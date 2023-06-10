Ukraine-Russia war – latest: Putin reveals when nuclear weapons will be deployed to Belarus
Russian leader tells ally storage facilities will be ready within a month
Ukraine: Soviet-era dam destroyed near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Vladimir Putin has announced Russia will start deploying tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus next month – Moscow’s first move of such bombs outside Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union.
The Russian president said the weapons would be deployed after special storage facilities are ready in just under a month’s time.
It comes after he, last month, announced he wanted to deploy tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, in an apparent warning to Nato over its support for Ukraine.
“Everything is going according to plan,” Mr Putin told his ally and Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko.
“Preparation of the relevant facilities ends on July 7-8, and we will immediately begin activities related to the deployment of appropriate types of weapons on your territory,” he said, according to a Kremlin transcript of his remarks.
Earlier, Ukraine‘s domestic security service said it had intercepted a telephone call proving a Russian “sabotage group” blew up the Kakhovka hydroelectric station and dam in southern Ukraine. The destruction of the facility on Tuesday unleashed mass flooding, forcing thousands of residents to flee and wreaking environmental havoc.
Five dead and 13 missing due to floods after Kakhovka dam destruction, Ukrainian authorities claim
At least five people in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts were killed, and 13 more were missing yesterday, according to Ukrainian officials.
Ukraine’s interior ministry reported that dozens of settlements on both banks of the Dnipro River are flooded.
The ministry said, four of the five victims died in southern Kherson Oblast, where 48 settlements have been flooded, including 34 on the Ukraine-controlled west bank of the Dnipro River and 14 on the Russian-occupied east bank, the Kyiv Independent reported.
Mykolaiv Oblast police chief reported on 8 June that another victim died in the neighbouring Mykolaiv Oblast, where 23 settlements have been flooded.
Over 130 explosions recorded across Sumy Oblast, Ukraine authorities claim
Russian forces attacked seven communities in Sumy Oblast yesterday, the military administration of the region stated on Telegram.
According to officials, Russian forces targeted the communities of Velyka Pysarivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Myropillia, Shalyhyne, Yunakivka, and Novoslobidske, according to Kyiv Independent.
A total of 133 explosions were recorded across the seven communities.
One local was reportedly injured in the Yunakivka community. The attacks also damaged a residential building, an outbuilding, and a garage in the same community.
Russian ambassador to the US says Washington not looking for ‘diplomatic settlement of the conflict’
Russian ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov stated yesterday that the US does not intend to look for ways to a diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported.
Speaking about the next US package of military assistance to the Kyiv authorities, he said: “The United States continues to pump up its wards with new batches of deadly weapons. The appropriations for these purposes of such impressive financial resources indicate one thing: Washington does not intend to look for ways to a diplomatic settlement of the conflict.”
He added that Washington “did nothing to bring the regime of [Volodymyr] Zelensky to the negotiating table”.
He continued: “On the contrary, they are methodically pushing their puppets to continue sacrificing human lives in the name of the extravagant goal of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia. It is impossible for Washington to retreat from this task. At stake is the reputation of the country’s leadership, which has chosen the path of war, and not diplomatic solutions.”
Ukraine faces ‘hugely worse’ humanitarian situation after dam rupture, UN aid chief says
The humanitarian situation in Ukraine is “hugely worse” than before the Kakhovka dam collapsed, the UN’s top aid official warned yesterday.
Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths said an “extraordinary” 700,000 people are in need of drinking water and warned that the ravages of flooding in one of the world’s most important breadbaskets will almost inevitably lead to lower grain exports, higher food prices around the world, and less to eat for millions in need.
“This is a viral problem,” he said in an interview with Associated Press. “But the truth is this is only the beginning of seeing the consequences of this act.”
US ambassador to UN ‘gravely concerned’ by growing military cooperation between Russia and Iran
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the United Nations says she is “gravely concerned by the growing military cooperation between Russia and Iran” and called for an investigation into Iran’s transfer of attack drones to Russia.
“I am gravely concerned by the growing military cooperation between Russia and Iran which continues to enable Russia’s prosecution of its brutal war against Ukraine,” Ms Thomas-Greenfield said.
She says Russia and Iran are both violating UN Security Council Resolution.
She cited information released by the US earlier Friday which documented how Iran “has provided Russia with hundreds of one-way attack UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles], as well as UAV production-related equipment.” The ambassador said Russia has been using these UAVs in recent weeks to unleash missile strikes on Kyiv and "terrorize Ukrainian civilians.”
