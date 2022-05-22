✕ Close President Zelensky meets US officials

Worldwide sanctions in response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine have caused serious logistical problems in Russia, transport minister Vitaly Savelyev has said.

Russia’s supply chains are at risk of collapse, the former Aeroflot CEO has suggested, as a result of harsh economic sanctions imposed by many countries in the West.

He had told reporters on his visit to the Astrakhan region of southern Russia: “The sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation today have almost broken all logistics in our country. And we are forced to look for new logistics corridors.”

The Kremlin hopes that a North-South transport corridor – passing through the Caspian Sea ports of Astrakhan on the Volga, Olya on the Volga-Caspian Canal, and Makhachkala in the Caspian Sea – will help alleviate the problems, he said.

The corridor is a transit route for moving freight between India, Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe – via ship, rail and road.