Russia has carried out preventive strikes after what Moscow called a Ukrainian "terrorist attack" that damaged the Crimean Bridge, president Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

A Russian couple was killed and their 14-year-old daughter was wounded last week in what Moscow said was a Ukrainian attack that knocked out the road part of the bridge linking Russia to the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

His comments come after Kyiv’s forces are set to enter Crimea “soon”, the head of Ukraine’s intelligence directorate has said.

Speaking to Ukrainian news site TSN, Kyrylo Budanov said troops could begin their military operation to liberate Crimea shortly, although he did not give a specific timeframe.

Crimea is a key target of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, which appears to be ramping up after months of slow progress.

It comes as one person died and five were injured in a Russian rocket attack on an education facility in the northeastern city of Sumy on Saturday night, Ukraine’s interior ministry said.