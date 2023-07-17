Ukraine-Russia war – latest: Explosions reported on Crimean bridge amid ‘emergency situation’
Two missile strikes reported on Kerch Bridge, a critical supply route for Putin’s troops
Officials closed roads leading to the Kerch Bridge linking Russia and the Crimean peninsula in the early hours today citing an “emergency situation” amid multiple reports of explosions.
There was no immediate confirmation of an attack on the bridge, a critical supply route of munitions for Russian fighters in Ukraine, but it has been struck at least once previously since Vladimir Putin’s invasion began more than 500 days ago.
Preliminary visuals of the lit-up Kerch Bridge on social media appeared to show a portion had been damaged. Russian military bloggers reported two missile strikes on the overpass.
The RBC-Ukraine news agency said explosions were heard on the bridge.
The bridge suffered a powerful blast in October last year, killing three people, which Mr Putin called a “terrorist attack” orchestrated by the Ukrainian security services.
Kyiv has never claimed responsibility for attacks outside its soil but Volodymyr Zelensky indirectly suggested that his country was responsible for the attack as he listed it as one of his army’s “successes” in 2022.
Why is Kerch bridge important for Russia in war with Ukraine
The Kerch Bridge has been a sensitive and potentially strategic target ever since the start of the Ukraine war, with at least one previous successful attack and several reported attempts taking place.
The bridge is crucial for the supply of fuel, food and other products to Crimea, where the port of Sevastopol is the historic home base of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.
It also became a major supply route for Russian forces deeper in Ukraine after Moscow invaded its neighbour last February, sending forces from Crimea to seize most of southern Ukraine’s Kherson region and some of the adjoining Zaporizhzhia province.
The 19km (12 mile) bridge, also known as the Crimea Bridge or the Kerch Strait Bridge, is the only direct land link between Russia and the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
Two 3am attacks on Crimean bridge, traffic suspended
At least two missile strikes have been reported on the Kerch Bridge, at 3.04am and 3.20am, by Russia’s Grey Zone channel, a heavily followed Telegram channel affiliated with the Wagner mercenary group.
The Independent has not verified these reports.
Russia-backed governor Sergei Aksyonov and the governor of the Krasnodar region, Veniamin Kondratyev, said they have set up operational headquarters in their regions to address the “emergency situation” on the bridge.
Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Odesa military administration, posted a photo on his Telegram of what seemed to be the outline of the bridge in the distance, broken in the middle.
It was not immediately clear what the incident on the bridge would mean for the UN-brokered deal that allows the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain. The deal is due to expire today and was still in limbo as of Sunday night.
Second attempt to strike Kerch Bridge in 10 days leaves it damaged
Less than 10 days ago, Russian-installed authorities in the Crimean peninsula confirmed a cruise missile was shot down near the city of Kerch, briefly suspending the traffic on the flyover connecting the annexed region to Russia.
The interception of the missile by Russian air defences didn’t result in any damage or casualties, the Moscow-appointed governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, had said.
Officials in Russian regions and Moscow-appointed authorities in Crimea, which was illegally annexed in 2014, have regularly reported explosions, drone strikes, and even cross-border raids by Ukrainian saboteurs. Kyiv has never openly taken responsibility for these attacks.
Russia reports intercepting a missile over annexed Crimea and briefly halts traffic on key bridge
Russian-installed authorities in the Crimean peninsula have reported shooting down a cruise missile near the city of Kerch and briefly suspending traffic on the Kerch bridge that links the annexed territory to Russia
Residents asked not to travel on Crimean Bridge amid ‘emergency'
Russian-installed governor Sergei Aksyonov asked people to refrain from travelling on the Crimean Bridge connecting the peninsula to Russia this morning, after reporting earlier an “emergency situation” on the bridge.
The RBC-Ukraine news agency had earlier reported that explosions were heard on the bridge.
Traffic was stopped at the Russian-built Crimean Bridge linking the Crimean peninsula to the Russian region of Krasnodar due to “an emergency” situation, Mr Aksyonov wrote on Telegram earlier today.
He did not provide any further detail.
Moscow takes shares of Danone and Carlsberg subsidiaries
Russia has seized control of French yoghurt maker Danone’s subsidiary in the country along with beer maker Carlsberg’s stake in a local brewer.
The insight was confirmed in a decree signed by Putin on Sunday.
In the memo, Danone Russia and Baltika Breweries were said to be put under “temporary management” of government property agency Rosimushchestvo.
Wagner fighters arrive in Central African Republic
Hundreds of “experienced” Wagner fighters have arrived in the Central African Republic to secure a referendum, according to a Russian private security company.
The Officers’ Union for International Security (OUIS) on Telegram on Sunday: “Another plane has arrived in Bangui with instructors to work in the Central African Republic [CAR].”
