missiles
The Kremlin has threatened an ‘adequate military response’ over the UK’s pledge to supply Ukraine with Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles.
Defence minister Ben Wallace confirmed in Parliament the UK would donate Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine to help the country’s forces to hit Russian troops and supply dumps deep behind the front lines.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov hit back at the announcement, saying that if Britain provided these missiles the Kremlin would require “an adequate response from our military”.
Ukraine has been asking for months for long-range missiles, but support provided by Britain and other allies such as the United States has previously been limited to shorter-range weapons.
“We will simply not stand by as Russia kills civilians,” Ben Wallace told Parliament. “Russia must recognise that its actions alone have led to such systems being provided to Ukraine.”
Mr Wallace said Britain was supplying the weapons to Ukraine so they could be used within its sovereign territory, implying he has received assurances from Ukraine that they will not be used to target inside Russia.
Moscow threatens ‘adequate military response’ over UK missiles pledge
The Kremlin has threatened an ‘adequate military response’ over the UK’s pledge to supply Ukraine with Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles.
Defence minister Ben Wallace confirmed in Parliament on Thursday that the UK would donate Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine to help the country’s forces to hit Russian troops and supply dumps deep behind the front lines.
The Kremlin hit back at the announcement, saying that if Britain provided these missiles it would require “an adequate response from our military”.
Ukraine has been asking for months for long-range missiles, but support provided by Britain and other allies such as the United States has previously been limited to shorter-range weapons.
“We will simply not stand by as Russia kills civilians,” Ben Wallace told Parliament. “Russia must recognise that its actions alone have led to such systems being provided to Ukraine.”
Mr Wallace said Britain was supplying the weapons to Ukraine so they could be used within its sovereign territory, implying he has received assurances from Ukraine that they will not be used to target inside Russia.
The missiles “are now going into, or are in, the country itself,” he said.
Zelensky promises legal overhaul to aid EU entry bid
Volodymyr Zelensky has approved a plan to reform criminal and law enforcement systems, a key element in plans to secure quick membership of the European Union.
“We must provide for a system that guarantees justice and rule of law in our country, compatible with our aim of quickly joining the EU,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.
The changes, he said, would be part of a new social contract ensuring people felt safe and protected.
“Trust in the state is grounded in trust in those who act in the name of the state. Law enforcement and the prosecution system are the keys to this, along with everyone who works in the state apparatus,” he said.
Ukraine, fighting to repulse Russia’s invasion, has formally applied for membership of the 27-nation bloc.
Membership applications for the EU normally take years to process in order to complete the complicated process of bringing a candidate nation’s laws and regulations into line with rules enforced by the bloc.
Russian woman who left note on grave of Putin’s parents convicted
A Russian court gave a two-year suspended sentence to a St Petersburg woman who left a note on the grave of president Vladimir Putin‘s parents that said they had “raised a freak and a killer.”
The court found Irina Tsybaneva, 60, guilty of desecrating burial places motivated by political hatred. Her lawyer said she didn’t plead guilty because she hadn’t desecrated the grave physically or sought publicity for her action.
Russian woman who left note on grave of Putin's parents convicted amid dissent crackdown
A Russian court has given a two-year suspended sentence to a St_ Petersburg woman who left a note on the grave of President Vladimir Putin’s parents that said they had “raised a freak and a killer.”
Russia rejects reports of Ukraine’s breakthrough along war frontlines
Russia’s defence ministry has denied reports of Ukraine’s breakthrough in various places along the frontlines and said the military situation was under control.
“Statements circulated by individual Telegram channels about ‘defence breakthroughs’ that took place in different areas along the line of military contact do not correspond to reality,” the Russian defence ministry said in a Telegram post.
“The overall situation in the area of the special military operation is under control,” it said in a statement, using the Kremlin’s description of the war in Ukraine.
On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had called the grinding war in Bakhmut a “difficult situation” but maintained that Moscow will be able to capture and control the mining city.
The clarification from its defence ministry comes after Russian military bloggers reported what they said were Ukrainian advances north and south of the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, with some suggesting a long-awaited counteroffensive by pro-Kyiv forces had started.
However, Ukraine has not confirmed the start of offensive and president Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv will wait for a few days in order to prevent deaths.
UK donating long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine
Defence secretary Ben Wallace has confirmed that Britain is donating long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine.
Speaking in the House of Commons he said that: “Russia must recognise that their actions alone have led to such systems being provided to Ukraine.”
“It is my judgment as Defence Secretary that this is a calibrated and proportionate response to Russia’s escalations.”
He went on to add that: “The donation of these weapons systems gives Ukraine the best chance to defend themselves.”
“The use of Storm Shadow will allow Ukraine to push back Russian forces based within Ukrainian sovereign territory.”
Wallace did not give further information about the missile’s capabalities. However, he said that “while these weapons will give Ukraine new capability, members should recognise that these systems are not even in the same league as the Russian AS-24 killjoy hypersonic missile” or “even the Kalibr cruise missile with a range of over 2,000 kilometres, roughly seven times that of a Storm Shadow missile”.
