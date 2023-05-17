✕ Close Zelensky welcomed with military honours as he visits Germany

The wave of Russian missile strikes fired all at once on Tuesday morning has likely caused damage to the US-made Patriot missile defence system being used by Ukraine, two US officials said.

The Patriot is one of the most advanced air defence systems in the world, designed to work against a mix of aircraft, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles.

The system has not been destroyed and Washington and Kyiv are in talks about the best way to repair it without removing it from Ukraine, one of the officials said on the condition of anonymity.

Just hours earlier, Russia said it had destroyed the US-built surface-to-air missile defence system with a “hypersonic” Kinzhal missile.

Vladimir Putin had issued a clear threat to damage and “weed out” the West-supplied Patriot anti-missile defence systems delivered to Ukraine.

On the battlefield front, Ukrainian forces have taken back about 20 square km of territory from Russia around the eastern city of Bakhmut in recent days, Kyiv said.