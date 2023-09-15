Ukraine-Russia war – live: Kyiv is pushing ‘Putin forces back’ says UK as damage to Crimea fleet revealed
Sir Tony Radakin pushes back against claims Ukraine’s counter offensive is stalling
Russia’s war in Ukraine
Ukraine has the initiative in the war against Vladimir Putin and is pushing Russia back, according to Britain’s most senior military officer.
Speaking at an arms fair in London, Sir Tony Radakin hit back at the idea Kyiv’s counteroffensive was struggling.
“In the north they are holding and fixing Russian forces there and in the south they are making progress between 10 and 20km,” the Guardian reported him saying.
His comments came as Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky hailed in his nightly address what he described as Ukraine‘s destruction of a Russian air defence system in the annexed Crimea peninsula
“I thank you for today’s triumph,” he said, a reference to Russia’s “Triumf” air defence system. “The invaders’ air defence system was destroyed. Very significant, well done.”
Ukraine has said it also attacked two Russian patrol ships on Thursday, ramping up its strikes to challenge Moscow’s dominance in the Black Sea region.
Ukrainian forces reclaim a village in the east as part of counteroffensive
Ukrainian forces have recaptured a village in the country’s east after intense battles with Russian troops, the country’s military said Friday.
The village of Andriivka — about 10 kilometers (6 miles) south of the Russia-occupied town of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region — is the latest gain for Kyiv in a counteroffensive that has seen slow but steady gains by Ukrainian forces.
The announcement of reclaiming Andriivka came early Friday from the General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces.
The 3rd Assault Brigade said it captured the village after surrounding the Russian garrison in Andriivka in what it described as a "lightning operation" and destroying it over two days.
It described the capture of Andriivka as a breakthrough on the southern flank of Bakhmut and "key to success in all further directions."
Zelensky to visit US next week for military aid talks
Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the US next week for talks with Joe Biden about getting more military aid for Ukraine.
The two presidents are expected to meet either at the White House or at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, US media report.
Both Zelensky and Biden are scheduled to address the UN assembly on Tuesday.
He couldn’t see his wedding. But this war-blinded Ukrainian soldier cried with joy at new love
Blinded by a Russian mortar shell, Ukrainian veteran Ivan Soroka couldn’t see his bride when she walked into his family home in a shoulderless white dress, a bouquet of white flowers in her right hand.
But when Vladislava Ryabets, 25, stepped toward him, Soroka wept with joy at the new chapter of life starting months after enemy artillery stole his sight.
Russia has lost 271,440 soldiers since start of invasion - Ukraine
Russia has lost 271,440 soldiers during its illegal invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv has claimed.
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Moscow lost 470 troops in one day.
Russia has also lost some 4,612 tanks, 8,814 armoured combat vehicles and 5,972 artillery systems among other military kit since 24 February last year.
Ships in Black Sea fleet have suffered ‘catastrophic damage’ - MoD
Key Russian ships by missiles in a Ukrainian strike of the Kremlin’s Black Sea fleet in Crimea suffered “catastrophic damage”, Britain’s Ministry of Defence has said.
The MoD said landing ship ‘Misnk’ has almost certainly been “functionally destroyed” while the Rostov submarine has likely suffered “catastrophic damage”.
This was despite the Kremlin trying to play down the significance of the attacks,the MOD.
A statement said: “Despite the Russian Ministry of Defence downplaying the damage to the vessels, open-source evidence indicates the Minsk has almost certainly been functionally destroyed, while the Rostov has likely suffered catastrophic damage.”
Latest attack sign of escalating fighting in Black Sea
While Kyiv’s counteroffensive in the south and east has been slowed by minefields and Russian defensive lines, fighting has escalated in the Black Sea region where Russia is imposing a de facto blockade on Ukraine‘s seaborne exports.
Russian drones have regularly attacked Ukrainian port infrastructure along the Danube River, a vital alternative export route for the major grain producer. It uses its Black Sea Fleet to rain down missiles on Ukrainian targets from afar.
Ukraine‘s embattled navy has used sea drones to strike back, hitting the Olenegorsky Gornyak landing ship near Russia’s naval base at Novorossiysk early last month and a Russian fuel tanker.
Senior presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Ukraine was focused on three key tasks aimed at the de-occupation of the peninsula, which lies far behind the battlelines of southern Ukraine.
Kyiv, he said, was targeting air defence systems to open up the path to more strikes on Russian military and warehouse infrastructure. Kyiv was also attacking transport logistics to “stop the large-scale continuous supply of resources and reserves into the area of active hostilities,” he said
“We need to chase away remnants of the Russian Black Sea fleet from Crimean territorial waters and beyond and reinstate the status of the Black Sea as the sea of external jurisdiction,” he wrote in English.
Russia regards the peninsula as strategically important and uses its Black Sea Fleet to project power.
Ukraine attacks Russian patrol ships
Ukraine said on Thursday it attacked two Russian patrol ships and destroyed a sophisticated air defence system in the west of occupied Crimea, ramping up its strikes to challenge Moscow’s dominance in the Black Sea region.
The attacks come a day after Kyiv said it seriously damaged a Russian submarine and landing ship undergoing repairs in a missile strike on a shipyard in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, home to the Russian Black Sea Fleet.
The Ukrainian military, in a post on Telegram messenger, said it hit two Russian patrol boats in the southwest of the Black Sea, causing “certain damage” in a morning attack.
“The (Sergei) Kotov was hit,” military intelligence official Andriy Yusov told Reuters, sharing a grainy video circulated online by a Ukrainian government minister that appeared to show sea drones attacking a vessel at sea.
The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed an attack on the Sergei Kotov in a morning statement, but said the assault involving five sea drones was repelled. It made no mention of damage.
US names former commerce secretary to coordinate private sector aid for Ukraine
The Biden administration has tapped former Commerce Secretary and major Democratic donor Penny Pritzker to coordinate U.S. efforts to channel private sector reconstruction assistance to Ukraine.
President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the appointment on Thursday, just moments after the Treasury imposed a raft of new sanctions on Russia and Russian operatives for their role in the war on Ukraine.
“Working in lockstep with the Ukrainian government, our allies and partners, international financial institutions, and the private sector, she will drive the United States’ efforts to help rebuild the Ukrainian economy,” Biden said in a statement.
“This includes mobilizing public and private investment, shaping donor priorities, and working to open export markets and businesses shut down by Russia’s brutal attacks and destruction.”
