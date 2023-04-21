✕ Close Putin visits Russian troops in Ukraine’s Kherson and Luhansk regions

A Russian supersonic warplane accidentally fired upon its own city of Belgorod near Ukraine late last night, causing a large blast and damaging buildings.

“As a Sukhoi Su-34 air force plane was flying over the city of Belgorod there was an accidental discharge of aviation ammunition,” the defence ministry said, reported Tass news agency. It is not immediately clear what kind of weapon was fired from the supersonic warplane.

Local authorities confirmed two women were injured in the incident and some buildings have been damaged.

The Russian city of Belgorod lies just across the border from Ukraine and has previously seen misfiring of weapons by Russia.

On the battlefield, a video has been shared by Ukrainian battalion DaVinci Wolves showing an armed fight from trenches in Bakhmut between its soldiers and Russian troops.

The 11-minute long video captures scenes from the bloodied battle with bullets being fired into dug up trenches as the soldiers fire back on Russian positions.