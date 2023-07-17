✕ Close Belarus claims Wagner mercenary forces are training its troops

Officials closed roads leading to the Kerch Bridge linking Russia and the Crimean peninsula in the early hours today citing an “emergency situation” amid multiple reports of explosions.

There was no immediate confirmation of an attack on the bridge, a critical supply route of munitions for Russian fighters in Ukraine, but it has been struck at least once previously since Vladimir Putin’s invasion began more than 500 days ago.

Preliminary visuals of the lit-up Kerch Bridge on social media appeared to show a portion had been damaged. Russian military bloggers reported two missile strikes on the overpass.

The RBC-Ukraine news agency said explosions were heard on the bridge.

The bridge suffered a powerful blast in October last year, killing three people, which Mr Putin called a “terrorist attack” orchestrated by the Ukrainian security services.

Kyiv has never claimed responsibility for attacks outside its soil but Volodymyr Zelensky indirectly suggested that his country was responsible for the attack as he listed it as one of his army’s “successes” in 2022.