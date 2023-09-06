✕ Close Ukraine war: Russian forces ‘blow up first British Challenger 2 tank’

Valdimir Putin’s forces have destroyed a British Challenger 2 tank for the first time since they were deployed to the battlefield in Ukraine.

A video circulating online appears to show the burning wreck of the tank. It is unclear what caused the explosion.

Britain initially supplied 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine and then doubled that number to 28.

Meanwhile, Kim Jong-un is planning to travel to meet Putin to discuss the possibility of providing weapons for Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to US intelligence.

North Korea’s leader is planning to travel from Pyongyang later this month, likely by armoured train, to Vladivostok on the Pacific Coast of Russia where he would meet the Russian president, reported The New York Times.

It is believed that while in Vladivostok, a port city not far from North Korea, the two leaders would discuss Kim sending Russia artillery shells and anti-tank missiles in exchange for more advanced technology relating to satellites and nuclear-powered submarines, according to US officials.