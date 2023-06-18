✕ Close Drone footage shows scale of destruction in Odesa after Russian strike

Two new investigations add to the body of evidence suggesting Russia was responsible for the destruction of the Soviet-era New Kahkovka dam in Ukraine earlier this month.

A team of international legal experts assisting Ukraine’s prosecutors in their investigation said in preliminary findings on Friday it was “highly likely” the collapse in Ukraine’s Kherson region was caused by explosives planted by Russians.

And an investigation published by the New York Times described the destruction of the dam – which was controlled by Russia at the time – as an “inside job”.

Meanwhile on Sunday morning Ukraine’s military said it had destroyed a “very significant” Russian ammunition depot in the Kherson region.

And Russia’s defence minister has admitted that his military is suffering a shortage of tanks. Sergei Shoigu called for more tanks to be manufactured "to meet the needs of Russian forces" in Ukraine, with Kyiv having launched a counteroffensive involving Western tanks and weapons.

Ukraine’s deputy defence minister, Hanna Maliar, said on Saturday that Kyiv’s forces were making progress – or having “registered tactical successes” as she put it – in the southern Zaporizhzhia region.