Ukrainian troops continue moving forward in Bakhmut, says minister
Ukraine: Soviet-era dam destroyed near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Ukraine said on Monday its troops had recaptured a fourth village from Russian forces in a cluster of settlements in the southeast, a day after reporting the first small gains of its long-anticipated counteroffensive.
Ukraine’s deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar posted a photo showing soldiers hoisting the Ukrainian flag at what she said was the village of Storozheve in Donetsk, and thanked the 35th Separate Brigade of Marines for liberating it. Reuters confirmed the location of the footage.
Kyiv said on Sunday its forces had liberated three villages - Blahodatne, Neskuchne and Makarivka.
Yesterday, Kyiv’s forces were pictured hoisting the Ukrainian flag at a building in the village of Blahodatne in Donetsk region and posing with their unit’s flag in the adjacent village of Neskuchne.
Volodymyr Zelensky praised Ukrainian troops last night and said: “Of course, I am thankful to our soldiers for this day”.
The long-expected counteroffensive was indirectly confirmed by Vladimir Putin on Friday, who said that a Ukrainian military push was underway, but had failed to breach Russian defensive lines and taken heavy casualties.
Ukraine claims to have recaptured four villages from Russia in what would be the first territorial gains of its long-awaited counteroffensive.
About a week after Ukrainian forces began advancing at various points along the frontline, Kyiv said it liberated three villages on Sunday in the southeast of the country. Unverified footage showed Kyiv’s forces hoisting the Ukrainian flag at a building in the village of Blahodatne in Donetsk region and posing with their unit’s flag in the adjacent village of Neskuchne.
Then on Monday a photo shared by Ukraine’s deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar showed soldiers hoisting the country’s yellow and blue flag at what she claimed was the village of Storozheve in Donetsk, as she thanked the 35th Separate Brigades of Marines for liberating the settlement.
Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukrainian ‘counteroffensive operations’ have started
Russia says it repelled Ukrainian offensives in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia regions
Russia’s defence ministry said on Monday it had repelled attempted offensives by Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions and had hit targets with sea-launched high-precision missile strikes.
Reuters was not immediately able to verify the battlefield reports.
Russia said its forces had launched a strike on Ukrainian army reserve locations using long-range precision weaponry, launched from the sea.
Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine and Zaporizhzhia to its southwest are among five regions, including the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, that Moscow claims to have annexed from Ukraine.
US decides to rejoin UNESCO and pay back dues, to counter Chinese influence
U.N. cultural and scientific agency UNESCO announced Monday that the United States plans to rejoin — and pay more than $600 million in back dues — after a decade-long dispute sparked by the organisation’s move to include Palestine as a member.
U.S. officials say the decision to return was motivated by concern that China is filling the gap left by the U.S. in UNESCO policymaking, notably in setting standards for artificial intelligence and technology education around the world.
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard Verma submitted a letter last week to UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay formalising the plan to rejoin.
Under the plan, the U.S. government would pay its 2023 dues plus $10 million in bonus contributions this year earmarked for Holocaust education, preserving cultural heritage in Ukraine, journalist safety, and science and technology education in Africa, Verma’s letter says.
Russia says Ukrainian offensives continued in south Donetsk region
Russia’s defence ministry on Monday said Ukrainian forces had attempted to press their offensives in the south of the Donetsk region in the last 24 hours, Russian news agencies reported.
Reuters was not immediately able to verify the battlefield reports.
In pictures: Deminers find wreckage of retrieved S-300 rocket following Kakhovka dam destruction
Deminers have been pictured touching the wreckage of a retrieved S-300 rocket, which fell a few months ago in the Dnipro river and became visible after water level sharply dropped following the Kakhovka dam destruction.
The critical Soviet-era Nova Kakhovka dam, which lies along the Dnipro river in Russia-held Kherson, was blown up on Tuesday and collapsed soon after, sending water gushing into nearby villages and towns in the region with a 42,000-strong population.
Swiss websites hit by DDoS attack ahead of Zelensky video address
Swiss authorities said that several government websites were targeted in a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack on Monday that was claimed by pro-Russian hackers.
The attack comes as the Swiss parliament prepares for a video address by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky scheduled for Thursday and coincides with a national holiday in Russia.
Switzerland’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said that “various websites of the Federal Administration and enterprises affiliated with the Confederation were unavailable” in the wake of the attack, claimed by the NoName hacking group.
“The NCSC is analysing the attack together with the administrative units concerned and defining appropriate measures,” it said in a statement.
The NCSC, which did not link Zelensky’s upcoming address to the attack, said the NoName group had also been behind a separate attack against the Swiss parliament’s website last week.
