Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin’s forces destroy first UK tank as Moscow ‘seeks weapons from Kim Jong-un’
The first British tank to be destroyed in combat, it is unclear what caused the explosion
Valdimir Putin’s forces have destroyed a British Challenger 2 tank for the first time since they were deployed to the battlefield in Ukraine.
A video circulating online appears to show the burning wreck of the tank. It is unclear what caused the explosion.
Britain initially supplied 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine and then doubled that number to 28.
Meanwhile, Kim Jong-un is planning to travel to meet Putin to discuss the possibility of providing weapons for Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to US intelligence.
North Korea’s leader is planning to travel from Pyongyang later this month, likely by armoured train, to Vladivostok on the Pacific Coast of Russia where he would meet the Russian president, reported The New York Times.
It is believed that while in Vladivostok, a port city not far from North Korea, the two leaders would discuss Kim sending Russia artillery shells and anti-tank missiles in exchange for more advanced technology relating to satellites and nuclear-powered submarines, according to US officials.
A battlefield video circulating online appears to show the destruction of a British Challenger 2 tank in Ukraine.
The burning wreck of the military vehicle is seen in footage from the frontline and would be the first time one of the tanks has been destroyed in combat.
In the video, a vehicle with a cracked windscreen drives past as black smoke is seen rising from the roadside, although it is unclear what caused the explosion.
Britain initially supplied 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine and then doubled that number to 28.
Why Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un are desperate for each other’s help
As Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has isolated him on the international stage – and Western sanctions have hit Russia’s economy – the president has been casting around for ways to alleviate the pressure and feed his war machine.
First it was China and President Xi Jinping. Mr Putin has consistently touted his good relationship with Mr Xi and has used that to get an economic lifeline from Beijing. In June, Chinese customs data showed that trade between the two nations was $93.8bn (£74.7bn) from January to May 2023, up 40.7 per cent when compared to the same period last year.
The data also showed that China’s exports to Russia were $43bn (£34bn) from January to May 2023, up 75.6 per cent on the same period the previous year. A report from the Financial Times this week also said that China’s banks are extending billions of dollars of loans to Russian banks.
The bromance is alive and well. But it is clear that Vladimir Putin needs Xi Jingping more than he needs Mr Putin.
Mr Kim would happily take the kind of bromance that Mr Putin believes he has with Mr Xi. The pair are said to have exchanged letters. In June, Mr Kim sent a message to Mr Putin marking Russia’s national day, where he said he would “hold hands” with the Russian leader and that the nation had the full support of North Korea’s people. The Kremlin said last week that Moscow intends to deepen its “mutually respectful relations” with Pyongyang.
Chris Stevenson writes:
The North Korean leader is said to be planning a possible visit to see the Russian president later this month to discuss weapons for Moscow’s war machine. Given the isolation both men face it is clear they need each other, writes Chris Stevenson
Ukraine reports frontline success, says Russians dealt a ‘good kick'
Ukraine’s military confirmed advances along the frontlines yesterday as the Russian side described “tension” in the southern region of the war-hit nation in an update yesterday evening.
“We are pressing our offensive in the Bakhmut sector and our defenders are advancing confidently metre by metre, namely Klishchivka,” Ilya Yevlash, spokesperson for Ukrainian troops in the east, told national television.
He was referring to a village located on heights south of Bakhmut, seen as critical to recapturing the city.
Russian forces had been dealt “a good kick” near the village of Novoyehorivka which halted their advance, he said.
Almost three months after Ukraine began its counteroffensive to repel Russian forces from its territory, Kyiv has reclaimed several settlements.
Several villages in a southward drive towards the Sea of Azov have been recaptured and Ukraine’s military says it is regaining ground near the eastern city of Bakhmut, seized by Russia in May after months of battles.
The spokesperson said Ukrainian troops had withstood an onslaught further north near Lyman, a town they retook last year.
Saudi Arabia, Russia plan to extend 1.3 million barrel a day oil cut through the end of the year
Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed Tuesday to extend their voluntary oil production cuts through the end of this year, trimming 1.3 million barrels of crude out of the global market and boosting energy prices.
The dual announcements from Riyadh and Moscow pushed benchmark Brent crude above $90 a barrel in trading Tuesday afternoon, a price unseen in the market since November.
The countries’ moves likely will increase the cost for motorists at gasoline pumps and put new pressure on Saudi Arabia’s relationship with the United States. President Joe Biden last year warned the kingdom there would be unspecified “consequences” for partnering with Russia on cuts as Moscow wages war on Ukraine.
More here:
Saudi Arabia and Russia have agreed to extend their voluntary oil production cuts through the end of the year
How many casualties has Russia suffered in Ukraine?
Establishing accurate data on the number of military casualties sustained since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began on 24 February 2022 is difficult for two reasons. The severity of the fighting on the ground and the fact that both sides are inclined to keep their cards close to their chests to avoid damaging morale – especially at a time when the war is entering a pivotal new stage.
The Kremlin, in particular, is unlikely to admit to high fatality rates among its troops because to do so would amount to a confession that Vladimir Putin’s spurious war to “de-Nazify” Russia’s neighbour state is not going according to plan and, in fact, represents a monumental miscalculation on the part of its leader, who is already under pressure at home over the attempted uprising by Wagner Group mercenaries.
Joe Sommerlad reports:
How many casualties has Russia suffered in Ukraine?
Reliable figures difficult to substantiate amid the fog of war
Drone warfare map reveals how Ukraine is striking Russia hundreds of miles from the frontline
As drone strikes continue to rain down on Russian soil, Vladimir Putin’s bloody war has reached his own doorstep.
The strikes are now daily and on Tuesday the Russian defence ministry said its air defence systems destroyed two drones over the Kaluga and Tver regions, which border the Moscow region, as well as one closer to the capital, over the Istra district.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the drones “were trying to carry out an attack on Moscow“ and that a consumer services facility was damaged in the Istra district, which is located some 65 km (40 miles) northwest of the Kremlin.
Read more:
Drone map reveals how Ukraine is striking Russia hundreds of miles from the frontline
Zelensky’s advisor warns attacks on Moscow ‘will increase’
