As western leaders gather in Kyiv to mark two years since Russia‘s invasion, Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed Ukraine will win.

He posted on X: “Any normal person wants the war to end. But none of us will allow Ukraine to end. That is why when it comes to ending the war, we always add: on our terms.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen vowed that Europe would back Ukraine until it was “finally free” as she and three other Western leaders arrived in Kyiv.

The visit by von der Leyen and the prime ministers of Italy, Canada and Belgium - Giorgia Meloni, Justin Trudeau and Alexander De Croo - was a show of support as Ukraine suffers shortages of military supplies that are hurting it on the battlefield as Moscow grinds out territorial gains.

It comes as Vladimir Putin has been accused of “behaving like Nazis” in a scathing attack by David Cameron.

Addressing the UN in New York on the eve of the anniversary, the foreign secretary said: “The only people behaving like Nazis are Putin and his cronies who thought they could invade a country, take its territory and ultimately the world would look away.”