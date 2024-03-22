Ukraine-Russia war live: Child among dozen injured as major missile attacks on Kyiv foiled
Falling missile debris triggers fires and damages buildings in multiple parts of Ukrainian capital
A girl child was among 13 people who suffered injuries yesterday as Russian forces launched one of the biggest airstrikes on the Ukrainian capital in weeks.
The Ukraine air force said Russia launched 31 missiles, including two ballistic missiles, and 29 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles. All the missiles fired toward Kyiv were downed by air defences.
Schools, residential buildings and industrial facilities were also damaged, Ukrainian officials said.
The attack on Kyiv comes a day after a Russian missile hit an industrial area in Ukraine’s northern city of Kharkiv, killing five.
Meanwhile, a leading war think tank has said several indicators point to Russia preparing for a large-scale conflict with Nato.
The US-based Institute for the Study of War said: “Putin’s attempts to set conditions to stabilise Russia’s economy and finances are most likely part of... preparations for a potential future large-scale conflict with NATO and not just for a protracted war in Ukraine.”
The think tank also referred to Polish president Andrzej Duda’s interview in March where he cited German research that indicates “Putin is intensifying efforts to shift Russia to a war economy with the intention of being able to attack NATO as early as 2026 or 2027”.
Russia missile strikes target power supply in Kharkiv
About 15 blasts were heard in Ukraine's Kharkiv this morning, mayor Ihor Terekhov said, and Russian missile strikes appeared to be targeting the city's power supply, causing partial blackouts.
Mr Terekhov did not report any casualties.
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan visits Kyiv as stalemate in Washington holds up aid
President Joe Biden’s top foreign policy adviser Jake Sullivan sought to reassure Ukrainians during an unannounced visit to Kyiv Wednesday that the U.S. will continue to support their efforts to fend off Russia’s two-year-old invasion
EU leaders gather with Ukraine ammunition production and Gaza aid at the top of their agenda
European Union leaders gathered Thursday to consider new ways to help boost arms and ammunition production for Ukraine and to discuss the war in Gaza amid deep concern about Israeli plans to launch a ground offensive in the city of Rafah.
Ukraine’s munition stocks are desperately low, and Russia has more and better-armed troops. There is also a growing awareness that the EU must provide for its own security, with election campaigning in the U.S. raising questions about Washington’s commitment to its allies.
Belgorod: The Russian border city under constant attack from Ukraine rocket launchers
The Belgorod region of Russia has come under increasing attacks from Ukraine this month as the invasion by Moscow grinds into its third year.
The region of forests, farmland and rolling hills has a 540-kilometer (335-mile) border along Ukraine’s northeastern edge. It has an area of over 27,000 square kilometers (about 10,500 square miles), and has a population of about 1.5 million.
Russia's space agency aborts launch of 3 astronauts to the International Space Station; all are safe
Russia aborted the launch of three astronauts to the International Space Station moments before they were scheduled to lift off Thursday, but the crew was safe, officials said.
The Russian Soyuz rocket was to carry NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson, Oleg Novitsky of Roscosmos and Marina Vasilevskaya of Belarus from the Russian-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan.
Ukraine shoots down dozens of Russian missiles to foil largest attack on Kyiv in weeks
Ukraine has foiled Russia’s largest attack on Kyiv in weeks – with the country’s air force saying all 31 missiles used in the assault were shot down.
The ballistic and cruise missiles, the first fired on the Ukrainian capital in 44 days, were knocked out of the sky, but at least 17 people were injured in Kyiv and the surrounding area by falling debris. Schools, residential buildings and industrial facilities were also damaged, Ukrainian officials said.
EU leaders are set to agree on opening membership talks with Bosnia. Many strings are attached
European Union leaders were poised to agree in principle Thursday to open membership negotiations with Bosnia-Herzegovina, even though the Western Balkan country must still do a lot of work before talks can begin.
The 27 leaders were expected to give the political green light at a summit in Brussels after the European Commission — the EU’s executive arm — last week agreed to start talks in spite of deep lingering ethnic divisions in the nation with 3.2 million inhabitants.
Russian court rejects legal claim by Alexei Navalny’s mother over poor medical treatment in prison
Russian authorities have dismissed a lawsuit from the mother of late opposition leader Alexei Navalny alleging her son was not given proper medical care in prison.
Mr Navalny’s wife Yulia Navalnaya claimed the refusal stemmed from the Kremlin’s desire to hide what she believes is incriminating footage of his death.
His mother Lyudmila Navalnaya, who the day after her son’s death travelled to the Arctic Circle penal colony where he was being held, was told her lawsuit had been dismissed because she was not the allegedly wronged party.
The EU could use billions in profits from frozen Russian assets to arm Ukraine. Kyiv needs them to act fast
Soldiers on the frontline have made clear to Askold Krushelnycky that shortages of ammunition are costing lives now – and they call on Western allies to move quickly to help them keep Russia’s forces at bay