In a post on the Telegram messenger service, the group said the attack against the parliament’s website last week had been carried out to “thank Swiss Russophobes” for adopting another EU sanctions package against Moscow.
The group, which pledged to continue defending Russian interests “on the information front,” added it had taken down the websites of Switzerland’s justice ministry and police.
From GPS-guided bombs to electronic warfare, Russia improves its weaponry in Ukraine
Ukrainian troops are probing Russian defenses as spring gives way to a second summer of fighting, and Kyiv‘s forces are facing an enemy that has made mistakes and suffered setbacks in the 15-month-old war. But analysts say Moscow also has learned from those blunders and improved its weapons and skills.
Russia has built heavily fortified defenses along the 1,000-kilometer (600-mile) front line, honed its electronic weapons to reduce Ukraine’s edge in combat drones, and turned heavy bombs from its massive Cold-War-era arsenal into precision-guided gliding munitions capable of striking targets without putting its warplanes at risk.
In pictures: Local residents are evacuated following Nova Kakhovka dam breach
Local residents have been pictured boarding evacuation trains after following last week’s breach of the Nova Kakhovka dam.
The critical Soviet-era Nova Kakhovka dam, which lies along the Dnipro river in Russia-held Kherson, was blown up on Tuesday and collapsed soon after, sending water gushing into nearby villages and towns in the region with a 42,000-strong population.
The UN said the collapse will have “catastrophic” and “far-reaching consequences” for thousands of people with the loss of homes, food, safe water and livelihoods even as Russia and Ukraine traded accusations over the incident.
Pakistan welcomes first shipment of discounted crude from Russia
The Pakistani government on Monday welcomed the arrival of the first shipment of discounted crude from Russia under a key deal between Islamabad and Moscow.
Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif hailed it as a “fulfilment of promises” to the nation while Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted that it marked a “true service” for the people.
The cargo was being unloaded in the port city of Karachi, the country’s main hub for imports.
Cash-strapped Pakistan had been in talks with Russia to import discounted crude since February 2022, when former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan visited Moscow to meet President Vladimir Putin.
Mr Khan’s visit coincided with the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - a visit that at the time strained relations between Pakistan and the United States.
Moscow has since grappled with Western sanctions over the war, rerouting much of its supply to India, China and other Asian countries at discounted prices after Western customers shunned it in response to the invasion.
Pakistan’s deputy oil minister, Musadiq Malik, told the Geo news TV that Islamabad had initially signed an agreement with Russia for the purchase of 100,000 tonnes of oil, which is supposed to arrive in two ships. The first vessel with the crude arrived in Karachi on Sunday.
The size of its cargo load was not immediately known.
He did not share any details about the price of Russian oil, saying only that Pakistan will try to ensure a steady import with the expectations that prices at the pump will decrease.
“If we start getting one-third of our crude oil from Russia, then there will be a big difference in prices and its effect will reach people’s pockets,” Mr Malik said.
Chechen force signs contract with Russia's defence ministry that Wagner's Prigozhin refused
Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Monday it has signed a contract with the Akhmat group of Chechen special forces, a day after Russia’s powerful mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin refused to do so.
The signing followed an order that all “volunteer units” should sign contracts by 1 July, bringing them under the control of defence minister Sergei Shoigu as Moscow tries to assert its control over private armies fighting on its behalf in Ukraine.
In return, volunteer fighters would get the same benefits and protections as regular troops, including support for them and their families if they are wounded or killed.
Prigozhin, who has waged a running feud with the defence ministry and accused it of failing to provide adequate ammunition supplies to his Wagner mercenaries in Ukraine, said on Sunday he would refuse to sign any such contract.
He said that Shoigu “cannot properly manage military formations”.
The contract the defence ministry signed on Monday was with the Akhmat paramilitary group that has often been called the private army of Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of Russia’s Chechnya region.
Unlike Prigozhin, Kadyrov has recently refrained from criticising the defence ministry. Members of the two groups have openly sparred, with one of Kadyrov’s close allies on Thursday casting Prigozhin as a blogger who yells all the time about problems.
Akhmat commander Apty Alaudinov, who took part in the signing of the contract, said the unit has “prepared and sent tens of thousands of volunteers” to Ukraine in the past 15 months.
Moscow said on Friday that the Akhmat forces were waging an offensive near the town of Maryinka, in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk.
“I think this is a very good thing,” Alaudinov was quoted as saying by the defence ministry’s website after signing the deal.
Russia’s deputy chief of the general staff, Colonel General Alexei Kim, said after signing the agreement with the Chechens that he hoped other volunteer units would follow suit.