He also warned: “Russia is far from a spent military force and the next few weeks and few months will be critical. I’m really proud of British military leadership over the last year on Ukraine. I want in six months’ time to be able to say the same.
“We want the UK’s momentum for Ukraine to be maintained and accelerated ... we must and we will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”
Battle for Bakhmut rages as Wagner commander says situation is “worst of all expected scenarios”.
The situation on the Russian flanks near the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut was was the “worst of all expected scenarios”, said the Wagner mercenary group leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin.
In audio message, Prighozhin complained that territory which had taken months to capture was now being thrown away by regular Russian troops
He further claimed that the Ukrainian counter-offensive was going full speed ahead and that a Russian army unit had been routed near Bakhmut on Wednesday.
In a video link interview with Reuters Ukrainian colonel Roman Hryshchenko rejected Prigozhin’s previous claims that Russia was facing a lack of munitions and painted a picture of a still tough situation.
“They haven’t had anything even close to a munitions deficit. In the last few days, the intensity of shelling and rocket artillery has increased,” Hryshchenko said.
He said Russian forces were conducting constant assaults in the city - and that Ukrainian troops were beating them back.
“The situation is difficult. The enemy is throwing a great deal of its forces at us, constant waves of assaults,” he told Reuters late on Wednesday.
He and the rest of his brigade have inhabited the ruins of Bakhmut for nearly two months, he said.
He went on to add: “They (Russian forces) don’t just retreat by themselves. It’s a big, arduous task, and we need to work very hard to drive them out,” he said. “For every metre, ten metres, section of trench, for every building, we need to try very hard.”
However, he also suggested that news from Bakhmut, of an unspecified nature, would be coming “soon”, smiling but declining to expand.
“I ask everyone to have a little bit of patience, and you will see,” he said.
Russian ship picked up weapons in South Africa, US ambassador claims
The U.S. ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, told local journalists in a briefing earlier on Thursday that Washington was confident a Russian vessel had uploaded weapons and ammunition from South Africa in December.
“Amongst the things we noted were the docking of the Russian cargo ship Lady R in Simon’s Town between Dec. 6 and Dec. 8, 2022, which we are confident uploaded weapons, ammunitions ... as it made its way back to Russia,” Brigety said.
Senior U.S. officials had “profound concerns” Brigety added, in a recording of the briefing heard by Reuters. This “does not suggest to us the actions of a non-aligned country.”
The event represents a possible breach of Pretoria’s declared neutrality in the Ukraine conflict.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa did not confirm or deny the shipment took place but said his government was looking into the matter, when an opposition leader asked him about the issue in parliament.
The rand and South Africa’s 2030 government bond extended losses after the U.S statement as currency traders said they were worried that South Africa could now face Western sanctions.
Washington has repeatedly warned countries against providing material support to Russia, cautioning that those who do may be denied access to the world’s most important markets.
Inside Ukraine’s ‘D-Day’ counteroffensive
Against the deadly beat of artillery fire, the drone commander picks his way through the destroyed remains of the village which lies just a few hundred metres away from Russian positions.
The Independent’s Bel Trew reports from the frontlines in Zaporizhzhia as Ukraine’s prepares its offensive.
Ukrainians drones allegedly strike targets in Bryansk, Russia - governor claims
Ukrainians drones struck an administrative building and an oil depot in Bryansk, according to the local governor Alexander Bogamoz.
“A Ukrainian drone conducted shelling of an administrative building in Starodub,” he wrote in a post on Telegram.
Another drone attacked the Klintsy oil storage depot, owned by Russia’s Rosneft oil company.
“As a result of the munitions drop, the concrete base and oil products storage tank were partially damaged,” Bogomaz wrote on Telegram.
However, he added that no casualties had been reported as a result of the incidents.
US gives riches seized from Russian oligarch to Ukraine
Assets seized from a sanctioned Russian oligarch have been sent to Ukraine to help with the country’s reconstruction.
US Attorney-General Merrick Garland said that more moves of this sort were to come. “While this represents the United States’ first transfer of forfeited Russian funds for the rebuilding of Ukraine, it will not be the last.”
The US State Department said: “Working with Congress, [the department] plans to use these proceeds to support Ukraine’s veterans. This is a population that will have tremendous needs as the war continues and as Ukraine recovers and rebuilds.”
The oligarch affected is Konstantin Malofeyev, founder of a pro-Putin media empire. He has been accused of breaching sanctions imposed in response to Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Crimea.
Malofeyev responded angrily claiming that “Biden’s organised crime group” had “defrauded” him. He also wrote to Russia’s prosecutor-general’s office asking them to file charges against the US officials behind the seizure.
The Kremlin also weighed in on the issue threatening retaliation. Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s press secretary, said: “Such steps will not be without reciprocity.”
Nonetheless, other countries are also debating whether they should take similar action.
Canada has already changed its laws to allow for this. However, discussions in the European Union remain ongoing.
The EU is also considering whether it could revenue generated by hundreds of billions of dollars of frozen Russian state assets to fund Ukraine’s reconstruction.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies