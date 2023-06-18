Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin’s casualties at highest level since battle for Bakhmut, UK says
UK says both sides suffering high number of military casualties
Drone footage shows scale of destruction in Odesa after Russian strike
Russia has suffered its highest losses since the peak of the battle for Bakhmut in March, British officials said on Sunday.
The UK military said both sides are suffering high numbers of military casualties as Ukraine fights to dislodge the Kremlin's forces from occupied areas in the early stages of its counter-offensive.
According to British intelligence, the most intense fighting has centred on the southeastern Zaporizhzhia province, around Bakhmut and further west in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk province.
While the update reported that Ukraine was on the offensive in these areas and had "made small advances," it said that Russian forces were conducting "relatively effective defensive operations" in Ukraine's south.
The Ukrainian military said in a regular update Sunday morning that over the previous 24 hours, Russia had carried out 43 airstrikes, four missile strikes and 51 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.
According to the statement by the General Staff, Russia continues to concentrate its efforts on offensive operations in Ukraine's industrial east, focusing attacks around Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Lyman in Donetsk province, with 26 combat clashes taking place.
Ukraine's Zelenskiy: 'very effective' repelling of assaults near Avdiivka in east
President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday praised Ukrainian forces for their “very effective” repelling of enemy assaults near Avdiivka, one of the focal points of fighting in the east.
“The Avdiivka sector is very effective in repelling assaults,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.
The head of the military administration in Avdiivka, a mining town shattered by months of fighting, told national television that Ukrainian forces had advanced about one km (two-thirds of a mile) around the town over the past two weeks.
In his remarks, Mr Zelensky also said the Tavria, or southern front, was “the most brutal” and expressed gratitude to soldiers fighting there and elsewhere. Ukrainian military officials have noted progress in advances of troops on the southern front.
Latest pictures from Donetsk front line
ICYMI: Rishi Sunak calls on private firms to step up support to boost economic recovery for Ukraine
Rishi Sunak will call on businesses and investors to “match Ukraine’s bravery on the battlefield” by stepping up support for the country’s economic recovery.
The prime minister will urge the private sector to “help the country rebuild and recover” in an effort to create a “financially stronger, technologically advanced Ukraine”.
Mr Sunak will address more than 1,000 foreign dignitaries from 61 states at the Ukraine Recovery Conference next week – the largest international conference to be hosted by the UK this year.
Archie Mitchell reports:
Rishi Sunak calls on private firms to step up support for Ukraine
The prime minister will address more than 1,000 foreign dignitaries from 61 states at the Ukraine Recovery Conference
Voices: People say Ukraine will never recover. They’re wrong
From Bakhmut to Mariupol entire cityscapes have been devastated. But history also tells us that a durable peace is much likelier where planning for recovery begins early, writes Patrick Watt, chief executive of Christian Aid.
People say Ukraine will never recover. This is how we prove them wrong | Patrick Watt
From Bakhmut to Mariupol entire cityscapes have been devastated. But history also tells us that a durable peace is much likelier where planning for recovery begins early, writes Patrick Watt, chief executive of Christian Aid
Both sides suffer heavy casualties as Ukraine strikes back against Russia, UK assessment says
Russia and Ukraine are suffering high numbers of military casualties as Ukraine fights to dislodge the Kremlin’s forces from occupied areas in the early stages of its counteroffensive, British officials said Sunday.
Russian losses are probably at their highest level since the peak of the battle for Bakhmut in March, UK military officials said in their regular assessment.
According to British intelligence, the most intense fighting has centered on the southeastern Zaporizhzhia province, around Bakhmut and further west in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk province.
While the update reported that Ukraine was on the offensive in these areas and had “made small advances,” it said that Russian forces were conducting “relatively effective defensive operations” in Ukraine’s south.
The Ukrainian military said in a regular update Sunday morning that over the previous 24 hours Russia had carried out 43 airstrikes, four missile strikes and 51 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.
According to the statement by the General Staff, Russia continues to concentrate its efforts on offensive operations in Ukraine’s industrial east, focusing attacks around Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Lyman in Donetsk province, with 26 combat clashes taking place.
Both sides suffer heavy casualties as Ukraine strikes back against Russia, UK assessment says
Russia and Ukraine are suffering high numbers of military casualties as Ukraine fights to dislodge the Kremlin’s forces from occupied areas in the early stages of its counteroffensive, British officials said Sunday.
Russian losses are probably at their highest level since the peak of the battle for Bakhmut in March, U.K. military officials said in their regular assessment.
According to British intelligence, the most intense fighting has centered on the southeastern Zaporizhzhia province, around Bakhmut and further west in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk province. While the update reported that Ukraine was on the offensive in these areas and had “made small advances,” it said that Russian forces were conducting “relatively effective defensive operations” in Ukraine’s south.
Read the full story:
Both sides suffer heavy casualties as Ukraine strikes back against Russia, UK assessment says
British officials say Russia and Ukraine are suffering high numbers of military casualties as Ukraine fights to dislodge the Kremlin’s forces from occupied areas in the early stages of its counteroffensive
Watch: Putin holds up 'draft peace agreement' with Ukraine
Russia says it repels Ukrainian attacks on three sections of front line
Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday its forces had repelled a series of Ukrainian attacks across three sections of the front line, where it said Ukraine was pressing most actively in the Zaporizhzhia region.
The battlefield reports could not be independently verified.
The statement did not mention the settlement of Piatykhatky in Zaporizhzhia region, which a Russian-installed official said earlier had been taken by Ukraine.
Watch: Putin claims to show off ‘draft peace agreement’ with Ukraine
A new clip has emerged of Vladimir Putin showing African leaders what he claims to be a ‘draft peace agreement’ with Ukraine.
The Russian president claimed that Ukraine had allegedly ‘refused to sign it’ so it was ‘thrown into the rubbish heap of history’.
“This draft of the treaty was initialed by the leader of the negotiation group from Kyiv. He put his signature. There it exists,” he told the room, holding up the document.
“Where are the guarantees that they will not renounce any other agreements in the future?”
Kyiv has not commented on the footage.
Putin shows off what he claims is ‘draft peace agreement’ with Ukraine
A new clip has emerged of Vladimir Putin showing African leaders what he claims to be a ‘draft peace agreement’ with Ukraine. The Russian president claimed that Ukraine had allegedly ‘refused to sign it’ so it was ‘thrown into the rubbish heap of history’. “This draft of the treaty was initialed by the leader of the negotiation group from Kyiv. He put his signature. There it exists,” he told the room, holding up the document. “Where are the guarantees that they will not renounce any other agreements in the future?” Kyiv has not commented on the footage.
Europe to accelerate arms shipments to Ukraine - EU industry chief
The European Union is speeding up arms deliveries to Ukraine in support of the country's counter offensive against Russian forces, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said on Sunday in an interview with the French daily Le Parisien.
"We are going to step up our efforts to deliver arms and ammunition-- this is a war of high intensity in which they play a crucial role," Breton said, citing a pledge to supply a million high-calibre weapons over the next 12 months.
"We are preparing for the war to last several more months, or even longer," he added.
Ukraine launched a counteroffensive earlier this month to retake territory from Russian forces, and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last Thursday urged Kyiv's allies to "dig deep" to provide more arms and ammunition.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies