The Kremlin has threatened an ‘adequate military response’ over the UK’s pledge to supply Ukraine with Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles.

Defence minister Ben Wallace confirmed in Parliament the UK would donate Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine to help the country’s forces to hit Russian troops and supply dumps deep behind the front lines.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov hit back at the announcement, saying that if Britain provided these missiles the Kremlin would require “an adequate response from our military”.

Ukraine has been asking for months for long-range missiles, but support provided by Britain and other allies such as the United States has previously been limited to shorter-range weapons.

“We will simply not stand by as Russia kills civilians,” Ben Wallace told Parliament. “Russia must recognise that its actions alone have led to such systems being provided to Ukraine.”

Mr Wallace said Britain was supplying the weapons to Ukraine so they could be used within its sovereign territory, implying he has received assurances from Ukraine that they will not be used to target inside Russia.