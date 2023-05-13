Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin's troops suffering 'worst expected scenario' near Bakhmut, Wagner chief says
Leader of Russian mercenary group accuses Kremlin of ‘throwing away’ territories ‘without a fight’
The head of Wagner has warned that Russian forces are heading down the “worst scenario” near Bakhmut as swathes of hard-earned territory are being lost.
“The situation on the flanks is developing according to the worst predicted scenario,” Yevgeny Prigozhin said in an audio message.
“All the territories that were taken with the blood and lives of our comrades over many months, advancing tens or hundreds of metres a day, are now being thrown away practically without a fight by those who should be holding our flanks,” he added.
The leader of the Russian mercenary group argued that it is the job of regular Russian forces to protect Wagner’s flanks near Bakhmut, the city at the centre of the longest and bloodiest battle of the war.
Russia’s defence ministry said earlier that its paratroopers were supporting an advance on the west of the city and had pinned down Ukrainian army units on the flanks.
Wagner boss Prigozhin says situation on Russian flanks near Bakhmut is bad
The head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group said on Thursday that his forces’ flanks were under pressure near the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, resulting in the loss of ground that his men had captured at heavy cost.
Yevgeny Prigozhin has argued that it is the job of regular Russian forces to protect Wagner’s flanks near Bakhmut, the city at the centre of the longest and bloodiest battle of the war.
“The situation on the flanks is developing according to the worst predicted scenario,” Prigozhin said in an audio message.
“All the territories that were taken with the blood and lives of our comrades over many months, advancing tens or hundreds of metres a day, are now being thrown away practically without a fight by those who should be holding our flanks.”
Russia’s defence ministry said earlier that its paratroopers were supporting an advance on the west of the city and had pinned down Ukrainian army units on the flanks.
Prigozhin said his fighters were 625 metres (680 yards) from the western outskirts of the city.
Russia admits its forces have fallen back near Bakhmut
Russia has acknowledged that some of its soldiers have fallen back north of the city of Bakhmut in a retreat that the head of the Wagner mercenary group has called a “rout”.
It is the first admission from Moscow’s defence ministry that Ukraine has been successfully regaining ground around Bakhmut, which Russia has been trying to take control of for months.
It comes on the day Ukraine also announced they had retaken around 2km (1.2 miles) of territory south of Bakhmut during this week.
Chris Stevenson reports.
Russia admits its forces have fallen back near Bakhmut – as Ukraine gains ground
Moscow says its troops have ‘regrouped’ to the city’s north – in what head of Wagner mercenaries has called a ‘rout’
Watch: Trump campaign uses stock footage from Ukraine without permission in new attack ad
Ukrainian deminers get training in Cyprus from US, Irish experts
Cyprus is working together with Irish and U.S. military experts to help train two groups of Ukrainian personnel in clearing an untold number of unmarked minefields in their homeland, the island nation’s defense minister said Friday.
Minister Michalis Georgallas told the Associated Press Friday a first group of 24 Ukrainians was currently undergoing training in Cypriot military installations, with another group expected to arrive next month.
Ukrainian deminers get training in Cyprus from US, Irish experts
Cyprus’ defense minister says the island nation is working together with Irish and U.S. military experts to help train two groups of Ukrainian personnel in clearing an untold number of unmarked minefields in their homeland
Watch: Imagine Dragons release music video filmed on Ukraine’s front line
Russian woman charged for ‘desecrating’ Putin grave
A Russian woman who left a note on President Putin’s parents’ grave saying they had raised a “monster and murderer” has been handed a two-year suspended sentence.
Irina Tsybaneva, a 60-year-old retiree from St Petersburg, was found guilty of desecrating the Putin family plot in October last year.
Tsybaneva said she was motivated by Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and referenced the war in her note, which said Mr Putin had caused “so much pain and trouble,” the Novaya Gazeta Europe news website reported.
Matt Mathers has more:
Russian woman charged for ‘desecrating’ Putin grave
Irina Tsybaneva was found guilty of desecrating the Putin family plot in St Petersburg and handed a two-year suspended sentence
Friends raise funds to help Ukraine aid volunteer paralysed by moped crash
A volunteer who helped transport almost 350 tonnes of aid to front lines in Ukraine has been paralysed in a moped accident while on holiday in Spain.
Friends of 41-year-old Darius Linkus, who has lost the use of both legs, are fundraising for an accessible wet room for him and his wife Saule, also 41, who was the passenger on the moped.
They broke their necks and Mrs Linkus broke her right shoulder and has lost some mobility in her arm.
Sam Russell has more:
Friends raise funds to help Ukraine aid volunteer paralysed by moped crash
Darius Linkus and his wife Saule live in Trimley St Mary, Suffolk.
South Africa summons US ambassador over weapons for Russia allegations
South Africa’s foreign ministry summoned the U.S. Ambassador to a meeting Friday over allegations he made a day earlier that the country had provided arms and ammunition to Russia for its war in Ukraine.
Amid the diplomatic fallout over the allegations by the United States, South Africa’s Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor will also speak with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (effectively the foreign ministry), said in a statement posted by spokesman Clayson Monyela on Twitter.
More on this from the AP here:
South Africa summons US ambassador over weapons for Russia allegations
South Africa’s foreign ministry has summoned the U.S. Ambassador to a meeting over allegations he made that the country had provided arms and ammunition to Russia for its war in Ukraine
Trump campaign uses footage from Ukraine in attempt to depict Americans suffering from rising housing costs
The Trump campaign used stock footage of a man sitting in a basement, claiming that it was an American unable to afford a home while it was actually filmed in Ukraine 25 miles from the frontline.
The dramatic footage shows a man working on his laptop as he shelters from the shelling of the Russian invasion in Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine last year, according to the New York Post.
In the ad released on Wednesday, the Trump campaign slammed President Joe Biden for the effect inflation has had on Americans during his time in the White House.
Gustaf Kilander reports:
Trump campaign uses footage from Ukraine in ad about US
‘This video was made 100 per cent in Ukraine during war in real sheltered basement in my city,’ Yevhen Shkolenko says
Boris Johnson weighs in on Eurovision row
Former prime minister Boris Johnson has chimed in on the controversy around the decision to block Volodymyr Zelensky from addressing the Eurovision final.
”It would have been right to hear from” Mr Zelensky during the final, he said.
Writing on Twitter, he added: “There is only one reason the contest is not in Ukraine and that is because of Putin’s illegal war.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies