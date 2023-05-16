✕ Close Zelensky welcomed with military honours as he visits Germany

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

At least three people have been killed as Russia unleashed a deadly new wave of overnight attacks on Kyiv and surrounding regions, officials said.

“It was exceptional in its density – the maximum number of attack missiles in the shortest period of time,” said Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s city military administration.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed there were explosions in Kyiv. “A few – in the Solomyan district. And in Shevchenkivskyi, on the territory of the zoo, rocket debris fell,” he said.

The mayor said several cars caught fire in the Solomyansk district as a result of falling rocket debris but rescue workers are at the spot of attacks.

Nearly all of Ukraine was under air raid alerts in the early hours today.

Local journalists in Kyiv described the attack as causing “building-shaking explosions” in central Kyiv as air raid sirens wailed in the Ukrainian capital.

The wave of missile and rocket attacks on Kyiv comes a week after Russia fired a barrage of missiles on the war-hit nation, coinciding with the Vladimir Putin-led celebrations of Victory Day in Moscow.