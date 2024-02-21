✕ Close Russian forces clear out abandoned military equipment after Ukrainian troops' retreat from Avdiivka

Russia has denied US claims that they are developing a space-based anti-satellite nuclear weapon.

The United States believes Russia is developing a space-based anti-satellite nuclear weapon whose detonation could disrupt everything from military communications to phone-based ride services, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said it was his understanding the system would involve a nuclear explosive device placed into orbit.

“Our position is clear and transparent: We have always been categorically against and are now against the deployment of nuclear weapons in space,” Putin told Sergei Shoigu, his defence minister at a televised meeting in the Kremlin.

“We urge not only compliance with all agreements that exist in this area, but also offered to strengthen this joint work many times,” Putin said.

It comes as Kyiv dismisses Russian claims they have captured a key village on the east bank of Dnipro.

Sergei Shou said the village of Krynky had been taken by Moscow however Ukraine’s minister called Mr Shogiu’s statement a “falsification of the facts.