The arrival is in anticipation of the constitutional referendum scheduled for 30 July.
OUIS is a front company for the Wagner Group in CAR, according to the United States.
It is believed to be run by Russian Alexandre Ivanov, who was sanctioned by the in January.
Russia’s security woes after Wagner mutiny
The UK’s Ministry of Defence has said Russia’s security apparatus entered a period of negotiation after the Wagner Group mutiny.
It also claimed an interim arrangement for the future of the group had started to form.
The ministry explained its analysis posted on Sunday.
“On 12 July 2023, the Russian MoD announced that Wagner had handed over 2000 pieces of military equipment, including tanks. As of 15 July 2023, at least a small contingent of Wagner fighters have arrived at a camp in Belarus,” the post read.
“Concurrently, some Wagner-associated social media groups have resumed activity, with a focus on highlighting the group’s activities in Africa.
“Based on recent announcements by Russian officials, the state is likely prepared to accept Wagner’s aspirations to maintain its extensive presence on the continent.”
Zelenskyy pays tribute to Ukraine’s sovereignty anniversary
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has marked the 33rd anniversary of the Declaration of the Soverign State of Ukraine.
The Ukraine President made the acknowledgement in his nightly address and detailed the events of 16 July 1990.
On the date, a document decreed Ukraine would have its own laws separate from the former USSR along with its own army, currency and bank.
He went on to say the country “will never give up its sovereignty”.
“Whatever the Russian terror may be Ukrainian freedom will still be preserved and will still prevail,” he added. “Every year Ukraine will get stronger,” Mr Zelenskyy said.
Underwater drones used in Crimea attack as Putin threatens ‘reciprocal action’
Russia’s defence ministry said its forces had prevented Ukraine from attacking the Black Sea port of Sevastopol on Sunday, destroying seven aerial and two underwater drones.
“This morning, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by seven unmanned aerial vehicles and two unmanned underwater vehicles on objects on the territory of the Crimean Peninsula near the city of Sevastopol was thwarted,” the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.
There were no casualties and no damage, the ministry added.
It said that two aerial drones were shot down over the Black Sea at a great distance from the coastline, while five were intercepted by Russia’s electronic warfare forces.
Two unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV), known as underwater drones were discovered in the northern part of the Black Sea, and destroyed by fire, the ministry said.
Earlier, Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, said on the Telegram messaging app that the attacks were over the harbour of Sevastopol and the city’s Balaklava, Khersones districts.
Maritime transport, including passenger ferries, was suspended for several hours early on Sunday, the city’s Moscow-backed transport authorities said on their Telegram channel.
There was no immediate comment from Ukraine on the attack on Sevastopol, a port in the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
It comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published on Sunday that Moscow has a “sufficient stockpile” of cluster munitions.
He warned that the country “reserves the right to take reciprocal action” if Ukraine uses the controversial weapons.
In his first comments on the delivery of cluster munitions to Ukraine from the US, Mr Putin said that Russia has not used cluster bombs in the war with Ukraine so far.
But the use of cluster bombs by both Russia and Ukraine has been widely documented, including by The Associated Press and international humanitarian organisations, and cluster rounds have been found in the aftermath of Russian strikes.
“Until now, we have not done this, we have not used it, and we have not had such a need,” Mr Putin said.
Rossiya TV reporter Pavel Zarubin published excerpts of the interview to his Telegram channel on Sunday before a scheduled broadcast on Sunday night.
Russian official says Ukraine shelled border town
Ukraine has issued no immediate comment after governor of Russia’s Belgorod region said forces had shelled the Russian town of Shebekino near the Ukrainian border with Grad missiles, killing a woman riding her bike.
The country almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia. Reuters was not able to verify what happened.
Vyacheslav Gladkov, Belgorod’s governor, said the Grad missiles had struck a market area, damaging a building and two cars.
“To much grief, one person was killed - a woman was riding a bicycle on the pavement at the time of the shelling. Injuries she received from shrapnel were incompatible with life,” Gladkov said on the Telegram messaging app.
He said Ukrainian shelling of two other Belgorod settlements on Sunday caused no casualties but damaged three homes in Gorkovsky, and warehouses, a fence, a water tower and a power line at an agricultural enterprise in Ilek-Penkovka.
The Grad (Hail) weapons system is a truck-mounted multiple rocket launcher used by both Ukrainian and Russian forces. Its use against civilian areas is regarded as a war crime by human rights activists.
The town of Shebekino, about 5 km from the Ukrainian border, has been repeatedly targeted by what Russia says is indiscriminate shelling by Ukraine’s armed forces.
Kyiv has accused Russian forces of indiscriminately shelling its civilian areas too. Both sides deny targeting civilians.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies