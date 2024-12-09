Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky reveals frontline casualties as Trump calls for immediate ceasefire
US president-elect Trump meets with Zelensky at reopening of Notre Dame cathedral in Paris
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
US president-elect Donald Trump has called for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to end "the madness".
He made the comments just hours after meeting Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris for their first face-to-face talks since he won last month's US election.
"Zelensky and Ukraine would like to make a deal and stop the madness," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, adding that Kyiv had lost some 400,000 soldiers. "There should be an immediate ceasefire and negotiations should begin."
“I know Vladimir [Putin] well. This is his time to act. China can help. The World is waiting!” Trump added.
Zelensky reacted to Trump's message on Sunday saying peace was not just a piece of paper, but needed guarantees.
"When we talk about effective peace with Russia, we must first and foremost talk about effective guarantees for peace. Ukrainians want peace more than anyone else," he said on X.
It appeared Trump's figure of 400,000 Ukrainian soldiers lost in the war meant both killed and wounded. Zelensky said 43,000 soldiers had been killed in the war and that there had been 370,000 wounded soldiers.
'Reindeer' volunteers bring holiday magic to Ukrainian children living on the frontlines
Hopes for victory, a swift end to the war and prayers for their loved ones’ survival or return from Russian captivity are among the wishes scattered throughout letters sent to a volunteer group by Ukrainian children living in frontline areas.
While the volunteers, who are named reindeer after the magical beasts that pull Santa’s sleigh, cannot fulfill many of these dreams, they strive to deliver on the simpler ones, such as requests for power banks to help families endure outages, bicycles, books, and even pets.
Every winter, the volunteers travel to heavily damaged cities to deliver gifts and ensure that, despite the war, Ukrainian children can celebrate the holiday season just like their peers around the world.
This year, the group received 2,310 letters, according to project manager Inna Achkasova from the NGO Ukrainian Frontiers, who launched the St. Nicholas’ Reindeers initiative in 2015.
The children’s wishes are published on the project’s website. Donors affectionately known as magicians then choose a letter and buy the requested gift to make that child’s dreams come true. The reindeer then deliver those gifts.
'Reindeer' volunteers bring holiday magic to Ukrainian children living on the frontlines
A volunteer group is trying to fulfill the holiday dreams of thousands of children living near the frontlines in Ukraine
‘Impossible to treat’ superbugs on rise in Ukraine, scientists warn
Scientists have sounded a warning about the alarming rise of “extremely pathogenic” multi-drug resistant bacteria in war-torn Ukraine.
Researchers tested samples from 150 war-wounded people and found several types of bacteria resistant to broad-spectrum antibiotics, with six per cent resistant to all tested antibiotics.
They narrowed in on samples of the bacterium Klebsiella pneumoniae to assess if it had the ability to cause disease in a wider context.
Klebsiella causes a range of diseases like pneumonia and infections of the urinary tract, skin and wounds, and is responsible for about a fifth of all deaths attributed to drug-resistant superbugs.
‘Impossible to treat’ superbugs on rise in Ukraine, scientists warn
Bacteria exhibit extreme antibiotic resistance
Ukrainian navy says Russian-occupied gas platforms in Crimea hit by drones
Ukrainian naval drones have struck and destroyed surveillance systems on Russian-controlled gas platforms in Crimea, vice-admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa said.
“The hunt for the enemy in the Black Sea continues. The occupiers will not stay on our territory — we will get them everywhere,” Neizhpapa said on Saturday in a post on Facebook.
“Naval (drones) delivered precise strikes on Russian targets.”
Recent weeks have seen intensified attacks on Russian assets in Crimea. Strikes have targeted radar stations, and explosions were also reported in Sevastopol and near the Belbek airbase in November.
Russian troops take control of Blahodatne in eastern Ukraine
Russian forces have taken control of the settlement of Blahodatne in eastern Ukraine, Russia’s RIA state news agency reported, citing the defence ministry. The territorial capture has not been confirmed by Ukrainian military officials.
Experts monitoring the war did not confirm the Russian advancement on the battlefield. “The Russian ministry of defence (MoD) claimed on 8 December that Russian forces seized Blahodatne (south of Velyka Novosilka), but ISW has not observed confirmation of this claim,” the Institute for the Study of War said.
