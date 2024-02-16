Ukraine-Russia war live: Kyiv sends crack troops into fierce battle for key Avdiivka as Russia’s Belgorod hit
The commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s army said his objective was to exhaust and slow down Russia’s advance
Ukraine has rotated in fresh forces to push back a rapid Russian takeover of a key frontline town in the eastern region of Donetsk.
Ukraine’s 3rd Assault Brigade announced this morning that it had been “urgently redeployed to strengthen Ukrainian troops in the Avdiivka area”.
“The situation in the city at the time the brigade was established was extremely critical,” the statement read.
“Separate battalions of the 3rd Armored Brigade raided the enemy-occupied areas of Avdiivka. The enemy’s forces in our section are approximately 7 brigades.”
Russian forces have pushed into the northeast and south of the city over the past fortnight and look to be accelerating their attack through the area this week.
Ukrainian war tracker DeepState posted an updated map last night of Avdiivka that suggested Russian forces had almost severed the city in two.
It comeas the Russian health ministry claimed that at least six people had been killed in the border city of Belgorod after missiles damaged a shopping centre in the area, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
The US Justice Department said it disrupted a Russian intelligence-controlled hacking network.
“The Justice Department is accelerating our efforts to disrupt the Russian government’s cyber campaigns against the United States and our allies, including Ukraine,” US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.
Armed with a court order, the FBI in January disabled a “global cyber espionage platform” built by Russia’s Main Intelligence Directorate, more commonly known as the GRU, according to the announcement.
Treasury promoting new rules to stop money laundering ahead of Europe meetings
The Biden administration is stepping up efforts to stop dirty money from flowing through the U.S. financial system by crafting a slew of new rules aimed at increasing corporate transparency and regulating occupations that are exploited for money laundering
Flames rage after Ukrainian drone hits oil depot in Russia’s Kursk region
Firefighters were seen tackling a raging blaze at an oil depot in the Kursk region of Russia on Wednesday night into Thursday morning (15 February). The fire broke out as a result of a strike by a Ukrainian drone, according to the region’s governor Roman Starovoyt. Mr Starovoyt said there were no casualties and 165 people were working to extinguish the fire. Russia energy infrastructure has been hit by drone attacks and fires in the past month, adding to uncertainty in global oil and gas markets already rocked by the conflict in the Middle East. Sources from Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence confirmed the strikes to the Kyiv Post.
How much is the war costing Russia and Ukraine and status of economies explained
Russia set to spend nearly triple on defence at £87bn this year compared with 2021, according to US think tank
Watch live: UK’s Cameron meets Polish counterpart in Warsaw
Watch life as David Cameron meets with Polish Foreign Affairs Minister Radoslaw Sikorski in Warsaw on Thursday, 15 February.
Cameron calls Putin an ‘aggressive dictator’ during diplomatic visit to Warsaw
David Cameron labelled Russian President Vladimir Putin an “aggressive dictator” during his diplomatic visit to Warsaw today (Thursday). The British Foreign Secretary met with Polis Foreign Affairs Minister Radoslaw Sikorski to address the media following discussions on increasing defence production for Ukraine and bolstering support in the ongoing conflict with Russia. Lord Cameron said: “I see this as the challenge of our generation. Two foreign ministers standing here today, it’s like two foreign ministers standing here in the 1930s, where we faced a similar challenge from a similar aggressive dictator who was trying to change Europe’s boundaries by force.”
Why Russia is throwing so many troops at the small town of Avdiivka
Russian-backed officials describe Avdiivka as a fortress with concrete bunkers
‘Neutral’ Switzerland forced to boost defence spending
Switzerland’s government plans to boost its defence spending by up to 19%
Ukraine’s desperate battle to save key eastern town from waves of Putin’s forces
Kyiv has sent frontline-hardened troops from one of its most prominent units to try and stem Russian advances, writes Tom Watling
Ukraine has rushed more soldiers to the embattled eastern city of Avdiivka, the Ukrainian military said, describing the situation there as “hell”.
Kyiv has redeployed the Third Separate Assault Brigade to strengthen Ukrainian forces in Avdiivka, the unit posted on Telegram.
After arriving in the city, some battalions of the Third Assault Brigade raided the Russian-held parts of the city, inflicting “critical losses” to two Russian brigades, the unit said.
