✕ Close Navalny supporters chant outside funeral service in Moscow

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Germany has been accused of leaking British military secrets to Russia from an unencrypted video call which involved details of British troops on the ground in Ukraine.

Russian media last week published an audio recording of what they said was a meeting of senior German military officials discussing weapons for Ukraine and a potential strike by Kyiv on a bridge in Crimea, as well as British operations.

The alleged leak has raised concerns with the former UK chairman of the Commons Defence Committee, MP Tobias Ellwood, saying the situation is “worrying on a number of levels”.

The Kremlin said on Monday that the purported recording showed the direct involvement of the West in the Ukraine conflict.

However, the German government vehemently rejected allegations that it was an indication that Berlin was preparing for war against Russia.

Government spokesman Wolfgang Buechner said the leak was part of Russia‘s “information war” against the West, and that the aim was to create discord within Germany.