Russian forces control just under 20 per cent of Ukraine’s territory and have advanced through the Donetsk region over the past two months at their fastest rate since March 2022, according to open source data.
Ukraine confirms second Danish delivery of F-16s
Denmark has delivered a second batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky said over the weekend as he travelled to Paris to meet with top politicians and dignitaries.
In a message on Telegram, Mr Zelensky praised Denmark and lamented a lack of dedication from other allies.
“The first batch of planes provided by the Danes are already shooting down Russian missiles: rescuing our people and our infrastructure. Now our air shield is reinforced even further,” he said. “If all partners were so determined, we would have been able to make Russian terror impossible.”
Ukraine confirms second Danish delivery of F-16s as Zelenskyy seeks support in Paris
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Denmark has delivered a second batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine
Assad’s fall underscores Russian weakness, says Ukraine
The fall of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad underscores Russia’s weakness and inability to fight on two fronts, Ukraine‘s foreign ministry said.
Russia had bolstered Mr Assad’s government by staging air strikes against opposition targets beginning in 2015 and had operated out of two bases on Syrian territory.
But Moscow’s 33-month-old invasion of Ukraine has sapped considerable military resources.
“Events in Syria demonstrate the weakness of Putin’s regime, which is incapable of fighting on two fronts and abandons its closest allies for the sake of continued aggression against Ukraine,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Russia said earlier that Mr al-Assad had left office and departed his country after giving orders for a peaceful transfer of power, but did not say where he was now or whether the Russian military planned to stay in Syria.
The HUR intelligence directorate, posting on the Telegram app, said Russian forces in Syria “had withdrawn its warships from the naval base in Tartous which Assad had allowed Moscow to use as payment for his security”.
Trump calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine
Donald Trump has pushed Russian leader Vladimir Putin to act to reach an immediate ceasefire with Ukraine, describing it as part of his active efforts as president-elect to end the war despite being weeks from taking office.
“Zelensky and Ukraine would like to make a deal and stop the madness,” Mr Trump wrote on social media, referring to Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky.
In a television interview that aired yesterday, Mr Trump also said he would be open to reducing military aid to Ukraine and pulling the United States out of Nato. Those are two threats that have alarmed Ukraine, Nato allies and many in the US national security community.
Asked on NBC’s “Meet the Press” if he were actively working to end the nearly 3-year-old Ukraine war, Mr Trump said, “I am.”
He refused to say if he had spoken to MR Putin since winning election in November. “I don’t want to say anything about that, because I don’t want to do anything that could impede the negotiation,” the incoming US president said.
ICYMI: Canada bans more types of firearms and proposes donating guns to Ukraine
Canada has said it is outlawing another 324 firearm varieties — guns the public safety minister said belong on the battlefield, not in the hands of hunters or sport shooters.
Ottawa also said it is working with the government of Ukraine to see how the guns can be donated to support the fight against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The move follows the May 2020 ban of 1,500 makes and models of firearms, a number that grew to more than 2,000 by November of this year as new variants were identified.
US announces $1bn weapons package for Ukraine
The US will provide $988m more in longer-term weapons support to Ukraine, defence secretary Lloyd Austin said.
“The baton will soon be passed,” Austin said. “Others will decide the course ahead. And I hope that they will build on the strength that we have forged over the past four years.”
The latest package will include more drones and munitions for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS.
This package is in addition to the $725m military assistance that the US announced on Monday.
Top Estonian tech firm to test AI-guided anti-drone missiles in Ukraine
A leading Estonian defence firm has said it will start testing anti-drone missiles in Ukraine in 2025.
The tests intend to check the system’s effectiveness in real combat conditions, Frankenburg Technologies said.
Recognised as Europe’s top technology startup, Frankenburg Technologies has developed missiles to intercept Iranian Shahed dronesat altitudes of two kilometres using artificial intelligence for autonomous targeting.
“The technology is promising, and we will start testing it in Ukraine in the new year,” the company’s CEO Kusti Salm told Estonia’s public broadcaster ERR.
Production will start increase from a few dozen units per week to hundreds by the third quarter of 2025.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments