✕ Close Ukrainian soldiers describe what life is like in the trenches

The outcome of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine will determine the future of the international order, president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned.

The Ukrainian leader said the west needed to act in its own self-interest by sending more weapons to help his country fight off the Russians.

“I am grateful for your support... but this support is not only for Ukraine, but for you as well,” he said. “It is on the battlefields of Ukraine that the future rules of this world are being decided along with the boundaries of the possible.”

The comments come as the Ukrainian ambassador in Germany said that Berlin will send seven howitzers to Ukraine later this month. Germany has previously been criticised by Kyiv for not sending heavy weapons.

In other developments on Saturday, Ukraine‘s prosecutor general confirmed the deaths of 24 more children in Mariupol, the southern port city that Russia besieged for three months before capturing it in mid-May. It added that at least 287 children have been killed during the conflict so far.