The White House claimed yesterday that Russia has received hundreds of drones from Iran to attack Ukraine.
Citing newly declassified information, the White House said the drones or Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles [UAVs], were built in Iran, shipped across the Caspian Sea and then used by Russian forces against Ukraine.
The White House claimed yesterday that Russia has received hundreds of drones from Iran to attack Ukraine.
Citing newly declassified information, the White House said the drones or Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles [UAVs], were built in Iran, shipped across the Caspian Sea and then used by Russian forces against Ukraine.
“Russia has been using Iranian UAVs in recent weeks to strike Kyiv and terrorise the Ukrainian population, and the Russia-Iran military partnership appears to be deepening,” White House spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.
“We are also concerned that Russia is working with Iran to produce Iranian UAVs from inside Russia.”
Mr Kirby also said that the US had information that Russia was receiving materials from Iran required to build a drone manufacturing plant that could be fully operational early next year.
“We are releasing satellite imagery of the planned location of this UAV manufacturing plant in Russia’s Alabuga Special Economic Zone.”
Russia claims it blew up advanced Ukrainian tank, but video shows its helicopter attacked a tractor
A grainy black-and-white gunsight video Russia released this week to bolster a claim its military blew up some of Ukraine’s most fearsome tanks actually documented the destruction of a tractor, according to a visual analysis by The Associated Press.
The Russian Embassy in Washington announced Monday on Twitter its forces had “annihilated” eight German-made Leopard tanks, among the most advanced and powerful weapons NATO countries have provided to Ukraine. The Russian Ministry of Defense then posted a video Tuesday on the social media network Telegram with text saying it showed “footage of the destruction of foreign armoured vehicles, including Leopard tanks.”
Michael Biesecker has the full story:
‘We will continue to help the Ukrainians whose lives were thrown into turmoil’, says Scotland Office minister of £150m housing fund
A UK government fund of £150 million to help Ukrainians into their own homes and to continue sponsorship arrangements has been announced.
In Scotland, more than 24,000 displaced Ukrainians have arrived through an individual sponsor or the Scottish Government’s super-sponsor scheme.
Thousands remain in temporary accommodation while waiting for a permanent home.
Scotland Office minister John Lamont said: “The UK has a long, proud history of helping those fleeing danger or persecution and we will continue to help the Ukrainians whose lives were thrown into turmoil when Russia illegally invaded their country.
“Today’s announcement of a further £30 million for Scotland to help rehome people from Ukraine brings a welcome boost to the great effort already made.
“I want to thank everyone who has helped support Ukraine for more than a year now, including all those who have helped Ukrainian refugees make new lives in Scotland.”
Petro Rewko, of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain, said his organisation welcomes the funding commitment during “difficult economic times”.
He added: “Ukrainians everywhere are grateful to the government and the British people for opening their homes and hearts to Ukrainians fleeing their homes as a result of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.”
A UK government fund of £150 million to help Ukrainians into their own homes and to continue sponsorship arrangements has been announced.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, more than 124,000 people have arrived in the UK under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.
The new money will go to councils to help Ukrainian families into private rented accommodation and find work.
It will also go towards continuing sponsorship arrangements, as many guests are in their second year in the UK.
The funding is being divided according to the number of Ukrainians in each nation - England will receive around £109 million, Scotland £30 million, Wales £8 million and Northern Ireland £2 million.
Those hosting Ukrainians will continue to receive a monthly £350 thank-you payment during guests’ first 12 months, rising to £500 a month during the following year.
In March, the Red Cross warned many Ukrainians are staying in “inappropriate” accommodation.
UK housing minister Felicity Buchan said: “The UK has an honourable tradition of offering shelter to those fleeing the horrors of war.
“Thanks to the extraordinary generosity of hosts in this country, over 124,000 Ukrainians have now found safety in the UK.
“Sadly, the fighting in Ukraine shows no sign of ending soon, so we are appealing for more people to become hosts while providing councils with this additional funding to support guests into long-term housing.”
Iran is providing Russia with materials to build a drone manufacturing plant near Moscow, according to a newly-declassified US intelligence report released by the White House on Friday.
The plant in the Alabuga special economic zone several hundred miles east of the Russian capital will be used to counter Ukraine’s latest offensive and could be operational early next year, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.
The White House released declassified satellite imagery from April of the industrial location where it believes the plant “will probably be built.”
Bevan Hurley reports:
