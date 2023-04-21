Ukraine war – live: Russian warplane accidentally fires on own city, destroying buildings and wounding two
Supersonic fighter-bomber jet Sukhoi Su-34 ‘discharges’ ammunition on Belgorod
Putin visits Russian troops in Ukraine’s Kherson and Luhansk regions
A Russian supersonic warplane accidentally fired upon its own city of Belgorod near Ukraine late last night, causing a large blast and damaging buildings.
“As a Sukhoi Su-34 air force plane was flying over the city of Belgorod there was an accidental discharge of aviation ammunition,” the defence ministry said, reported Tass news agency. It is not immediately clear what kind of weapon was fired from the supersonic warplane.
Local authorities confirmed two women were injured in the incident and some buildings have been damaged.
The Russian city of Belgorod lies just across the border from Ukraine and has previously seen misfiring of weapons by Russia.
On the battlefield, a video has been shared by Ukrainian battalion DaVinci Wolves showing an armed fight from trenches in Bakhmut between its soldiers and Russian troops.
The 11-minute long video captures scenes from the bloodied battle with bullets being fired into dug up trenches as the soldiers fire back on Russian positions.
Badminton keeps barring Russia as Olympic qualifying begins
Badminton upheld its ban on Russian and Belarusian players in international competitions on Thursday, days before Olympic qualifying begins.
Badminton’s qualifying period for next year’s Paris Olympics starts on May 1 and uses a calendar-year ranking.
Meanwhile, modern pentathlon said it would set up a “pathway” for athletes from the two countries to return but didn’t commit to a date.
G7 nations mulls near-total ban on exports to Russia
The Group of Seven (G7) countries are thinking of imposing a near-total ban on exports to Russia, sources in the Japanese government said, reported Kyodo news agency.
Japanese chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the government was aware of a news report that the US and Ukraine’s allies are considering “an outright ban on most exports to Russia”.
But he refrained from commenting on exchanges among G7 countries and like-minded nations about possible further sanctions against Russia.
“What is important for ending Russian aggression as soon as possible is that G7 remains united for severe sanctions against Russia and strong support for Ukraine,” the official told a press briefing.
G7 nations are discussing the idea of all-out ban on exports to Russia before a summit meeting in Japan next month, Bloomberg reported.
China not fanning Ukraine situation, says Chinese foreign minister
China is not inflaming the situation in Ukraine, the country’s foreign minister Qin Gang said today.
The Chinese minister said that Beijing will continue to advocate peaceful resolution of international disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.
He added that Beijing has no intention to engage in a major power competition, but it opposes attempts to build walls and barriers to interrupt international supply chains.
Mr Qin was speaking at the Lanting Forum in Shanghai.
Hungary adds honey, other products to Ukraine import ban
Hungary will add honey and certain meat products to a list of food items it has temporarily banned from being imported from Ukraine in an effort to relieve market pressures on Hungarian farmers, a government minister said Thursday.
Along with honey and meat, Hungary’s government has banned the import of 25 Ukrainian products including grains, oil seeds, flour, and cooking oil until June 30, minister Gergely Gulyás told a news conference. The government will also require shipments of those products coming from third countries to be monitored as they enter Hungary to make sure they aren’t coming from Ukraine, he said.
Macron 'discussed Ukraine, China and Sudan with Biden’
French president Emmanuel Macron discussed topics including Ukraine, China and Sudan during a phone call on Thursday with US president Joe Biden, the Élysée office said .
“At a time when Ukraine continues to be a victim of Russian aggression, the two presidents exchanged views on the recent developments on the ground as well as support given to help the Ukraine war effort. They reaffirmed their determination to keep up this support for the long-term,” added the Élysée.
Lockheed and Rheinmetall to develop German version of HIMARS rocket launchers
Arms makers Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall will team up to develop a German rocket artillery system, a weapon in the same category as the HIMARS rocket launchers Lockheed has been supplying to Ukraine.
HIMARS is a missile launcher mounted on a truck that can fire multiple guided missiles in quick succession. Missiles supplied to Ukraine have a range of up to 50 miles (80 km) and Ukrainian forces have had great success using them to target Russian positions.
Rheinmetall and Lockheed said in a statement they had signed a memorandum of understanding and that the new weapon would integrate existing German components.
“The combination of proven capabilities and comprehensive know-how of Lockheed Martin with the expertise of Rheinmetall on the production side will provide unique opportunities for both sides,” Rheinmetall Chief Executive Armin Papperger said.
The agreement provides the chance to secure key technological know-how and significant added value for Germany, he added.
“Lockheed Martin is looking forward to the cooperation and the optimisation of our joint resources to meet the immediate needs for deterrence,” said Paula Hartley, Lockheed’s vice president of tactical missiles.
Kyiv says it terminates land lease deal with Russian Embassy
Kyiv has terminated the Russian Embassy’s deal to lease land in the capital and wants the property to be returned to the Ukrainian state, mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.
Ukraine broke off relations with Russia after the February 2022 invasion. There are no Russian diplomats in the embassy building, which lies to the west of the city centre.
“Today, Kyiv city council terminated the land lease agreement with the embassy of the aggressor-state - Russia,” Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
“It also appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine regarding the return of the property of the ‘diplomatic establishment’ of the Russian barbarians to the Ukrainian state,” he said.
In response, Russia’s RIA news agency cited a Moscow source as saying that if Ukraine did nationalise the embassy building, Kyiv would automatically lose ownership rights to its diplomatic missions in Russia.
White House says no determination on Wagner being 'foreign terrorist' group
The US has made no determination the Russian private military Wagner Group is a “foreign terrorist organisation” despite its ongoing actions in Ukraine, White House spokesperson John Kirby has said.
“We’ve made no such determination, and I have nothing for you to preview for you on that,” Kirby told reporters at a White House briefing.
He added the paramilitary group was continuing to try to take control of the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, and was continuing to “throw a lot of prisoner bodies at that fight.”
