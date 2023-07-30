✕ Close Russian missiles hit apartment block and Ukrainian security service building in Dnipro

Russia is blaming Ukraine for three drone attacks on Moscow in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A security guard was injured and Vnukovo airport on the southern outskirts of the capital was forced to close, according to Russia’s state news agency, while one of the buildings damaged was home to three government ministries as well as residential apartments, local media reported.

The Russian Defence Ministry referred to the incident as an “attempted terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime” and said three drones targeted the city. There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials, who rarely if ever take responsibility for attacks on Russian soil.

It was the fourth such attempt at a strike on the capital region this month and the third this week, fuelling concerns about Moscow’s vulnerability to attacks as Russia’s war in Ukraine drags on into its eighteenth month.

This comes after the head of Ukraine’s intelligence directorate told Ukrainian news site TSN that Kyiv’s forces are set to enter Crimea “soon”. Crimea is a key target of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, which appears to be ramping up after months of slow progress.