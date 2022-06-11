Ukraine news - live: Putin’s war will determine ‘future rules of this world’, says Zelensky
West should send more weapons, Ukrainian president urges
The outcome of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine will determine the future of the international order, president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned.
The Ukrainian leader said the west needed to act in its own self-interest by sending more weapons to help his country fight off the Russians.
“I am grateful for your support... but this support is not only for Ukraine, but for you as well,” he said. “It is on the battlefields of Ukraine that the future rules of this world are being decided along with the boundaries of the possible.”
The comments come as the Ukrainian ambassador in Germany said that Berlin will send seven howitzers to Ukraine later this month. Germany has previously been criticised by Kyiv for not sending heavy weapons.
In other developments on Saturday, Ukraine‘s prosecutor general confirmed the deaths of 24 more children in Mariupol, the southern port city that Russia besieged for three months before capturing it in mid-May. It added that at least 287 children have been killed during the conflict so far.
Ukrainian and British defence ministers hold ‘productive’ talks in Kyiv
Ukraine and Britain’s defence ministers met in Kyiv on Saturday.
Oleksii Reznikov thanked his British counterpart Ben Wallace for the UK’s “ironclad support to Ukraine”.
German to send howitzers to Ukraine, diplomat says
Germany will send 7 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine by the end of the month, the Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin has said.
Speaking to the Ukrainian newspaper Novoe Vremya, Andriy Melnyk said Germany is yet to give any heavy weapons to Ukraine.
Photos of the Ukraine war
Zelensky and von der Leyen hold talks in Kyiv
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is in Kyiv.
She made the journey to meet Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, with whom she will discuss Kyiv’s bid to become an EU member.
“With president Zelensky I will take stock of the joint work needed for reconstruction and of the progress made by Ukraine on its European path,” she tweeted.
Putin’s bodyguards 'collect his excrement on trips abroad and take it back to Russia with them’
My colleague Chiara Giordano reports on a bizarre story first reported by the French magazine Paris Match:
Russia claims to have shot down three Ukrainian war planes
Russia said on Saturday that it had shot down three Ukrainian fighter jets.
The Kremlin claimed its soldiers successfully targeted two MiG-29 planes in the Mikolayiv region and one Su-25 fighter jet in Kharkiv province.
Ukraine has not commented on the claim.
Ukraine will ‘definitely prevail’, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine will “definitely prevail” against Russia.
Speaking from Kyiv on Saturday, the Ukrainian president said Moscow was responsible for the “acute and severe” global food crisis.
Million of tonnes of Ukrainian grain cannot be exported around the world because Russia is blockading Ukraine’s ports.
Russia troop losses
The Ukrainian army claims that more than 32,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since Vladimir Putin launched his invasion on 24 February.
Although the actual death toll is disputed, western military analysts agree that Moscow has suffered significant losses.
The British defence minister Ben Wallace said as many as 15,000 Russian troops died in the first two months of the war.
Ukraine confirms deaths of 24 more children in Mariupol
Ukraine has learned about the deaths of 24 more children in Mariupol earlier in the war, the prosecutor general’s office has said.
Mariupol was captured by Russia last month after three months of constant shelling, which destroyed most of the city.
“During the recording of criminal offences, it has become known that 24 more children died in Mariupol, Donetsk region, as a result of the indiscriminate shelling by the Russian military,” the office said.
“These figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories,” it added.
At least 287 children have died since the start of the Russian invasion, according to Kyiv.
