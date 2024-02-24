Russia-Ukraine live: World leaders in Kyiv for anniversary of war as Zelensky vows ‘we will win’ against Putin
Russian forces unleash drone strikes across southern Ukraine overnight
As western leaders gather in Kyiv to mark two years since Russia‘s invasion, Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed Ukraine will win.
He posted on X: “Any normal person wants the war to end. But none of us will allow Ukraine to end. That is why when it comes to ending the war, we always add: on our terms.”
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen vowed that Europe would back Ukraine until it was “finally free” as she and three other Western leaders arrived in Kyiv.
The visit by von der Leyen and the prime ministers of Italy, Canada and Belgium - Giorgia Meloni, Justin Trudeau and Alexander De Croo - was a show of support as Ukraine suffers shortages of military supplies that are hurting it on the battlefield as Moscow grinds out territorial gains.
It comes as Vladimir Putin has been accused of “behaving like Nazis” in a scathing attack by David Cameron.
Addressing the UN in New York on the eve of the anniversary, the foreign secretary said: “The only people behaving like Nazis are Putin and his cronies who thought they could invade a country, take its territory and ultimately the world would look away.”
Russia ‘cannot destroy our dream’- Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has spoken defiantly on the two-year anniversary of Russia’s war with Ukraine as he said they “cannot destroy our dream”.
The Ukrainian president spoke from Hostomel, the site of the first major battle of the war.
He said two years ago they “met hostile landing with fire here”, but two years later “we welcome our friends and partners here”.
“You can burn the plane, but you cannot destroy our dream. The dream with which each one of us has been falling asleep and waking up for 730 days,” he added.
Vladimir Putin has ‘something fundamentally wrong’ with his health, ex-MI6 boss suggests
Vladimir Putin is likely to have something “fundamentally wrong” with his health and may be suffering from Parkinson’s disease, a former head of MI6 has been told.
Sir Richard Dearlove, who headed the British intelligence service between 1999 and 2004, said his sources in Europe believe Mr Putin’s health is deteriorating.
He said one suggestion is that the Russian president is suffering from Parkinson’s disease, one of the symptoms of which can be delusions.
Rishi Sunak vows to back Ukraine until it prevails on war anniversary
Rishi Sunak has joined other world leaders in reaffirming support for Ukraine on the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion, vowing to back Kyiv “until they prevail”.
The Prime Minister said “tyranny will never triumph” as President Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops defend the country against an emboldened Russia.
The UK has pledged to invest £245 million in producing artillery shells for Ukraine and £8.5 million in humanitarian funding as the conflict enters its third year.
Boris Johnson vows Ukraine ‘will win’ as he visits Kyiv on two-year anniversary of war
Boris Johnson has arrived in Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky on the second anniversary of Putin’s invasion.
The former prime minister posted a photograph beside Zelensky on X to mark the ‘grim anniversary’.
Johnson said on X: “On this grim second anniversary of Putin’s invasion I am honoured to be here in Ukraine.
“With their indomitable courage I have no doubt that the Ukrainians will win and expel Putin’s forces - provided we give them the military, political and economic help that they need.”
Western leaders arrive in Kyiv to mark two-year war anniversary
Western leaders have descended on Kyiv to mark the second anniversary of Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine.
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen travelled overnight to the capital by train along with Italian premier Giorgia Meloni, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
They arrived shortly after a Russian drone attack struck a residential building in the southern city of Odesa, killing at least one person.
Three women also sustained severe burns in the attack on Friday evening on a residential building, regional governor Oleh Kiper said on his social media account. Rescue services are still combing rubble looking for survivors.
The foreign leaders are in Ukraine to express solidarity as Ukrainian forces run low on ammunition and weaponry and western aid hangs in the balance.
“More than ever we stand firmly by Ukraine. Financially, economically, militarily, morally. Until the country is finally free,” Ms von der Leyen wrote on social media after she arrived in Kyiv.
Inside the British Army base training Ukrainian civilians to be battle-ready in just five weeks
Guy Walters joins a squad of postmen, IT workers and drivers being turned into frontline soldiers to find out why Operation Interflex – which has prepared more than 30,000 ordinary citizens to fight Putin – could be the training model for our own citizen army:
Asquad of six Ukrainian soldiers slowly but confidently approaches a seemingly abandoned house. Inside there may well be Russians, men who have invaded their country with the utmost savagery for the past two years. The Ukrainians are not minded to show them any mercy, and they know that they will need to go in hard and fast.
With a silent signal from their leader, they enter the building. Far from bursting in, screaming and yelling like something from a hackneyed war film, the soldiers infiltrate silently and gracefully.
Ukraine attacks Russian steel plant with drones
Ukraine attacked a steel plant belonging to Russia‘s Novolipetsk RAO with drones overnight in a joint operation by the GUR military intelligence agency and SBU security service, a Ukrainian source said on Saturday.
The source told Reuters the attack had caused a major fire at the plant and staff had been evacuated.
“Raw materials from this enterprise are used to manufacture Russian missiles, artillery, drones. Therefore, it is a legitimate goal for Ukraine,” the source said, without specifying the location of the plant.
Two years of war in Ukraine: Russia’s invasion in numbers
Two years ago to the day, Vladimir Putin shocked the world by launching a brutal all-out invasion of Ukraine, sending troops, tanks and warplanes in their masses across Russia’s border under the cover of darkness.
While the Kremlin is reported to have believed its “special military operation” would bring the capital Kyiv under Russia’s grip in just 10 days, the extraordinary show of defiance by Ukrainians willing to defy one of the world’s largest armies to fight for their country’s existence has instead seen the war now enter its third year.
Watch: Zelensky blasts Tucker Carlson’s interview with ‘killer’ Putin
Volodymyr Zelensky has blasted Tucker Carlson’s recent sit-down interview with Vladimir Putin, calling it “bull****”. The former Fox News host has been heavily criticised for his controversial two-hour discussion with the Russian president earlier this month. “I don’t have time to hear more than two hours of bull*** about us, about the world, about the United States, about our relations and this interview with a killer,” Mr Zelensky said, when asked if he had seen coverage of the interview. The president of Ukraine was speaking to Fox News as Kyiv marks two years since Russia’s full-scale invasion.
Two years of war: Ukraine warns West it will be Putin’s next target if Russia is allowed to win
In the blasted moonscapes of Ukraine’s front lines, exhausted soldiers fight a war for a world they feel has forgotten them.
Squatting deep in scorched-black mud, with supplies running low, artillery units ration what they fire at Russian positions.
Every day, they face a “human wave” of Russian soldiers, whose commanders seemingly have no qualms about sending men over the top into a battlefield now nicknamed “the meat grinder”.
Ukraine warns West it will be Putin’s next target if Russia is allowed to win
As the war in Ukraine grinds to its two-year anniversary, the bloody death toll and dwindling supply of munitions pushes fears that the West has forgotten the risks if Russia triumphs
