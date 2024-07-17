✕ Close Ukraine getting ‘closer and closer’ to becoming Nato member, says secretary general

Ukrainian attacks triggered a fire at a factory producing electrical devices and wounded at least six people in Russian areas bordering Ukraine overnight, local governors said on Tuesday.

A drone attack on a factory in the town of Korenevo in Russia‘s Kursk region caused the fire which was extinguished by morning and no one was harmed.

One person was injured when a drone dropped an explosive device on a house elsewhere in the region, interim governor Alexei Smirnov said.

Images published on his Telegram channel showed the factory’s roof engulfed in flames against the night sky. The interior was reduced to charred wreckage.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region near the Ukrainian border said four people were injured by Ukrainian shelling. In the Voronezh region, one person was wounded in a drone attack, local governor Alexander Gusev said.

It comes as a Ukraine official said Vladimir Putin has withdrawn the last Russian naval patrol ship from its base in Crimea- a victory for Kyiv’s sustained campaign against Moscow’s naval infrastructure on the occupied peninsula.

“The last patrol ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation is bolting from our Crimea just now. Remember this day,” Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said.