✕ Close Russia’s war in Ukraine

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ukraine has the initiative in the war against Vladimir Putin and is pushing Russia back, according to Britain’s most senior military officer.

Speaking at an arms fair in London, Sir Tony Radakin hit back at the idea Kyiv’s counteroffensive was struggling.

“In the north they are holding and fixing Russian forces there and in the south they are making progress between 10 and 20km,” the Guardian reported him saying.

His comments came as Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky hailed in his nightly address what he described as Ukraine‘s destruction of a Russian air defence system in the annexed Crimea peninsula

“I thank you for today’s triumph,” he said, a reference to Russia’s “Triumf” air defence system. “The invaders’ air defence system was destroyed. Very significant, well done.”

Ukraine has said it also attacked two Russian patrol ships on Thursday, ramping up its strikes to challenge Moscow’s dominance in the Black Sea region.